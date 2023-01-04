Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Murder on Christmas Day: New Jersey woman arrested for allegedly killing husbandEdy ZooMays Landing, NJ
This Amish Bakery Has the Largest Cinnamon Rolls in all of New JerseyTravel MavenMullica Hill, NJ
She Told People They Were Getting Married, But He Already Had A Wife. Then She Disappeared.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRunnemede, NJ
The Best Southern Food in all of New Jersey Can be Found at this Little Hole-in-the-Wall JointTravel MavenHammonton, NJ
New Restaurant is Opening in Former Golden Corral LocationBryan DijkhuizenEgg Harbor Township, NJ
Related
Police breaks up car club event in Burlington County
CINNAMINSON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – In South Jersey, police in Cinnaminson Township say a car club event got out of hand and had to be broken up.About 300 cars showed up in a Sonic restaurant parking lot on Burlington Pike just off Riverton Road.In a post on the department's Facebook page, the police chief says some of the drivers then went to a nearby parking lot.It took two hours to break up the event.CBS Philadelphia doesn't have any word about arrests.Last September, a car rally in Cape May County turned deadly, causing public outcry and demand for change.
Stabbing at Jersey Shore bike trail under investigation, police say
Police in Ocean County are investigating a stabbing that took place at the entrance to a bike trail in Brick Township. The stabbing occurred at the Cherry Quay bike trail entrance in Brick Township, police said in a statement on Thursday. The statement did not say who was stabbed or when the crime occurred.
Armed Teen Arrested After Police Chase in Atlantic City, NJ
A 19-year-old man from Atlantic City is facing a list of charges following a police foot chase Thursday afternoon. The Atlantic City Police Department reports their detectives were conducting an investigation in the area of New York and Mediterranean Avenues after they received information about a man with a gun.
Egg Harbor Township Police Looking For Man in Blue
Egg Harbor Township Police are on the lookout for a color-coordinated man: they say they'd like to identify him "in reference to an ongoing investigation." The man is seen in the surveillance photo wearing a dark blue colored hat and shirt or jacket. He's also seen wearing a face mask, although it's pulled down from his covering his face.
Evesham VIctim Suffered $150K In ID Theft Purchases: Police
Police in South Jersey have charged a Philadelphia man with making more than $150,000 in purchases using a stolen identity. On Dec. 11, 2022, Evesham Twp. Patrol Officers took a report in which the victim reported that an unknown person had used his personal and financial information to purchase several motor vehicles and various other items.
Police canvass Aston Twp. neighborhood after couple found dead in Chester Heights home
Action News has learned the couple owned several apartments on Aston Court and Thomas Road and rented them out to tenants.
southjerseyobserver.com
Two Teens Reported Missing From Camden; Please Contact Camden County Police With Any Information
The Camden County Police Department is asking for the public’s help with locating two teenagers who have been reported to be missing from Camden. Jeremiah Jones has been reported missing from the 1400 block of Kenwood Avenue. He is ddescribed as a black male, 5’11”, 150 pounds, with brown eyes and black, dreadlocked hair.
Prosecutor: Man Charged For Stealing $76K During Armed Bank Robbery in Cherry Hill, NJ
The Camden County Prosecutor's Office says a man from East Orange has been arrested and charged in connection to an armed bank robbery in Cherry Hill just before Christmas. 42-year-old William Ray is accused of entering Investors Bank on Route 70 on the afternoon of December 22nd and holding employees at gunpoint. Ray allegedly attempted to lock the employees in a vault before fleeing with over $76,000 in cash.
2 carjacking suspects steal vehicle with woman still inside at King of Prussia Walmart
Police say a 54-year-old woman was sitting in the passenger seat of a vehicle while her family members shopped inside the Walmart. Two female suspects approached the vehicle and then forced their way in.
Bank robber accused of trying to lock employees in vault, swiping $76K before going on run
An East Orange man has been arrested in a bank robbery in Cherry Hill that nearly ended with employees locked in a vault.
Philly Teens Leave Retail Worker With Broken Jaw, Tooth: Police
A Center City retail worker was jumped by a group of teenagers after telling them they couldn't enter his store, Philadelphia police say. Investigators say a group of seven teens tried to enter the Guess Store in the Fashion District at 901 Market Street around 6:45 p.m. on Dec. 19, but were turned away by an employee for unclear reasons.
Dad killed following Christmas fire in N.J. planned to become state trooper in Florida
A joyous family gathering on Christmas turned tragic when a 25-year-old aspiring state trooper badly burned in a fire in his in-laws’ backyard in Atlantic County died days later. James Davis was burned over much of his body after a gas can exploded outside the Mullica Township home, authorities...
Vineland, NJ, Man Severely Injured Being Struck By Then Pulled Under Train
Officials in Vineland say a 74-year-old man suffered severe injuries Wednesday morning when he was struck by and then pulled under a train. The incident happened just after 11:00 in the area of Southwest Boulevard and Grape Street. First responders arriving at the scene found Marcelo A. Hernandez of Vineland...
Police in Montgomery County search for missing mother after she failed to pick up son from bus stop
Jennifer Brown was last seen by a friend and business associate around 2 p.m. on Tuesday.
Man arrested for trying to lure 11-year-old girls into his car after school in Delaware County
The girls told police the man said something inappropriate to them and then quickly left when an adult walked by.
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Two die in Lawrence Township shooting
LAWRENCE TWP. A small Lawrence Township New Year’s Eve celebration turned deadly just after the new year following a shooting that killed two men, according to a press release from the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office. Van Buren County Sheriff Daniel Abbott said at approximately 12:05 a.m., Van...
Man arrested in fatal Upper Township hit-run
An Upper Township man accused of fleeing a crash that killed a pedestrian is in jail. Hugo Maucher, 50, is charged with knowingly leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident resulting in death and violation of public law intended to protect public safety. Maucher was heading north on Stagecoach...
Vineland father arrested after sparking Amber Alert
A Vineland man who sparked an Amber Alert after allegedly disappearing with his infant daughter has been arrested. Ramon B. Rivera Jr., 22, faces charges including simple assault, kidnapping, possession of a weapon and endangering the welfare of a child. Police were called to the Chick-fil-A on Wednesday, after Rivera...
Camden man admit to stealing Mullica ATV
A Camden man pleaded guilty Wednesday to stealing a Honda all-terrain vehicle from a Mullica Township property. Julio Arroyo, 34, admitted he illegally entered the property in May 2019, and took an ATV. He faces four years in prison when he is sentenced next month. Arroyo remains in the Atlantic...
Philadelphia police seeking vending machine vandals, thieves
PHILADELPHIA, PA – Detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department are investigating a break-in and robbery at the Friends Guild House recreation center on Fairmount Avenue. According to police, on December 27th, at around 1:00 a.m., the suspect gained entry into the recreation center and broke into vending machines once inside. The suspects took the contents of the machines and fled the scene. Detectives are asking anyone who can identify the suspects to contact 215-686-3093. The post Philadelphia police seeking vending machine vandals, thieves appeared first on Shore News Network.
SoJO 104.9
Northfield NJ
12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
SoJO 104.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1