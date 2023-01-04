ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Commercial Observer

Fortune and Kar Land $38M Loan to Relaunch Stalled Downtown Miami Condo Dev

Fortune International Group and Kar Properties secured a $38 million loan to kick-start construction of a stalled luxury condo complex along the Miami River in Downtown Miami. The mortgage from Bank OZK will fund the initial construction, such as site preparation, of the One River Point project, which will include two 66-story towers with 368 units in total when completed, Kar Properties founder and CEO Shahab Karmely told Commercial Observer.
Carlyle and Crow Buy Miami Industrial Site for $24M

A joint venture between private equity giant Carlyle Group and developer Crow Holdings bought land west of Coral Gables, a wealthy suburb of Miami, likely for industrial development. The duo paid $24 million for an 8.6-acre parcel at 2811 SW 70th Avenue, just south of Coral Way and adjacent to...
