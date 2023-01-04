ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vineland, NJ

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

Police breaks up car club event in Burlington County

CINNAMINSON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – In South Jersey, police in Cinnaminson Township say a car club event got out of hand and had to be broken up.About 300 cars showed up in a Sonic restaurant parking lot on Burlington Pike just off Riverton Road.In a post on the department's Facebook page, the police chief says some of the drivers then went to a nearby parking lot.It took two hours to break up the event.CBS Philadelphia doesn't have any word about arrests.Last September, a car rally in Cape May County turned deadly, causing public outcry and demand for change.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Stabbing at Jersey Shore bike trail under investigation, police say

Police in Ocean County are investigating a stabbing that took place at the entrance to a bike trail in Brick Township. The stabbing occurred at the Cherry Quay bike trail entrance in Brick Township, police said in a statement on Thursday. The statement did not say who was stabbed or when the crime occurred.
BRICK, NJ
Daily Voice

Evesham VIctim Suffered $150K In ID Theft Purchases: Police

Police in South Jersey have charged a Philadelphia man with making more than $150,000 in purchases using a stolen identity. On Dec. 11, 2022, Evesham Twp. Patrol Officers took a report in which the victim reported that an unknown person had used his personal and financial information to purchase several motor vehicles and various other items.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
SoJO 104.9

Prosecutor: Man Charged For Stealing $76K During Armed Bank Robbery in Cherry Hill, NJ

The Camden County Prosecutor's Office says a man from East Orange has been arrested and charged in connection to an armed bank robbery in Cherry Hill just before Christmas. 42-year-old William Ray is accused of entering Investors Bank on Route 70 on the afternoon of December 22nd and holding employees at gunpoint. Ray allegedly attempted to lock the employees in a vault before fleeing with over $76,000 in cash.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
Daily Voice

Philly Teens Leave Retail Worker With Broken Jaw, Tooth: Police

A Center City retail worker was jumped by a group of teenagers after telling them they couldn't enter his store, Philadelphia police say. Investigators say a group of seven teens tried to enter the Guess Store in the Fashion District at 901 Market Street around 6:45 p.m. on Dec. 19, but were turned away by an employee for unclear reasons.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Two die in Lawrence Township shooting

LAWRENCE TWP. A small Lawrence Township New Year’s Eve celebration turned deadly just after the new year following a shooting that killed two men, according to a press release from the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office. Van Buren County Sheriff Daniel Abbott said at approximately 12:05 a.m., Van...
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI
BreakingAC

Man arrested in fatal Upper Township hit-run

An Upper Township man accused of fleeing a crash that killed a pedestrian is in jail. Hugo Maucher, 50, is charged with knowingly leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident resulting in death and violation of public law intended to protect public safety. Maucher was heading north on Stagecoach...
UPPER TOWNSHIP, NJ
BreakingAC

Vineland father arrested after sparking Amber Alert

A Vineland man who sparked an Amber Alert after allegedly disappearing with his infant daughter has been arrested. Ramon B. Rivera Jr., 22, faces charges including simple assault, kidnapping, possession of a weapon and endangering the welfare of a child. Police were called to the Chick-fil-A on Wednesday, after Rivera...
VINELAND, NJ
BreakingAC

Camden man admit to stealing Mullica ATV

A Camden man pleaded guilty Wednesday to stealing a Honda all-terrain vehicle from a Mullica Township property. Julio Arroyo, 34, admitted he illegally entered the property in May 2019, and took an ATV. He faces four years in prison when he is sentenced next month. Arroyo remains in the Atlantic...
CAMDEN, NJ
Shore News Network

Philadelphia police seeking vending machine vandals, thieves

PHILADELPHIA, PA – Detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department are investigating a break-in and robbery at the Friends Guild House recreation center on Fairmount Avenue. According to police, on December 27th, at around 1:00 a.m., the suspect gained entry into the recreation center and broke into vending machines once inside. The suspects took the contents of the machines and fled the scene. Detectives are asking anyone who can identify the suspects to contact 215-686-3093.       The post Philadelphia police seeking vending machine vandals, thieves appeared first on Shore News Network.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
SoJO 104.9

SoJO 104.9

Northfield NJ
12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

SoJO 104.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy