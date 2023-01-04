Read full article on original website
WRDW-TV
Two dead in different accidents Friday night in Richmond County
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed two people died in separate vehicle accidents on Friday. According to authorities, on Friday just after 6:45 p.m., the Richmond County Sheriff’s Traffic Division responded to the 3300 block of Mike Padgett Highway for an accident involving a person and a vehicle.
WRDW-TV
Tornadoes confirmed as culprits in CSRA’s severe weather
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The National Weather Service on Thursday confirmed tornadoes are to blame for much of the CSRA’s damage in Wednesday’s storm. The agency said a tornado touched down in northeastern Aiken County near Wagener, in Washington County just north of Sandersville and in Jefferson County near Louisville.
wfxg.com
Crews battle fire at Parkdale Mills in Aiken County
GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WFXG) - Parkdale Mills in Aiken County has been evacuated as crews work to extinguish a fire, dispatch says. Officials tell FOX54 the call came in shortly after 8 a.m. Friday morning. Parkdale Mills is located on Ascauga Lake Road in Graniteville. No injuries have been reported. This...
Power pole falls on utility worker in Columbia County
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A utility worker was transported to the hospital Friday morning after a power pole fell on top of them. Details are limited, but we know the incident happened about 9:15 a.m. on Old Belaire Lane in Grovetown. Georgia Power says a crash caused one of their poles to fall on […]
Richmond Co. Coroner investigating two pedestrian deaths
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating the deaths of two pedestrian fatalities that occurred Friday night. 35-year old, April Nicole Harrod, of 3100 block Mike Padgett Highway was struck by a vehicle on the 3100 block of Mike Padgett. Harrod was pronounced dead on the scene at 7:28 p.m. 60-year-old, Tommy […]
WRDW-TV
Crews battle fire at Parkdale Mills in Graniteville
GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County crews responded to the scene of a structure fire at Parkdale Mills on Friday morning. The yarn plant is in the 400 block of Ascauga Lake Road. According to dispatchers, the building was evacuated. There are no reports of injuries at this time. The...
WRDW-TV
Shocked neighbors witness tornado destruction damage
A ribbon-cutting was held Thursday for Augusta Technical College’s new health sciences campus on Wrightsboro Road. Emanuel Medical Center has signed on to be a new teaching site for Medical College of Georgia students, residents and fellows. A look at the latest plans for Bell Auditorium, James Brown Arena.
WRDW-TV
New Year’s nightmare: Gunman forces diners to leave Augusta eatery
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A New Year’s Eve dinner turned scary for local restaurant customers who were forced to leave by a rifle-toting man. It happened just before 11:30 p.m. Dec. 31 at the Longhorn Steakhouse, 3241 Washington Road. Several customers were eating dinner when a man identified as...
WJBF.com
New Aiken shopping center and housing to replace Aiken Mall
AIKEN, SC. (WJBF)- The city of Aiken and developers are working on the new retail shopping center and living spaces at the Aiken Mall. Bria Smith has the story. After tearing down what used to be the Aiken Mall and years of planning, people who live in Aiken will soon have a new outlet mall and housing options to choose from.
Fire at Grovetown High School closes portion of building
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Friday, January 6th, a car battery charger caused a fire in the automotive lab of the 500 wing of the school, prior to any students or staff entering the building. Fire crews responded immediately and have cleared the building. No structural damage was reported, however, out of an abundance of […]
WRDW-TV
Bomb threat disrupts Barnwell High; teen caught with knife at Greenbrier
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A bomb threat led to the evacuation of Barnwell High and a student at Greenbrier High faces discipline after bringing a knife to school on Friday, according to authorities. In Barnwell, deputies evacuated the school and a bomb canine unit assisted with a search of the...
wfxg.com
Fire prompts closure of part of Grovetown High School
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WFXG) - Fire crews were called to Grovetown High School Friday morning after a car battery charger caused a fire inside the 500 wing of the school. According to the district, the fire happened before any students or staff entered the building. No structural damage was reported. The...
WRDW-TV
Storm destruction leaves Jefferson County neighbors in shock
LOUISVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A day after severe weather brought tornadoes to the CSRA, we were with National Weather Service staff members who assessed the damage in Jefferson County. At Cornucopia Farms, lights showed a farm’s greenhouse destruction. The neighbor next door said it was a scary sight to...
WRDW-TV
Richmond County sheriff plans annual charity gala
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is holding Sheriff Richard Roundtree’s ninth annual charity gala. The event will be Jan. 27 at the Sacred Heart Cultural Center. Included will be a live and silent auction, open bar, and a live band. The reception will start...
WJBF.com
New Kroger to open Spring 2024 on Jimmy Dyess Parkway
New Kroger to open Spring 2024 on Jimmy Dyess Parkway. New Kroger to open Spring 2024 on Jimmy Dyess Parkway. Dozens of power lines and trees fallen due to severe …. Augusta leaders pushing a new CSPLOST to put before voters to fund a new James Brown Arena. ‘They know...
WRDW-TV
Richmond County Board of Education discusses next steps for district six seat
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Board of Education is making progress towards filling the empty seat for district six. In November, 21-year-old Tyrique Robinson won the election for District 6 and became the youngest person to ever be elected to the Richmond County Board of Education. He died...
wgac.com
Two Confirmed Tornado Touchdowns Wednesday in South Carolina
The National Weather Service has confirmed two EF-0 tornadoes passed through Lexington County during a series of storms in South Carolina Wednesday morning. The first twister hit southwest of south Congaree around 10:45 a.m., resulting in wind gusts up to 75 mph. The tornado was 50 yards wide and traveled just under three miles before dissipating. Officials think the tornado traveled between Cathy Lane and Old Orangeburg Road. Trees were uprooted and branches were scattered throughout the area, but no injuries were reported.
WRDW-TV
Evans dog reunited with owners after dognapping incident
‘They’re giving women back to themselves’: Survivor speaks on states abortion ban. A ribbon-cutting was held Thursday for Augusta Technical College’s new health sciences campus on Wrightsboro Road. Emanuel Medical Center has signed on to be a new teaching site for Medical College of Georgia students, residents...
'I wasn't sure what it was': Washington County neighbors picking up after storm leaves damage
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. — After strong winds and rain swept through Central Georgia Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning, people are having to deal with the damage left by the storms. Powerful and angry winds pummeled a small portion of Washington County just after 8:30 a.m. The storm stayed...
WRDW-TV
‘I feel blessed’: Storm hits Burke County homes but leaves lives intact
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The National Weather Service wants to know how much of the damage across the two-state is from tornados. It left a path of destruction, with trees on houses, across roads, and knocking out power for homes and businesses. Highway 25 and Old Waynesboro Road took the...
