Chiefs-Bills AFC Championship site potentially revealed
With the NFL’s new playoff structure, a Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills AFC Championship would take place on a neutral field. If the Bills and Chiefs were to do battle on a neutral field, the AFC Championship location has potentially been revealed. After the Bengals-Bills Week 17 matchup...
Albany Herald
Staff Score Predictions: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons
Following an up and down year, the final week of the regular season is finally upon the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-8, 4-1 NFC South). The divisional matchup with the Atlanta Falcons (6-10, 1-4 NFC South) may not mean much on paper after the Buccaneers clinched the NFC South and a playoff berth last weekend with a win over Carolina. However, this is still an important moment for a team that has been dysfunctional and inconsistent to build on its momentum ahead of the postseason.
Changing of the Guard: Jaguars down Titans, claim AFC South title in Primetime thriller 20-16
The Jacksonville Jaguars claimed the AFC South Title after defeating the Tennessee Titans 20-16 on Saturday Night Primetime on ABC. Sitting nearly three minutes from another division title, Tennessee seemed to have full control of the game and secured a ticket to the first round of the AFC playoffs. ...
How To Watch Monday’s College Football Playoff Championship Game On TV & Online
Undefeated and defending national champion Georgia takes on TCU in the College Football Playoff national championship game Monday, with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA, home of the Los Angeles Rams and L.A. Chargers and this past year’s Super Bowl. The game will air live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN Radio. Those broadcasts will spearhead the network’s MegaCast coverage, featuring 12 feeds across different platforms covering different aspects of the primetime game. Georgia and TCU advanced via a pair of thrilling wins on New Year’s Eve, with the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs coming from...
Albany Herald
Chiefs blast Raiders, clinch No. 1 seed in AFC
The Kansas City Chiefs repeatedly harassed Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham while their offense built a big lead en route to a 31-13 win in Las Vegas on Saturday, clinching the top seed in the AFC playoffs. In the regular-season finale for both teams, the Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes threw for 202 yards and a touchdown while setting an NFL record for total offense by a quarterback in a single season. The top seed assures Kansas City (14-3) a first-round playoff bye and a home game in the division round. Kansas City's defense made big play after big play in the first half, sacking Stidham four times, one of those leading to a fumble, and intercepting him once. Stidham, making just his second NFL start after the Raiders benched Derek Carr, threw for 219 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for 50 yards. The Raiders (6-11) trailed 14-3 early in the second quarter when they drove 74 yards to the Chiefs' 2-yard line. However, consecutive incompletions by Stidham gave the ball back to the Chiefs on downs. Kansas City then drove 98 yards on 12 plays, capped by Kadarius Toney's 11-yard run for a 21-3 lead with 47 seconds before halftime. On the Raiders' next possession, Stidham fumbled on a sack by Mike Danna, and two plays later, Harrison Butker kicked a 44-yard field goal as time expired to move the halftime score to 24-3. Las Vegas opened the third quarter with a 13-play drive but had to settle for Daniel Carlson's 38-yard field goal to make it 24-6. Isiah Pacheco scored on a 1-yard run early in the fourth quarter for Kansas City, and Stidham found Hunter Renfrow for an 11-yard touchdown with 6:37 to play. Mahomes completed 18 of 26 passes and also rushed for 29 yards. In the first half, he surpassed Drew Brees (5,562 in 2011) for the most combined yards rushing and passing in one season. Mahomes finished at 5,608. The Chiefs held the NFL's leading rusher, Josh Jacobs, to 45 yards on 17 carries. Kansas City scored touchdowns on two of its first three possessions. Mahomes' 2-yard shovel pass to Jerick McKinnon made the score 7-0 just over two minutes into the game. The Raiders moved it to 7-3 on Carlson's 54-yard field goal, but on their next possession, Juan Thornhill picked off Stidham at the Las Vegas 44. The Chiefs needed only three plays to score, capped by Ronald Jones' 2-yard touchdown run. --Field Level Media.
Albany Herald
Sean Payton Says Most Likely Team-Up With Tom Brady Is at Fox
Former Saints coach Sean Payton is expected to return to the NFL’s coaching ranks next season after taking a hiatus as a studio analyst with Fox during this current campaign. Payton has made his hopes of returning to the sideline well-known, but many believe that the former Super Bowl-winning coach will seek to specifically join a team that promises to contend as soon as possible and that has a talented quarterback for him to work with.
Albany Herald
Report: Broncos get Saints' OK to interview Sean Payton
The New Orleans Saints have granted the Broncos permission to interview Sean Payton for the open head coaching job in Denver, ESPN first reported Saturday. NFL Network also later confirmed the report. The Broncos are seeking to replace Nathaniel Hackett, who was fired on Dec. 26 after going 4-11 in his first season on the job. The Broncos are 4-12 entering Sunday's finale at home against the Los Angeles Chargers. Payton, 59, stepped aside as head coach of the Saints in January after 15 seasons. Because his contract had not expired with the Saints, they would be due compensation from any team that advances to the contract negotiation stage with Payton. ESPN said that by an NFL ruling, any team that wants to interview Payton in person cannot do so before Jan. 17. The Saints and Broncos do not need to agree on compensation for the coach before an interview takes place, per the report. He had a 152-89 record with the Saints and led them to a win in Super Bowl XLIV following the 2009 season, the only championship in franchise history. --Field Level Media.
