MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The race continues as more and more candidates qualify for office, and one seat that is hot, is the race for the coroner. “I would say my knowledge. Definitely stands out my exposure to death, you know, and some of the things I’ve seen throughout my career. I think to my compassion and the way I can. You know, I have learned and dealt with families. I can; I can reach them where they are and and. Help them navigate this process,” said Coroner candidate, Stella McMahan.

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO