Pharmacists say demand for COVID-19 vaccines is dwindling in Wisconsin
WAUKESHA, Wis. — Even as new variants of COVID-19 continue to develop, including the recently discovered omicron subvariant XBB.1.5, some pharmacists said they have seen a decline in demand for COVID-19 vaccines. Scott Hoff is a pharmacist at Moreland Plaza Pharmacy in Waukesha, Wis. Hoff said that when coronavirus...
Letter | Flat tax defies common sense
Dear Editor: How is there any social justice and common sense to a flat tax?. This idea eludes both my mind and heart. I am a retiree over 67 years old and wonder why anyone having an income up to $100,000 a year should not pay taxes on this money. Being older does not preclude citizens from benefiting from the services the state of Wisconsin could offer, including high quality free public education starting with our youngest citizens, health care for all and having an environment were people and nature both thrive.
Paul Tran, poet and UW-Madison assistant professor
A child of Vietnamese refugees and the first in their family to learn English, Paul Tran discovered the power of words by serving as an unofficial translator for family members as they grew up in the United States. This also gave Tran the ability to analyze texts in exciting ways...
This is the Best Diner in Wisconsin According to Google Reviews
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades and during the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
DNR looking to give out $50,000 in e-cycling grants this year
MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is offering a total of $50,000 in grants to make the disposal of old electronics more accessible in the state. Applications are now open for the DNR’s E-Cycle Wisconsin Electronics Collection Grant for those hoping to organize a collection event or site over the next year.
Shocking revelations of 'pretendian' leave Native community feeling burned
Bear Cunningham — a tattoo artist and co-owner of the queer, Indigenous tattoo and art collective giige — first learned about the term “pretendian” from a former co-owner, whom Cunningham knew at the time as nibiiwakamigkwe. Since at least 2017, nibiiwakamigkwe had claimed to be Indigenous,...
Wisconsin DNR helps cleaning up slippery mess after huge butter spill
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is helping local government and applicable parties clean up a butter spill that resulted from a fire at the Associated Milk Producers, Inc. (AMPI) facility in Portage, Wisconsin. The fire happened on Jan. 2. DNR staff report that...
Beer & Cheese Fest celebrates Wisconsin during winter season
In a celebration of Wisconsin’s food and local businesses, the Alliant Energy Center is hosting the 13th annual Beer & Cheese Fest on Jan. 21. “Being in January … we’re not trying to compete with any other of the beer festivals in the area — it’s a nice relaxing time and people really look forward to it,” says event organizer Ryan Richards.
Madison’s East High School to host ‘family friendly’ drag show
MADISON — Madison East High School will host a “family friendly” drag show later this month, a taxpayer-funded woke event that is “Exhibit A” for expanded school choice, according to a parental rights activist. East High parents recently received an email announcing the event, sponsored...
Intoxicated Wisconsin Man Goes To Wrong Apartment To Pass Out
After drinking way too much alcohol, this man in Wisconsin crashed out on a couch of a woman he didn't know. Many people that like to partake in the booze, can share stories of their stupidity while being wasted. Personally, I have experienced plenty in my lifetime. Especially, during my college days.
Miss Wisconsin crowned Miss America, Trout feeling affects of climate change
Miss Wisconsin, recently crowned Miss America, talks about the world of pageantry and her advocacy goals. Then, we discuss new trout research with a scientist at the UW-Madison Center for Limnology.
Madison woman awakens to find stranger sleeping on her couch
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police said a woman was greeted by an unexpected sight Friday night. Police said the woman walked out of her bedroom at around 10:25 p.m. to find a stranger sleeping on her couch. Officers were called to the apartment. The 67-year-old man was allegedly intoxicated and was still sleeping when officers arrived. He was arrested and...
One City Schools shutting down for students in grades 9, 10 due to staffing shortages
MONONA, Wis. — In two weeks’ time, ninth- and tenth-graders at One City Schools will attend their final classes at the charter school before being reassigned to half a dozen other schools in the area. Officials from One City Schools told parents Thursday the charter school is shutting down operations for students in those two grades at the end of...
Husband and wife combine dental practices into new office in Verona
A pair of dental clinics merged to become one on Thursday, and the reason behind the move was love.
Community rallies around Sauk Prairie family as they try to recover daughter’s body following accident in South America
SAUK CITY, Wis. — A family in the Sauk Prairie area is about to embark on a heartbreaking mission after their daughter died on a holiday break trip in South America. Cassy Doolittle, a neuroscience graduate student at the University of Las Vegas and an experienced climber, died while climbing a mountain in Argentina. According to a GoFundMe fundraiser set...
Evers pushes for access to abortion, legalized marijuana, expanding Medicaid
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - After a hard-fought election, Governor Tony Evers took the oath of office in the Capitol rotunda Tuesday to begin his second term. “I, Tony Evers, swear that I will support the Constitution of the United States...” he recited. During the event, Wisconsin’s 46th governor...
2 injured in Janesville house fire
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a fire at a home in Janesville Thursday morning, the city’s fire department said. The fire broke out just before 5:50 a.m. at a home in the 1000 block of North Oakhill Avenue. In a news release, the Janesville Fire Department said firefighters got to the scene to find smoke visible...
Madison plows prepared for expected snowfall
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - City of Madison crews are prepared to head out once snow arrives Wednesday afternoon into the overnight hours to treat the city’s roadways. The City of Madison Streets Division said snow could be expected during the evening commute. Thirty-two trucks will be sent out to the city’s main arteries to apply salt and plow, according to Streets Superintendent Charlie Romines.
A food lover's year: What opened, what closed, and what to try now
In 2023, if our budgets allow, let’s eat out more. The past year in Madison saw a generous handful of exciting restaurant openings, including Turn Key on East Washington Avenue, the lovely, high-ceilinged Amara at Hilldale, easygoing Bandit Tacos on West Wash and the charming diner-style East Johnson Family Restaurant.
BREAKING: Wisconsin Badgers Land Another Massive Commit Via Transfer Portal
The Wisconsin Badgers have been hard at work since Luke Fickell arrived in early December. In that time the Badgers have landed four players via the transfer portal. Today a fifth committed to the University of Wisconsin. Another former Cincinnati player joined Luke Fickell and the Badgers in Madison. Offensive lineman Joe Huber announced his intentions to play for the Badgers in 2023.
