NFL: Buffalo Bills at Chicago Bears

Tee Higgins breaks silence on Damar Hamlin hit & reveals the moment he knew something was ‘seriously wrong’ after tackle
CINCINNATI Bengals' Tee Higgins has broken his silence after Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse and revealed the moment that he knew something was “seriously wrong.”. In the Bengals game against the Buffalo Bills, Higgins, 23, caught a pass near the 50-yard line and ran downfield when his right shoulder collided against Hamlin’s chest.
Look: Rob Gronkowski's Donation To Damar Hamlin's Foundation Going Viral
Just a few nights ago the sporting world came to a screeching halt when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and was transported to the hospital where he was sedated. Thankfully, he's had a remarkable recovery over the past few days and even spoke with his teammates on a video call Friday morning.
Dec 18, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) rushes for a two point conversion in the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Jan 2, 2023; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) makes the tackle on Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) during the first quarter at Paycor Stadium.
Nov 13, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) after being hit by Tennessee Titans linebacker Rashad Weaver (99) as he attempts a pass during the second half at Nissan Stadium.
Dec 22, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Joe Flacco (19) warms up before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at MetLife Stadium.
Nov 20, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (2) and quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) hug before the start of the game against the Carolina Panthers at M&T Bank Stadium.
Dec 17, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) is introduced before the game between the Browns and the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Jets' Joe Flacco, Dolphins' Skylar Thompson to start AFC East clash
Dec 24, 2022; Santa Clara, California, USA; Washington Commanders running back Antonio Gibson (24) warms up before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
Seahawks plan to beat Rams, wait on Lions-Packers for playoff future
The Seahawks (8-8) will play host to the Los Angeles Rams (5-11) on Sunday afternoon and need a victory to maintain their hopes of gaining the NFC's third and final wild-card berth.
Steelers face Browns clinging to hopes of earning postseason berth
The Pittsburgh Steelers have been overcoming the opposition in each of the last three weeks in order to keep their flickering postseason aspirations alive.
Ravens without Lamar Jackson in crucial game at Bengals
Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers Best Bets - FanDuel Action Update
With or without Jalen Hurts, Eagles look to secure top seed vs. Giants
The Philadelphia Eagles hope the third time is the charm as they once again try to lock up the No. 1 seed in the NFC with a victory on Sunday in their regular-season finale against the visiting New York Giants.
Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence (toe) questionable vs. Titans
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence was limited in practice Thursday and listed as questionable to play in Saturday's pivotal game against the visiting Tennessee Titans.
Titans pin hopes on little-used QB in division title game vs. Jaguars
The Jacksonville Jaguars weren't looking like a possible playoff team when they lost by 26 points to the Detroit Lions on Dec. 4.But the final week of the regular season has arrived with the Jaguars in first place, and now…
Chiefs seek top seed in AFC playoffs with finale against Raiders
The Kansas City Chiefs will be playing for a first-round bye and home-field advantage in the AFC when they kick off the final week of the NFL regular season Saturday against the host Las Vegas Raiders.
Seeing yellow: The data behind penalties in the NFL
Which penalties are most common in NFL games, and which teams and refs lead the pack? OLBG analyzed recent NFL penalty data using stats from Pro Football Reference.
Riled up Lions flip 'respect' card talking Aaron Rodgers, Packers
