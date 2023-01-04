Read full article on original website
California's Top Buffet Spots: From Country Clubs to Casino Resorts
Multiple Los Angeles Lakers Stars Injured
Four Longstanding Macy's Stores Permanently Closing
4 Amazing Burger Places in California
5 Best Sushi Restaurants in Los Angeles (2023)
Here’s Why Southern California Freeways Have ‘The’ in Their Names
Getty/Chris RosalesIt’s a staple of Southern California commuter culture and it all comes from the early pioneering of America's freeways.
foxla.com
LA residents fear of eviction wave as tenant protections are set to expire
LOS ANGELES - Dionicia Cipres owes nearly $6,000 in rent on her one-bedroom Koreatown apartment, where she lives with her husband. Come Feb. 1, when Los Angeles' rent protections due to the COVID-19 pandemic are set to expire, the clock will begin ticking for Cipres to pay back all of it.
spectrumnews1.com
Turning General Hospital into affordable housing
Los Angeles’ General Hospital was once the crown jewel of LA County’s medical system and the iconic backdrop for one of TV’s longest-running daytime soap operas. But, for over a decade, the medical complex has stood vacant. Now, there are plans to breathe new life into the abandoned hospital. LA Times senior writer Doug Smith joined Lisa McRee on “LA Times Today” to share the county’s plans.
2urbangirls.com
LA’s homeless problem lands in Inglewood ahead of college football championship game
LOS ANGELES – Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass continues to press forward with sheltering the homeless and part of the solution includes neighboring Inglewood. Onlookers are impressed with how Bass has “hit the ground running” in moving people off the streets and into housing despite her being in office for less than a month. The last time Los Angeles declared a housing emergency was in 2015 under former Mayor Eric Garcetti who accessed $100 million to solve the problem.
spectrumnews1.com
Orange County charts uncertain course to manage growing senior population
PLACENTIA, Calif. — In the coming decades, California expects its senior population to skyrocket, with Orange County anticipating a population of nearly 1 million people older than 65 over the next 40 years. The county is already taking steps to prepare, just recently signing an agreement with the city...
Headlines: Two Bakersfield Men Set Themselves On Fire Trying to Burn Down an Immigration Center
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Bakersfield: Two men set themselves on fire while seemingly trying to burn down an immigration center in Bakersfield. A...
spectrumnews1.com
Anaheim looks to transform and revitalize portion of Santa Ana River Trail
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Imagine riding a bicycle to the Honda Center to catch a game, kayaking along the Santa Ana River with Angel Stadium in the background or walking on top of a deck and admiring the river and lush landscape. As Anaheim officials look to revitalize the Santa...
spectrumnews1.com
Will Orange County see a super bloom?
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. — Steady rain has soaked Orange County fields and hillsides, rejuvenated the desiccated vegetation and provided some hope that maybe a springtime super bloom is on the way. Monty McDivitt, president of the Niguel Botanical Preserve, said it’s unlikely. “In order to have a super...
beverlypress.com
Volunteers needed for upcoming Homeless Count
The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority is asking people to register for the 2023 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count, which will occur from Jan. 24-26. “The annual Homeless Count helps us better understand the needs of our neighbors experiencing homelessness so that we can align our resources to best address those needs,” said Stephen David Simon, interim executive director of LAHSA. “We need thousands of people across the county to join us in January to ensure as accurate a count as possible.”
Eater
LA’s Hottest Nightclub Is a Boozy Boba Lounge Hiding in Little Tokyo
At first glance, Sip Boba Lounge in Little Tokyo looks like any other club. The 3,500-square-foot space has an intimate bar, dance floor, and patio section with views of Downtown Los Angeles and City Hall. The VIP tables with $2,000 minimums, DJs spinning ‘90s pop music, and bottle servers with sparklers wouldn’t seem out of place at many clubs across the city. But unlike other Los Angeles hotspots, Sip is the first nightclub in the world to serve exclusively alcoholic boba drinks.
JAMES DUKE MASON: Karen Bass’ mayoral debut gives mixed signals
Karen Bass was inaugurated a month ago as the first black woman to serve as Mayor of Los Angeles. I served as an advisor to her opponent in November’s general election, Rick Caruso. I think we all, regardless of who we supported, appreciate the historic nature of this event, and are rooting for Mayor Bass to be successful in tackling the many epically difficult and urgent problems our city faces.
Group denied environmental study of mountain bungee jump site
A judge Thursday denied a legal action brought by a citizens group against Los Angeles County over the longtime operation of bungee jumping on the “Bridge to Nowhere” across the East Fork of the San Gabriel River in mountains north of Azusa, in which the petitioners argued there was an inadequate environmental assessment.
Lunar New Year events in Southern California
Celebrate the Year of the Rabbit with Lunar New Year events in SoCal.
spectrumnews1.com
Former LA County fire captain seeks retirement badge in revised suit
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A former Los Angeles County Fire Department captain — who sued the county, alleging he followed orders and took photos of the Kobe Bryant helicopter crash scene in 2020, but was not compensated for legal expenses after being sued — has expanded his lawsuit to seek his retirement badge.
weho.org
City of West Hollywood COVID-19 Update: Los Angeles County Extends Residential Tenant Protections
The City of West Hollywood is getting the word out that the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has extended renter protections for residential tenants due to the countywide surge in COVID-19, influenza, and RSV cases and to align with the City of Los Angeles’ protections. The County’s Tenant Protection Resolution was set to expire on December 31, 2022 but has been extended until January 31, 2023.
The Village Mall in Woodland Hills Gets a Well-Known Billionaire Buyer
The open-air shopping center was recently purchased by Rams owner Stan Kroenke who will continue operating it as a restaurant and retail destination…for now
Sacramento Observer
How California Is Pulling Racism and Hate Crimes Out Into the Open
(CBM) – Officials and advocates across California are pouring resources into pointing out that racism and racial intolerance impact public health — major factors, they say, behind the substantial increase in hate crimes and hate incidents in the Golden State. In Stop the Hate, a 2021 report focused...
lacademie.com
19 Best Restaurants In Pasadena, CA, For A Meal In 2023
To search for the best restaurants in Pasadena, CA, you just need to type the keyword, and results will appear within a second, showing countless addresses and sites to view. The problem is that it takes more than one click to pick out the perfect places among them. However, it...
lacademie.com
19 Best Restaurants In Long Beach, CA, For Patrons 2023
If you are interested in the best restaurants in Long Beach, CA, this article will surprise you. A list of excellent eateries and all essential information related to them will be revealed in this post. Therefore, let’s focus on what I am about to mention below. Long Beach is...
The 12 Cities Where Home Prices Dropped the Most in 2022
Your future home awaits. Take the first step toward homeownership today with AmeriSave Mortgage!. The second half of 2022 brought major changes for homebuyers. After two years of record-breaking growth, soaring mortgage rates threw a bucket of cold water on the red-hot market. As the cost of borrowing rose, demand...
