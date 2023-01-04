ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

spectrumnews1.com

Pharmacists say demand for COVID-19 vaccines is dwindling in Wisconsin

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Even as new variants of COVID-19 continue to develop, including the recently discovered omicron subvariant XBB.1.5, some pharmacists said they have seen a decline in demand for COVID-19 vaccines. Scott Hoff is a pharmacist at Moreland Plaza Pharmacy in Waukesha, Wis. Hoff said that when coronavirus...
captimes.com

Letter | Flat tax defies common sense

Dear Editor: How is there any social justice and common sense to a flat tax?. This idea eludes both my mind and heart. I am a retiree over 67 years old and wonder why anyone having an income up to $100,000 a year should not pay taxes on this money. Being older does not preclude citizens from benefiting from the services the state of Wisconsin could offer, including high quality free public education starting with our youngest citizens, health care for all and having an environment were people and nature both thrive.
captimes.com

Paul Tran, poet and UW-Madison assistant professor

A child of Vietnamese refugees and the first in their family to learn English, Paul Tran discovered the power of words by serving as an unofficial translator for family members as they grew up in the United States. This also gave Tran the ability to analyze texts in exciting ways...
fox47.com

DNR looking to give out $50,000 in e-cycling grants this year

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is offering a total of $50,000 in grants to make the disposal of old electronics more accessible in the state. Applications are now open for the DNR’s E-Cycle Wisconsin Electronics Collection Grant for those hoping to organize a collection event or site over the next year.
WBAY Green Bay

Wisconsin DNR helps cleaning up slippery mess after huge butter spill

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is helping local government and applicable parties clean up a butter spill that resulted from a fire at the Associated Milk Producers, Inc. (AMPI) facility in Portage, Wisconsin. The fire happened on Jan. 2. DNR staff report that...
Channel 3000

Beer & Cheese Fest celebrates Wisconsin during winter season

In a celebration of Wisconsin’s food and local businesses, the Alliant Energy Center is hosting the 13th annual Beer & Cheese Fest on Jan. 21. “Being in January … we’re not trying to compete with any other of the beer festivals in the area — it’s a nice relaxing time and people really look forward to it,” says event organizer Ryan Richards.
empowerwisconsin.org

Madison’s East High School to host ‘family friendly’ drag show

MADISON — Madison East High School will host a “family friendly” drag show later this month, a taxpayer-funded woke event that is “Exhibit A” for expanded school choice, according to a parental rights activist. East High parents recently received an email announcing the event, sponsored...
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Community rallies around Sauk Prairie family as they try to recover daughter’s body following accident in South America

SAUK CITY, Wis. — A family in the Sauk Prairie area is about to embark on a heartbreaking mission after their daughter died on a holiday break trip in South America. Cassy Doolittle, a neuroscience graduate student at the University of Las Vegas and an experienced climber, died while climbing a mountain in Argentina. According to a GoFundMe fundraiser set...
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

2 injured in Janesville house fire

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a fire at a home in Janesville Thursday morning, the city’s fire department said. The fire broke out just before 5:50 a.m. at a home in the 1000 block of North Oakhill Avenue. In a news release, the Janesville Fire Department said firefighters got to the scene to find smoke visible...
nbc15.com

Madison plows prepared for expected snowfall

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - City of Madison crews are prepared to head out once snow arrives Wednesday afternoon into the overnight hours to treat the city’s roadways. The City of Madison Streets Division said snow could be expected during the evening commute. Thirty-two trucks will be sent out to the city’s main arteries to apply salt and plow, according to Streets Superintendent Charlie Romines.
captimes.com

A food lover's year: What opened, what closed, and what to try now

In 2023, if our budgets allow, let’s eat out more. The past year in Madison saw a generous handful of exciting restaurant openings, including Turn Key on East Washington Avenue, the lovely, high-ceilinged Amara at Hilldale, easygoing Bandit Tacos on West Wash and the charming diner-style East Johnson Family Restaurant.
wisportsheroics.com

BREAKING: Wisconsin Badgers Land Another Massive Commit Via Transfer Portal

The Wisconsin Badgers have been hard at work since Luke Fickell arrived in early December. In that time the Badgers have landed four players via the transfer portal. Today a fifth committed to the University of Wisconsin. Another former Cincinnati player joined Luke Fickell and the Badgers in Madison. Offensive lineman Joe Huber announced his intentions to play for the Badgers in 2023.
