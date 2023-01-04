ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staunton, VA

Lisa
2d ago

I agree with Ronnie on this one. Mani did a great job and it now shows how irresponsible the City is with their appropriations. Seems we have a dirty City government. Shame on them! Mani should sue and ask for Vaugn to step down!

AKingsKid
2d ago

From reading this article, it's sounds like he was doing his job. If money is not being used properly then that's who needs to be fired and anyone who let Mani go. By the way the 70% of funds that aren't being used, I hope they go to the American citizens that are low income and none go to illegals.

Duke Cash
3d ago

The city council hired him for the job because he has the degrees to do the work then they fire him because he don't know his job a lots of money gets taken and miss place so

Reply
Augusta Free Press

The mayor resigns, a whistleblower was fired: What’s going on in Staunton?

The surprise resignation of Staunton Mayor Andrea Oakes was the first of two stories involving the Queen City that has tongues in local political circles wagging. The second is the move by the city to fire a city employee who in September had raised concerns about the city’s administration of federal Community Development Block Grant funds, alleging that a Pennsylvania-based consultant contracted by the city to assist in the distribution of the funds meant to assist low-income city residents is to blame for the bulk of those dollars going unspent.
STAUNTON, VA
Augusta Free Press

Augusta County announces new director of community development

Doug Wolfe, an engineer for Augusta County since 2003, has been selected as the county’s new Director of Community Development. Wolfe’s new position will begin Feb. 16, 2023, following the retirement of John Wilkinson, who served as director for seven years. According to a press release, Wolfe will...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

No opening date available for Waynesboro-Augusta Health Department

There is no official location or opening date for the Waynesboro-Augusta Health Department at this time. When the 211 W. 12th Street location closed in July, the Central Shenandoah Health District said they hoped to reopen in Spring 2023 after a renovation or relocation of the facility. “CSHD is actively...
WAYNESBORO, VA
crozetgazette.com

Albemarle School Administrator Lawsuit Heard in U.S. District Court

The U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia heard arguments on December 15 in the case of Emily Mais v. Albemarle County School Board, originally filed in April of this year. Mais is a former assistant principal at Agnor-Hurt Elementary School in Albemarle County and has taught for 17 years both here and elsewhere. She claims that she experienced severe and pervasive racial harassment at the hands of Agnor-Hurt staff during and after a required anti-racism teacher training session at the school, and the harassment ultimately compelled her to resign from her job to preserve her mental health.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
covington.va.us

Notice of Reception

The City of Covington will hold a reception to congratulate Allen Dressler as Covington’s new City Manager, on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Covington City Hall, Council Chambers, 333 W. Locust Street. The public is invited to attend. Join us in congratulating Mr. Dressler as the new Manager of Covington.
COVINGTON, VA
WHSV

Staunton has new mayor team after surprise resignation

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The agenda for Staunton’s council meeting yesterday included the election of mayor and vice mayor anyway. After Andrea Oakes’ resignation, all members voted — saying that Steve Claffey and Amy Darby belonged as the new mayor and vice mayor of Staunton. The new duo is adjusting to the roles head-on.
STAUNTON, VA
Augusta Free Press

Staunton museum dedicated to President Wilson maintains highest national recognition

The Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library (WWPL) achieved accreditation in 2022, continuing to maintain the highest national recognition for American museums since 1976. Accreditation status is determined through a rigorous process at least every 10 years by the American Alliance for Museums (AAM), founded in 1906. Of an estimated 33,000 museums in the U.S., only 1,080 are accredited, and WWPL is one of only 58 accredited in Virginia.
STAUNTON, VA
Inside Nova

Highest-paying management jobs in Staunton

Stacker compiled the highest paying management jobs in Staunton-Waynesboro, VA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
STAUNTON, VA
Augusta Free Press

Charlottesville Downtown Mall tree removal to begin Jan. 10

The City of Charlottesville Parks and Recreation Department will be removing nine trees on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall. Trees have been selected for removal due to concerns about the health and structural integrity of the individual trees. In addition, the city will be conducting pruning activities on select trees, removing...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WSLS

Amherst County students remembered after Nelson County incident

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – Amherst County is mourning the loss of two students following a tragedy in Nelson County over winter break. Three bodies were found after a vehicle was discovered in the Rockfish River on Dec. 27, according to police. 11-year-old Jasiah Davis and 17-year-old Christopher Doss were...
AMHERST COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Manufactory Collective coming to Harrisonburg in spring

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Small business owners and entrepreneurs in the Valley will soon have a space available to them focusing on access to storage, manufacturing, and production space. “This is really about supporting manufacturing businesses helping them thrive helping them grow, helping them scale and really start to create...
HARRISONBURG, VA
friendsofnelson.com

Canceled Atlantic Coast Pipeline Easements Being Returned!

Happy new year! We are pleased to share with you this article in the Nelson County Times recently about the return of landowner easements on the canceled Atlantic Coast Pipeline. Dominion Energy has agreed to return all easements to landowners. Landowners will keep all compensation. For two and a half...
NELSON COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

UVA fire rescue responds to reports of smoke

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- UVA and Charlottesville Fire Rescue and Police Department responded to the main building of the University hospital to investigate after a report of seeing smoke. UVA Emergency Management tweeted that there was no evidence of a fire and the patient care areas were unaffected.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

