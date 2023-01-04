ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, NV

Comments / 0

Related
2news.com

Lyon County Deputies Investigate Christmas Eve Homicide

Lyon County deputies are investigating a Christmas Eve homicide in Fernley. According to deputies, 57-year-old Dean Sandoval was found dead inside a home along Canary Drive near Cottowood Lane and Farm District Road. Police say due to suspicious circumstances at the scene, they are investigating the death as a homicide.
LYON COUNTY, NV
Nevada Appeal

DA won’t seek death penalty in Carson City homicide

Carson City District Attorney Jason Woodbury will not seek the death penalty for a homicide that occurred in Carson City on Dec. 28. In a press release issued Thursday, Woodbury said he would not seek the death penalty against Samuel Cocking for his alleged role in the homicide of Phillip Eubanks.
CARSON CITY, NV
Nevada Appeal

LCSO: Fernley man’s death was homicide

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a homicide investigation in the Dec. 24 death of a Fernley man, according to a news release issued Thursday afternoon. Dean Sandoval, 57, was found dead inside a residence in the 600 block of Canary Circle in Fernley at 10:25 p.m. on Dec. 24, according to the release. The case is considered a homicide due to suspicious circumstances at the scene.
FERNLEY, NV
2news.com

Search for missing teen from Reno continues

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking for help in locating a 15-year-old last seen in Reno. Kloey Bogan was last seen in Reno on December 8, 2022 and may be traveling to the San Diego or Los Angeles area. Kloey may be in need of medical...
RENO, NV
FOX Reno

Investigation underway after man was found dead inside Fernley home

FERNLEY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — An investigation is underway after a man was found dead inside Fernley home on Christmas Eve, the Lyon County Sheriff's Office said Thursday. According LCSO, at approximately 10:25 p.m. on December 24, LCSO Communication Center received a 911 call about a...
FERNLEY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Fernley death investigation continues

FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) -The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday it is investigating the death of a man in Fernley on Christmas Eve. The sheriff’s office identified the man as Dean Sandoval, 57. Authorities found him Dec. 24 about 10:30 p.m. in the 600 block of Canary Circle. Sandoval was not responsive and not breathing.
FERNLEY, NV
Record-Courier

The Jan. 6, 2023, R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — Black ice on Highway 395 this morning has contributed to two spin-outs around the intersections of Genoa Lane and Airport Road, according to Douglas County deputies on scene. They closed the northbound fast lane. Watch for emergency vehicles through there, but mostly take it easy. Douglas...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Woman hospitalized after fight at bus stop

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - One woman was taken to the hospital after a fight at a bus stop on New Year’s Day. Around 4:00 p.m., officers with the Sparks Police Department responded to the bus stop on Glendale Ave. and Rock Blvd. for reports of a fight between two women.
SPARKS, NV
Nevada Appeal

Lyon County encourages citizens to prepare for incoming storm

Lyon County is encouraging residents to be prepared for upcoming storm events expected to impact the region through next week. The wet weather could bring flooding to smaller streams, poor drainage areas and areas prone to flooding. Residents are encouraged to clear any leaves or debris from storm gutters and...
LYON COUNTY, NV
Record-Courier

Icy patch causes spin-outs on Highway 395 north of Minden

Northbound Highway 395 was reduced to one lane for most of the Friday morning commute after water over the roadway between Airport Road and Johnson Lane froze, causing motorists to spin out. A school bus with around a dozen students on board was among the vehicles to have issues that...
MINDEN, NV
KTLA

Jeremy Renner updates fans from ICU following snow plow accident

Actor Jeremy Renner is recovering in the intensive care unit following a snow plow accident he suffered on New Year’s Day. The “Hawkeye” star tweeted a video message from his hospital bed on Thursday morning alongside his mother and sister. “A ‘not (so) great’ ICU DAY, turned to (an) amazing spa day with my sis […]
RENO, NV
Nevada Appeal

Lyon County calls emergency meeting on Monday morning to address flooding

The Lyon County Commission is calling an emergency meeting at 9 a.m. Monday to approve a resolution declaring an emergency due to severe weather and flooding conditions. The resolution requests the governor to provide assistance and equipment from local state agencies such as the Nevada Division of Emergency Management and the Nevada Department of Transportation and other federal resources to assist in events that “(threaten) the health, safety, welfare and property of Lyon County residents).”
LYON COUNTY, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy