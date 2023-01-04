Read full article on original website
Grayson “Norris” Galatas, Jr.
Services for SFC Grayson “Norris” Galatas, Jr. will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, January 9, 2023 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements. SFC Grayson Norris Galatas, Jr., age 60, of Collinsville, Mississippi passed away...
WTOK-TV
Lt. Gov. stops in Meridian to make a big announcement
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Hosemann is on a ten-stop tour over the next few days as he announces his reelection bid for Lieutenant Governor, and one of the cities on the list is Meridian, and News 11 asked what made him want to stop here?. “This is just a a great...
WTOK-TV
William Casey Arinder
Memorial services for William Casey Arinder will be Saturday, January 7, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home. William Casey Arinder of Meridian, MS passed at the age of 59. He took his last breath at Trend Health and Rehab on Tuesday night, December 27, 2022. Casey was a resident there for over 4 years. Previously he had lived alone in the Meridian area.
Waynesboro police car stolen from parking lot in Laurel
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Investigators are searching for the person who stole a Waynesboro police car in Jones County on Tuesday, January 3. The Laurel Leader Call reported the car was stolen from a parking lot behind Lee’s Coffee and Tea late Tuesday night in Laurel. It was reported missing the next morning when […]
WDAM-TV
Forrest Co. school bus hit at railroad crossing
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Forrest County School District bus was rear-ended at a railroad crossing in Hattiesburg Friday afternoon. According to FCSD Superintendent Brian Freeman, neither the bus driver nor any of the students on the bus reported injuries during the incident. Freeman said the bus had stopped at...
WTOK-TV
Marion man dies in Highway 19 crash
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol said a Marion man died in a crash Tuesday on Highway 19 North in Meridian. A 2017 Ford Focus driven by 60-year-old Thomas Mattimore left the road and overturned in a creek about 6:40 p.m. The crash remains under investigation by the...
WDAM-TV
Pedestrian hit on I-59 on NYE in Hattiesburg identified
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The pedestrian that was hit and killed under the Hardy Street overpass of Interstate 59 on Saturday night has been identified. According to Lamar County Coroner Blake Matherne, the deceased was identified as 37-year-old Jarred M. Knight, from St. Tammy Parish, La. His next of kin have been notified.
WTOK-TV
First twins of 2023 born at Anderson
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The first set of twins born in 2023 at Anderson Hospital arrived early Jan. 3. Thomas and Lindsey Jones, of Little Rock, welcomed two healthy babies. Riley Jones arrived at 12:50 a.m. Tuesday, followed by his sister, Renley, at 12:58 a.m. Riley weighed in at 6...
earnthenecklace.com
Vanessa Pacheco Leaving WDAM-TV: Where Is the Hattiesburg Anchor Going?
When Vanessa Pacheco revealed she would be leaving WDAM-TV, her fans believed it would be difficult to replace her. She is a huge part of the WDAM 7 News team and has done an outstanding job. Hattiesburg residents will surely miss her Friday Mood segment on the broadcast. However, since Vanessa Pacheco has decided to leave WDAM, her devoted following has many unanswered questions. They especially want to know where she is headed next and whether she is also leaving Mississippi. Here’s what the anchor said about her departure from the station.
WDAM-TV
Jones Co. firefighters urge others to stop, stay on scene after ‘lucky’ driver survives accident
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Firefighters are calling a driver “very lucky” after he survived an accident that landed his car underwater. According to the Jones County Fire Council (JCFC), the accident occurred Thursday night around 9:20 p.m. along Trace Road in Jones County. The driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle before veering off the road.
WDAM-TV
Waynesboro man arrested after incident at Laurel MDOC Wednesday
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A Waynesboro man was arrested after allegedly breaking a Mississippi Department of Correction officer’s nose Wednesday morning. According to the Laurel Police Department, officers were dispatched to the Corrections Department at 1117 W 6th Street around 11 a.m. At the scene, officers learned that 28-year-old...
WTOK-TV
City of Meridian Arrest Report January 5, 2023
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from January 4, 2023 at 6:00 AM to January 5, 2023 at 6:00 AM. There were no robberies reported. There were no commercial burglaries reported. Church Burglary. There were no church burglaries reported. Stolen Vehicles. There were no stolen vehicles reported.
WTOK-TV
New wings business coming to Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - News 11 spotted a sign on North Frontage Road for a new business that will be coming to town. Super Crown Wings is the name of the business. It will be located at the old Bumpers Drive-In, next to Arby’s. Super Crown Wings serves several flavors of wings and other food items like burgers and sandwiches.
WTOK-TV
Local gas station damaged by storm
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Valero gas station in North Hills suffered major damage due to Tuesday’s severe storm. The roof covering the gas pumps collapsed because of the strong wind. Pieces of the metal were still hanging from the structure Wednesday, signs were knocked down, and the front door to the building was broken. Workers could be seen cleaning up the debris.
WTOK-TV
Meridian’s Salvation Army works to make changes to its food pantry program
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian’s Salvation Army is working now on making changes to its food pantry program. Lieutenant Roy Fisher said the changes are under wraps for the moment but will better serve the families who meet its income guidelines. The Salvation Army partners with grocery stores and...
WTOK-TV
Bond denied for Laurel double homicide suspect
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Bond was denied for accused double murder suspect Ronald Buckley Wednesday in Laurel Municipal Court. Buckley was recently extradited from Freemont, Ohio, after being arrested there. He was transported by a private company back to Laurel on Monday, and he is currently in the Jones County Adult Detention Center.
Mississippi town bracing for traffic influx from new Chick-Fil-A
A small Mississippi city is bracing for an influx of drivers when its first Chick-Fil-A location opens Thursday. When the new eatery opens at 1156 Evelyn Gandy Parkway in Petal at 6:30 a.m., some entrances to the service road will be closed to detour traffic through a special area away from the restaurant. Petal Chick-Fil-A owner/operator Annah Johnson said it’s her team’s goal to avoid impacting travel along the Parkway.
WTOK-TV
Meridian Salvation Army: ‘Thank you for support’
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Salvation Army appreciates the many donors, supporters, volunteers, and community partners for supporting its Red Kettle Campaign during the holiday season. Because of the support from the community, individuals and families did not go hungry, and over 602 children and seniors experienced the miracle of...
WDAM-TV
Driver suffers minor injuries after encountering buck
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A driver suffered minor injuries after a close encounter with a deer on Highway 15 Friday morning. According to the Shady Grove Volunteer Fire Department, the driver hit the deer around 7:30 a.m. The driver reportedly suffered several lacerations and was transported to the emergency...
