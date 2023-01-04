Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wdadradio.com
ROBERT FERRA, 90
Robert Daniel Ferra, 90, Creekside, passed away Monday, January 2, 2023, while a patient at Allegheny General Hospital. The son of Rosar and Ida (Shields) Ferra, he was born March 16, 1932 in Punxsutawney. Bob was a 1950 graduate of Indiana High School. After high school, he was drafted and...
wdadradio.com
JOSEPH CAPIZZI, 76
Joseph Samuel Capizzi, 76, of Indiana, died January 4, 2023 at Indiana Regional Medical Center surrounded by family. Born June 1, 1946, in Indiana, he was a son of the late Espedito Senes Capizzi and Ida Celia (Luczak) Capizzi. Joseph married Celesta Isabel (Smith) Capizzi, of Indiana, spending over 52 years together.
wdadradio.com
LEO WILLENBACHER, 82
Leo Robert Willenbacher, 82 of Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at Select Specialty Hospital, Johnstown. Born on June 10, 1940 in Brooklyn, NY to the late Jack Willenbacher and Gertrude (O’Hagan) Hantusch. Leo graduated from Island Trees High School in Levittown, NY. He was employed at...
wdadradio.com
SEVEN LOCAL GREATS NAMED TO INDIANA COUNTY SPORTS HALL OF FAME
On Indiana In the Morning today, Doug Steve announced the inductees for the Indiana County Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2023. Seven standouts will be immortalized in the Hall this year. (Profiles provided by the Hall of Fame):. Norman Andrie – Homer City, 1950. He had a 45-1...
wdadradio.com
TWO MEN SENTENCED YESTERDAY IN INDIANA COUNTY COURT
An Indiana man was sentenced yesterday in two theft cases. 25-year-old Matthew Oberhaus of Indiana was ordered to serve a total of one year of probation and to pay fines and court costs for incidents from August of last year. In one of these thefts, Oberhaus tried to pocket a bottle of vodka from the state liquor store in the Downtown Blairsville area. He was ordered to serve one year of probation in each case, but Judge Gina Force ordered the sentences run concurrently.
wdadradio.com
JOHNSTOWN MAN SENTENCED FOR DRUG RING
A former Johnstown man was sentenced in federal court earlier this week for drug possession and distribution charges. 41-year-old Anthony Andrews was sentenced on Thursday to charges of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and possession with intent to deliver for a case that went from April of 2019 to July of 2021 in Cambria and Indiana Counties. The drugs he was accused of possessing and distributing was a mix that contained a “detectable amount of fentanyl”, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Western PA District office. Along with federal and Cambria County agencies, investigators were assisted by the Indiana County DA’s Office and Indiana Borough Police.
wdadradio.com
BLACK LICK FIREFIGHTERS DISPATCHED FOR CALL AT DERRY MIDDLE SCHOOL
Firefighters from the Black Lick fire department assisted with an incident Thursday morning in Derry. Around 11:00, firefighters in Westmoreland County were dispatched to the Derry Area Middle School for a reported structure fire. The call was quickly downgraded as it was discovered that part of the school’s HVAC had overheated and started to smoke. Black Lick Volunteer Fire Department was asked to assist with a crew of four firefighters and a truck.
wdadradio.com
YEARLY STATISTICS REVEALED BY BLACK LICK, INDIANA FIRE DEPARTMENTS
Two more fire departments across Indiana County announced their statistics for 2022 on Friday. According to a Facebook post, Indiana Fire Association responded to 628 incidents last year, 339 were reported in White Township while 206 were in Indiana Borough. Fire crews also responded to 50 vehicle accidents last year, 27 of which contained injuries.
wdadradio.com
FIRST RESPONDERS CALLED OUT FOR SEVERAL INCIDENTS
Friday turned into a busy day for Indiana County first responders. Homer City Fire Department was called out for a fuel leak at the Homer-Center School complex at 10:10 AM. Three fire departments would be dispatched to Reston Drive in White Township for a reported structure fire. Indiana Fire Association, the county HAZMAT team and Citizens Ambulance were dispatched at 4:33 PM, with Homer City and Creekside fire departments called out 23 minutes later. Indiana fire officials say that the issue was a false alarm with a lot of hot air coming from a dryer vent that needed to be cleaned out. No fire was discovered.
