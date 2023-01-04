ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

spectrumnews1.com

Turning General Hospital into affordable housing

Los Angeles’ General Hospital was once the crown jewel of LA County’s medical system and the iconic backdrop for one of TV’s longest-running daytime soap operas. But, for over a decade, the medical complex has stood vacant. Now, there are plans to breathe new life into the abandoned hospital. LA Times senior writer Doug Smith joined Lisa McRee on “LA Times Today” to share the county’s plans.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

LA’s homeless problem lands in Inglewood ahead of college football championship game

LOS ANGELES – Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass continues to press forward with sheltering the homeless and part of the solution includes neighboring Inglewood. Onlookers are impressed with how Bass has “hit the ground running” in moving people off the streets and into housing despite her being in office for less than a month. The last time Los Angeles declared a housing emergency was in 2015 under former Mayor Eric Garcetti who accessed $100 million to solve the problem.
INGLEWOOD, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Will Orange County see a super bloom?

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. — Steady rain has soaked Orange County fields and hillsides, rejuvenated the desiccated vegetation and provided some hope that maybe a springtime super bloom is on the way. Monty McDivitt, president of the Niguel Botanical Preserve, said it’s unlikely. “In order to have a super...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
beverlypress.com

Volunteers needed for upcoming Homeless Count

The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority is asking people to register for the 2023 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count, which will occur from Jan. 24-26. “The annual Homeless Count helps us better understand the needs of our neighbors experiencing homelessness so that we can align our resources to best address those needs,” said Stephen David Simon, interim executive director of LAHSA. “We need thousands of people across the county to join us in January to ensure as accurate a count as possible.”
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Eater

LA’s Hottest Nightclub Is a Boozy Boba Lounge Hiding in Little Tokyo

At first glance, Sip Boba Lounge in Little Tokyo looks like any other club. The 3,500-square-foot space has an intimate bar, dance floor, and patio section with views of Downtown Los Angeles and City Hall. The VIP tables with $2,000 minimums, DJs spinning ‘90s pop music, and bottle servers with sparklers wouldn’t seem out of place at many clubs across the city. But unlike other Los Angeles hotspots, Sip is the first nightclub in the world to serve exclusively alcoholic boba drinks.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WEHOville.com

JAMES DUKE MASON: Karen Bass’ mayoral debut gives mixed signals

Karen Bass was inaugurated a month ago as the first black woman to serve as Mayor of Los Angeles. I served as an advisor to her opponent in November’s general election, Rick Caruso. I think we all, regardless of who we supported, appreciate the historic nature of this event, and are rooting for Mayor Bass to be successful in tackling the many epically difficult and urgent problems our city faces.
LOS ANGELES, CA
weho.org

City of West Hollywood COVID-19 Update: Los Angeles County Extends Residential Tenant Protections

The City of West Hollywood is getting the word out that the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has extended renter protections for residential tenants due to the countywide surge in COVID-19, influenza, and RSV cases and to align with the City of Los Angeles’ protections. The County’s Tenant Protection Resolution was set to expire on December 31, 2022 but has been extended until January 31, 2023.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
lacademie.com

19 Best Restaurants In Pasadena, CA, For A Meal In 2023

To search for the best restaurants in Pasadena, CA, you just need to type the keyword, and results will appear within a second, showing countless addresses and sites to view. The problem is that it takes more than one click to pick out the perfect places among them. However, it...
PASADENA, CA
lacademie.com

19 Best Restaurants In Long Beach, CA, For Patrons 2023

If you are interested in the best restaurants in Long Beach, CA, this article will surprise you. A list of excellent eateries and all essential information related to them will be revealed in this post. Therefore, let’s focus on what I am about to mention below. Long Beach is...
LONG BEACH, CA
Money

The 12 Cities Where Home Prices Dropped the Most in 2022

Your future home awaits. Take the first step toward homeownership today with AmeriSave Mortgage!. The second half of 2022 brought major changes for homebuyers. After two years of record-breaking growth, soaring mortgage rates threw a bucket of cold water on the red-hot market. As the cost of borrowing rose, demand...
LOS ANGELES, CA

