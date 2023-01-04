Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Philadelphia Phillies Acquire All-Star In Major TradeOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
Authorities Find Classified Ad For Missing Detroit Woman And Fear She Is A Human Trafficking VictimThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
He Confessed To Twelve Murders And Told The Police He Was Hired By One Of Their Own. He Was Telling The TruthThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Inkster Man Accused of Coercing a 5th-Grader into Sending Nudes on SnapchatOlive BarkerInkster, MI
Police Arrest Suspect Driving Missing Detroit Man's Car, But Still No Clues In His DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com
Are you looking to learn a new hobby?
Have you always wished you could knit a scarf, build a sculpture out of clay, or create a beautiful painting, but you’ve never taken the opportunity to give your crafty side a shot? Well, 2023 could be the perfect time to try your hand at something new. One way...
ClickOnDetroit.com
2023 National Missing Children’s Day poster contest open to 5th-grade students in Michigan
Fifth grade students across Michigan are encouraged to participate in the 2023 National Missing Children’s Day poster contest. The winning artist in Michigan will have a chance at winning the national contest, which includes a free trip to Washington D.C. and their artwork featured as the National Missing Children’s Day poster.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan UIA audit gives insight into issues during height of pandemic
An audit of the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency (UIA) has given some insight into some of the issues that happened during the height of the pandemic. The 126-page report that was released this week shows software issues and changes in processes that led to billions of dollars in overpayments. The...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Gardner-White partners with American Red Cross to host blood drives throughout Metro Detroit
Gardner-White is partnering with the American Red Cross to host several blood drives throughout Metro Detroit. All presenting donors at the blood drives will receive a coupon for $50 off a Gardner-White purchase of at least $399 and be entered to win a $500 Gardner-White gift certificate. Gift certificates will be awarded at each store.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan Lottery: Man eyes lake house after $4M scratch off win
An Alpena County man has his sights set on a lake house after winning $4 million playing the Michigan Lottery’s Diamond 7s instant game. The lucky 41-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, bought his winning ticket at DerMiner’s Parkside Market, located at 7131 Old US Highway 27 South in Gaylord.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Rain transitioning into snow for evening commute in Metro Detroit -- Here’s what to expect
4Warn Weather – Rain mixed with a few snowflakes to continue across much of Metro Detroit Thursday afternoon. That rain should change to mostly light snow as we head through the evening commute. Overnight. Light snow ends, leaving us with cloudy skies and cool temps. Most cities are dropping...
ClickOnDetroit.com
What’s Going Around: Flu, COVID, RSV, upper respiratory illnesses spreading in Metro Detroit
Here’s our weekly round up of what illnesses are spreading the most in Metro Detroit communities, according to our local doctors and hospitals. Local doctors share their notes on What’s Going Around:. Wayne County:. Dr. Jennifer Stephens-Hoyer -- Emergency Department, Henry Ford Medical Center Plymouth. “Influenza A has...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Cops find BMW that struck, killed Michigan State student who was in Oakland County for holidays
OAKLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police have located the BMW they believe struck and killed a Michigan State University student in Oakland County while he was home for the holidays. Crash details. The crash happened at 5:49 a.m. Sunday (Jan. 1) in the area of Rochester Road and Whims Lane...
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘I didn’t want to cause a scene in the store’: Oakland County man wins $557K lottery jackpot
WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – An Oakland County man said he tried not to cause a scene when he realized he had bought a $557,000 lottery ticket at a gas station. The 54-year-old man matched the Fantasy 5 numbers from the Nov. 30 drawing: 14-28-30-35-39. He bought his winning ticket...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan State Police identify murder victim nearly 50 years after he was found in Saginaw River
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. – Daniel Garza-Gonzales has his name back after being unidentified for nearly 50 years. Garza-Gonzales was murdered and his body was found floating in the Saginaw River in Zilwaukee Township on March 13, 1973. The autopsy showed that he had been shot seven times and had...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Oxford shooter once again ordered to stay in jail as sentencing looms
PONTIAC, Mich. – Yet another hearing was held Thursday morning to confirm the placement of the convicted Oxford High School shooter at the Oakland County Jail while he awaits sentencing for dozens of felony crimes. Each month, Ethan Crumbley, 16, must appear in court for a hearing in which...
ClickOnDetroit.com
4 guns, ecstasy, fentanyl, crack cocaine, heroin seized in Detroit after string of overdoses
DETROIT – Officials took two people into custody, found four guns, and seized a wide range of drugs in Detroit while investigating a string of overdoses throughout the area. On Thursday (Jan. 5), officials said members of the Metro Narcotics Enforcement Team searched two Detroit homes linked to multiple drug overdoses in Metro Detroit, including one that was fatal.
