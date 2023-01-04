Read full article on original website
Grayson “Norris” Galatas, Jr.
Services for SFC Grayson “Norris” Galatas, Jr. will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, January 9, 2023 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements. SFC Grayson Norris Galatas, Jr., age 60, of Collinsville, Mississippi passed away...
A new scholarship announced in honor of Ken “The Kenman” Stokes
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Kenman Scholarship can benefit students from our area that are going into the broadcasting field. It’s being funded through the Community Foundation of East Mississippi. The legendary radio broadcaster died Jan. 2 after being diagnosed with Stage 4 metastatic prostate cancer. He was 65.
Lt. Gov. stops in Meridian to make a big announcement
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Hosemann is on a ten-stop tour over the next few days as he announces his reelection bid for Lieutenant Governor, and one of the cities on the list is Meridian, and News 11 asked what made him want to stop here?. “This is just a a great...
Meridian Salvation Army: ‘Thank you for support’
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Salvation Army appreciates the many donors, supporters, volunteers, and community partners for supporting its Red Kettle Campaign during the holiday season. Because of the support from the community, individuals and families did not go hungry, and over 602 children and seniors experienced the miracle of...
Meridian’s Salvation Army works to make changes to its food pantry program
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian’s Salvation Army is working now on making changes to its food pantry program. Lieutenant Roy Fisher said the changes are under wraps for the moment but will better serve the families who meet its income guidelines. The Salvation Army partners with grocery stores and...
Young announces he’s running for statewide office
PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - A candidate who first entered the political ring in 2022 said Thursday he’s running again this year for a statewide office. Shuwaski Young, of Philadelphia, said he will announce his plans Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 9:30 a.m. on the south steps of the Mississippi State Capitol in Jackson.
More candidates qualify for the 2023 Lauderdale County elections
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The race continues as more and more candidates qualify for office, and one seat that is hot, is the race for the coroner. “I would say my knowledge. Definitely stands out my exposure to death, you know, and some of the things I’ve seen throughout my career. I think to my compassion and the way I can. You know, I have learned and dealt with families. I can; I can reach them where they are and and. Help them navigate this process,” said Coroner candidate, Stella McMahan.
Anderson Health and Fitness Center sees uptick in gym memberships this month
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - As we continue to ring in the new year, some people are motivated to hit the gym to jump start their ‘new year, new me’ mentality. Many people sign up for gym memberships to shed that holiday weight and focus on their wellness. Morgan...
Traffic alert for Kemper County
KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - There will be a temporary closure on Highway 16 in Kemper County next week. The Mississippi Department of Transportation will close the road in both directions between Railroad Street and Highway 45 for railroad crossing maintenance. The closure will be from 7 a.m. to 5...
Marion man dies in Highway 19 crash
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol said a Marion man died in a crash Tuesday on Highway 19 North in Meridian. A 2017 Ford Focus driven by 60-year-old Thomas Mattimore left the road and overturned in a creek about 6:40 p.m. The crash remains under investigation by the...
Names released in fatal Kemper County crash
KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The names of people involved in a fatal crash in Kemper County have been released. The Mississippi Highway Patrol said Lin Harrison, 47, of DeKalb, died Jan. 3 in a 2-car collision on Highway 16 about 7 p.m. The car he was driving collided head-on with a truck driven by 52-year-old Don Dickerson, of Louisville, Miss.
City of Meridian Arrest Report January 6, 2023
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from January 5, 2023 at 6:00 AM to January 6, 2023 at 6:00 AM. There were no robberies reported. There were no commercial burglaries reported. Church Burglary. There were no church burglaries reported. Stolen Vehicles. There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Walk for Mental Illness set for Sunday
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Mental illness affects a large portion of the population. Zachary Ball, of Meridian, is organizing a ‘Walk for Mental Health’ Sunday to raise awareness. Ball said he always wanted to contribute to his community in some way but never thought it would be in...
Keep your rain gear close as we head into the weekend
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Fri-YAY! We are off to a very cold start, so be sure to bundle up when heading out the door. Temperatures will warm up nicely though this afternoon, but through the morning temperatures remain near freezing. There will be plenty of sunshine over the area once again and no rain to worry about thanks to high pressure keeping us dry and clear. Great weather conditions on the rise to get out outside and enjoy.
Local gas station damaged by storm
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Valero gas station in North Hills suffered major damage due to Tuesday’s severe storm. The roof covering the gas pumps collapsed because of the strong wind. Pieces of the metal were still hanging from the structure Wednesday, signs were knocked down, and the front door to the building was broken. Workers could be seen cleaning up the debris.
Lady Eagles lose 1st home game of the season to Jones College
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Community College Lady Eagles lost to Jones College 88-66 at home. This was MCC’s first game back since the holidays and they hosted the Bobcats. Jones College got out to a big lead in the first half as they lead 52-37. The Lady Eagles started the second half with a comeback and it was effective as they ended up getting the deficit down to 10 late in the third. However, Jones College was able to go on a scoring binge and prohibit the Lady Eagles from completing their comeback.
Enterprise and Union play to the final second in 4th quarter scramble
ENTERPRISE, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lady Bulldogs were hosting the Lady YellowJackets Friday night in fourth quarter scramble. Enterprise had originally held a 16-2 lead to start the first quarter before Union marched back to make this game a battle. The game was tied at 37 heading into the 4th...
Cold air creeps in later tonight
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Thursday! One day away form Friday and rain or fog isn’t an issue this morning. Temperatures are cooler than this time yesterday with up to a 20 degree temperature difference over the area. We are in the lower 40s to upper 30s to start the morning, so jackets are needed as you get ready to head out of the door and the kids get ready for school.
