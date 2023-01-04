Read full article on original website
Related
A stubborn cough means the quiet pull of the allotment has to be resisted
An enforced absence from the plot. Confined to home with a persistent, insistent cough. My usual gardening remedies denied, I have resorted to medical advice and prescriptions, plus high-grade manuka honey. My world has shrunk to inside walls and outside window boxes. There is comfort in scanning the still-flowering dark...
The benefits of controlled breathwork have been known for millennia
As long ago as 1,000 BC, Chinese Taoists and Indian Hindus believed some kind of energy, an internal breath, passed through us. Dr Danny Penman, author of The Art of Breathing advocates breathwork
Comments / 0