Lisa
2d ago
I agree with Ronnie on this one. Mani did a great job and it now shows how irresponsible the City is with their appropriations. Seems we have a dirty City government. Shame on them! Mani should sue and ask for Vaugn to step down!
Reply(1)
4
AKingsKid
2d ago
From reading this article, it's sounds like he was doing his job. If money is not being used properly then that's who needs to be fired and anyone who let Mani go. By the way the 70% of funds that aren't being used, I hope they go to the American citizens that are low income and none go to illegals.
Reply
2
Duke Cash
3d ago
The city council hired him for the job because he has the degrees to do the work then they fire him because he don't know his job a lots of money gets taken and miss place so
Reply
2
Comments / 8