Albany Herald
Ex-NFL RB Peyton Hillis hospitalized after saving kids in ocean
Former NFL running back Peyton Hillis remained hospitalized Friday after helping to save two children from drowning at a Pensacola, Fla., beach. Marvin Caston, who played football at Arkansas and is well-connected to the football program, confirmed to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that Hillis went into ocean waters on Wednesday to save one of his children and another family member from drowning. "One of Peyton's children and the child of one of his other relatives went out too far in the ocean, and Peyton and another relative went out to save them, which they did," Caston told the newspaper. "But Peyton got a lot of salt water in his lungs and nearly drowned. "[A Hillis family member] said they've been working at the hospital to get all the salt water pumped out of his lungs and to get his kidney function restored." KNWA-TV FOX24 in Arkansas reported Thursday night that Hillis, 36, was unconscious and on a ventilator. Greg Hillis, identified by Arkansas media as Peyton's uncle, posted to Facebook that "Peyton is doing better. He's still in intensive care and having some problems with his kidneys and his lungs but the doctors say he is improving." The Arkansas football program sent well-wishes to Hillis via Twitter on Friday. "Thinking about our man @thepeytonhillis," the post read. "Encouraged to learn he's doing better after his heroic act saving his family." The Pensacola News Journal reported that first responders in Escambia County, Fla., performed a water rescue just before noon Wednesday at Pensacola Beach. In all, four swimmers who were in distress were rescued, with two adults taken to the hospital, one via helicopter. Multiple reports Friday said the children were safe and that the patient transported via helicopter was Hillis. Hillis played fullback at Arkansas from 2004-07 and was drafted in the seventh round of the 2007 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos. He played seven seasons with the Broncos, Cleveland Browns, Kansas City Chiefs and New York Giants. His best NFL season came in 2010 with the Browns, when he ran for 1,177 yards and scored 11 touchdowns. He added 477 receiving yards and two touchdowns. In his career, he carried the ball 696 times for 2,832 yards and 23 touchdowns in 81 games (34 starts). He caught 134 passes for 1,050 yards and three more scores. --Field Level Media.
Albany Herald
Report: Indy turns down chance to host AFC title game
Indianapolis reportedly turned down a request from the NFL to serve as a potential neutral site for the AFC championship game. The city cited "scheduling conflicts" as the primary reason for not hosting a game at Lucas Oil Stadium on Jan. 28 or 29, the Indianapolis Business Journal reported Saturday. A national volleyball tournament at Capitol Sports Center is expected to draw about 30,000 people to the downtown area that weekend. The NFL reached out to Indianapolis and other locales after the cancellation of Monday night's game between the Buffalo Bills and host Cincinnati Bengals. That contest was halted after Bills safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field. On Friday, NFL owners voted to approve several neutral site AFC playoff proposals. The AFC title game would be played at a neutral site if any of three possibilities occur: --If Buffalo (12-3) and Kansas City (13-3) both win or tie this weekend, a Bills-Chiefs championship game would be held at a neutral site. --If the Bills and Chiefs both lose this weekend and the Baltimore Ravens (10-6) win or tie, a Buffalo-Kansas City championship game would be played at a neutral site. --If the Bills and Chiefs both lose and the Bengals win, a Buffalo-Kansas City or Cincinnati-Kansas City AFC title game would be held at a neutral site. Indianapolis is not the first city to decline the NFL's request. NFL Network reported that Detroit's Ford Field is not available because of a scheduled change-out of the turf. Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas is also under consideration, per multiple reports. Raiders owner Mark Davis said the venue would be available. "We are here for the NFL if they need us," Davis told the Las Vegas Review-Journal on Friday night. --Field Level Media.
Albany Herald
Report: Sean McVay mulls future as Rams coach
Less than a year after becoming the youngest coach to win a Super Bowl, Los Angeles Rams front man Sean McVay is going to take time after the season to contemplate his future, ESPN reported Saturday. McVay's future with the team is in "limbo," per the report. The Rams are 5-11 heading into their regular-season finale against Seattle on Sunday after a campaign marred by injuries. That, along with getting married and the death of his grandfather -- John McVay -- have all worn down McVay, per the report. The Rams signed McVay to an extension before the season, making him under contract through the 2026 season. Financial terms were not released by the club at the time, but McVay is reportedly among the highest-paid coaches in the NFL. McVay, 36, is 60-37 with one game left to complete a sixth full season as the Rams' coach. --Field Level Media.
Albany Herald
SI:AM | A Complicated NFL Finale
Good morning, I’m Dan Gartland. Between Week 18 of the NFL on Saturday and Sunday and the college national title game Monday, we’ve got three days of excellent football on the horizon.