wdadradio.com
INDIANA GIRLS, UNITED BOYS PICK UP FRIDAY NIGHT WINS
HERITAGE CONFERENCE — BOYS. A slow start didn’t keep United down for long as they trounced Marion Center, 65-26. Todd Marino has the recap. In other scores, Portage defeated Purchase Line, 76-33. The Mustangs outscored the Red Dragons, 23-5, in the first quarter and led 46-20 at the half. Portage then poured on the gas in the third quarter, outscoring Purchase Line, 21-4, before putting the game away in the fourth.
wdadradio.com
GAS PRICE AVERAGES TRENDING UPWARD
Gas prices across the nation, the state and in Indiana County are trending upward. The national average is now at $3.28 a gallon. That represents a 9-cent jump from last week, but it is a seven-cent drop from last month, and a two-cent drop from last year. The Pennsylvania average is now $3.66, a four cent increase from last week, an 18-cent drop over the last month and a 14-cent jump from last year.
wdadradio.com
IUP BASKETBALL TEAMS TO HOST MERCYHURST TODAY
IUP’s basketball teams will put their undefeated streaks on the line today as they take on Mercyhurst at the KCAC. IUP head coach Joe Lombardi is 22-12 lifetime against Mercyhurst, which included three victories against the Lakers last season. IUP knocked off the Lakers in a thrilling 58-55 victory last year at the KCAC in the Atlantic Region Semifinals last March. Both teams have each posted 20-game wins in every full season since 2018-19. The IUP Men are coming off a 76-55 win over Seton Hill.
wdadradio.com
PACE OF FLU SPREAD SLOWING IN PA, INDIANA COUNTY
The Pennsylvania Department of Health has issued its report on the spread of influenza as of the end of the year, and it looks like things may be starting to slow down. Seasonal flu activity remains high in Pennsylvania and across the United States, and activity is higher than prior years, but the number of new cases went down over the last week. Over the last week, the number of flu cases across the state increased by 15,281 to a new total of 159,304 laboratory-confirmed flu cases. The predominant strain, Type A, is responsible for 155,834 of the total cases across the state, while there have been 3,314 cases of Type B. 156 cases have been unidentified.
wdadradio.com
CREEKSIDE MAN CHARGED IN INCIDENT AT IRMC LAST FRIDAY
State police have charged a Creekside man after an incident on December 30th at Indiana Regional Medical Center. Troopers say 50-year-old Shawn Lee Lyman now faces two misdemeanor counts of simple assault, three counts of disorderly conduct, a single misdemeanor count of reckless endangerment and two summary counts of harassment for the incident that was reported to police around 7:30 that morning. Troopers were notified at that time that Lyman had become combative with hospital staffers as he was being discharged from IRMC. The incident ended with two staffers suffering minor injuries. Lyman also allegedly spat at the nursing station several times while he was being ejected from the hospital.
wdadradio.com
CLYMER FIRE DEPARTMENT RELEASES 2022 STATISTICS
As we head further into the New Year, local fire departments are finalizing their statistics from 2022. One department that’s published their statistics already is the Clymer Fire Department. Fire officials say in a Facebook post that Clymer crews tended to 167 total incidents last year. Among calls were...
wdadradio.com
POLICE REPORTS: THEFT, CRASH
State police are continuing to investigate a theft that happened last month at a home in West Kittanning Borough. Troopers were initially dispatched on December 5th at 10:50 AM after receiving a call from 87-year-old Tillie Anderson of Harrison Street. She told police that $7000, all in $100 bills, was missing from her home. State police took a close look at the house and saw no signs of forced entry. Anderson told police that she believed a family member stole the money.
Comments / 0