The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority is asking people to register for the 2023 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count, which will occur from Jan. 24-26. “The annual Homeless Count helps us better understand the needs of our neighbors experiencing homelessness so that we can align our resources to best address those needs,” said Stephen David Simon, interim executive director of LAHSA. “We need thousands of people across the county to join us in January to ensure as accurate a count as possible.”

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO