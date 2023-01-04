ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Person found dead in downtown L.A. freight elevator

A person was found dead in the doorway of a freight elevator at the rear of a commercial building in downtown L.A. Wednesday morning.

Paramedics were sent to 820 S. Broadway about 11:40 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Information was not immediately available on the identity of the person, described by the fire department only as a male whose age was not known.

According to the LAFD, the person was found "trapped at the 2nd floor level freight elevator doorway at the rear of a six-story commercial building."

The circumstances of the death were under investigation.

