Fortune International Group and Kar Properties secured a $38 million loan to kick-start construction of a stalled luxury condo complex along the Miami River in Downtown Miami. The mortgage from Bank OZK will fund the initial construction, such as site preparation, of the One River Point project, which will include two 66-story towers with 368 units in total when completed, Kar Properties founder and CEO Shahab Karmely told Commercial Observer.

MIAMI, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO