2news.com
Lyon County Deputies Investigate Christmas Eve Homicide
Lyon County deputies are investigating a Christmas Eve homicide in Fernley. According to deputies, 57-year-old Dean Sandoval was found dead inside a home along Canary Drive near Cottowood Lane and Farm District Road. Police say due to suspicious circumstances at the scene, they are investigating the death as a homicide.
2news.com
Reno Police Release Body Cam Video Of Officer-Involved Shooting In Downtown Reno
In the video, it shows the suspect armed with an AR-15 riffle and a 12-gauge shotgun. Additional calls were received by Reno Police saying the subject was carrying multiple firearms and firing shots.
Nevada Appeal
DA won’t seek death penalty in Carson City homicide
Carson City District Attorney Jason Woodbury will not seek the death penalty for a homicide that occurred in Carson City on Dec. 28. In a press release issued Thursday, Woodbury said he would not seek the death penalty against Samuel Cocking for his alleged role in the homicide of Phillip Eubanks.
Nevada Appeal
kunr.org
City manager picks Stockton police deputy chief over Sparks police chief for next Reno police chief
Kathryn Nance, deputy chief of the Stockton Police Department, was picked to lead the Reno Police Department (RPD). It has a similar-sized staff to RPD. She’s been with the department since 1996. Nance was chosen over Sparks Police Chief Chris Crawforth. During a public meet and greet in December,...
2news.com
Search for missing teen from Reno continues
The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking for help in locating a 15-year-old last seen in Reno. Kloey Bogan was last seen in Reno on December 8, 2022 and may be traveling to the San Diego or Los Angeles area. Kloey may be in need of medical...
FOX Reno
2news.com
Woman Arrested After Fatal Crash in South Lake Tahoe
California Highway Patrol troopers have arrested a woman in connection to a deadly rollover crash in South Lake Tahoe. A California woman faces charges in connection with a fatal crash in South Lake Tahoe last September.
KOLO TV Reno
Fernley death investigation continues
FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) -The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday it is investigating the death of a man in Fernley on Christmas Eve. The sheriff’s office identified the man as Dean Sandoval, 57. Authorities found him Dec. 24 about 10:30 p.m. in the 600 block of Canary Circle. Sandoval was not responsive and not breathing.
2news.com
Fallen Tree Limbs & Branches Collection In Washoe County And Carson City
Folks who have broken tree limbs or branches from storms can bring them to sites for recycling. Clearing limbs and debris after a storm is particularly important to prevent flooding as snow melts and more rain is in the forecast.
Record-Courier
The Jan. 6, 2023, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — Black ice on Highway 395 this morning has contributed to two spin-outs around the intersections of Genoa Lane and Airport Road, according to Douglas County deputies on scene. They closed the northbound fast lane. Watch for emergency vehicles through there, but mostly take it easy. Douglas...
KOLO TV Reno
Mother of student accused of assaulting Dilworth Middle School teacher speaks out
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - On December 15, school police were called to Dilworth Middle School after what the principal described in an email as “an altercation… that resulted in an injury for a staff member.”. During an interview with a DMS educator, she revealed the incident involved a...
KOLO TV Reno
Woman hospitalized after fight at bus stop
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - One woman was taken to the hospital after a fight at a bus stop on New Year’s Day. Around 4:00 p.m., officers with the Sparks Police Department responded to the bus stop on Glendale Ave. and Rock Blvd. for reports of a fight between two women.
Nevada Appeal
Lyon County encourages citizens to prepare for incoming storm
Lyon County is encouraging residents to be prepared for upcoming storm events expected to impact the region through next week. The wet weather could bring flooding to smaller streams, poor drainage areas and areas prone to flooding. Residents are encouraged to clear any leaves or debris from storm gutters and...
2news.com
Declaration Of Emergency Issued In Reno And Washoe County Ahead Of Next Storm
The declaration gives governments the flexibility to request resources and increase staffing as needed. Declarations of emergency have been announced by the City of Reno and Washoe County ahead of the next series of winter storms.
Record-Courier
Icy patch causes spin-outs on Highway 395 north of Minden
Northbound Highway 395 was reduced to one lane for most of the Friday morning commute after water over the roadway between Airport Road and Johnson Lane froze, causing motorists to spin out. A school bus with around a dozen students on board was among the vehicles to have issues that...
Jeremy Renner updates fans from ICU following snow plow accident
Actor Jeremy Renner is recovering in the intensive care unit following a snow plow accident he suffered on New Year’s Day. The “Hawkeye” star tweeted a video message from his hospital bed on Thursday morning alongside his mother and sister. “A ‘not (so) great’ ICU DAY, turned to (an) amazing spa day with my sis […]
Nevada Appeal
Lyon County calls emergency meeting on Monday morning to address flooding
The Lyon County Commission is calling an emergency meeting at 9 a.m. Monday to approve a resolution declaring an emergency due to severe weather and flooding conditions. The resolution requests the governor to provide assistance and equipment from local state agencies such as the Nevada Division of Emergency Management and the Nevada Department of Transportation and other federal resources to assist in events that “(threaten) the health, safety, welfare and property of Lyon County residents).”
