Maximize nitrogen during growing season
Fertilizer and commodity prices are in constant flux, and the weather never seems to run on the desired schedule. The silver lining is that opportunities to improve efficiencies, and thus profits, exist -- and sometimes they are simple management efforts that can extend positive effects throughout the growing season. One such tool is nitrogen testing. Three soil tests and two tissue tests -- all for nitrogen -- can be used to optimize dollars spent. It’s important to know how each of those tools can amplify crop potential, as well as the pitfalls that can occur if used incorrectly.
Nebraska farmers pilot how to spray less, grow more with Greeneye Technology
With artificial intelligence and selective spraying capabilities, Greeneye Technology is changing how producers control weeds. As the “pioneer of AI-enabled precision spraying,” Greeneye Technology’s mission is to help U.S. farmers regain the billions of dollars of production lost each year due to weeds. Major agricultural powerhouses such...
Interest rates, rising costs dampen optimism for ‘23
Following a year with good yields and strong prices, many Midwest farmers are optimistic that this year will also be profitable. But rising interest rates, uncertain weather and global conditions add a little caution to their optimism. Jade Morgan farms in Barton County in southwest Missouri. He has a diversified...
Black walnuts provide a traditional, versatile flavor
For many people, collecting wild black walnuts is an annual tradition, as is finding a variety of ways to incorporate them into cooking. Brian Hammons is president of the Hammons Products Company, which specializes in the black walnuts that are a popular wild crop. The company is located in Stockton, an area with a lot of black walnut trees. His grandfather, Ralph Hammons, owned a grocery store in Stockton years ago, and in 1946 he bought a cracking machine and started buying wild black walnuts from residents who gathered the abundant crop each fall.
JD TruSet Active
John Deere has introduced TruSet Active tillage technology – offering farmers the ultimate solution for depth control in tillage jobs. TruSet Active utilizes a sensor located on the main frame to actively check implement working depth and field conditions during operation. It automatically and precisely keeps the tool operating at the target depth set by the operator or tillage prescription.
Scientists chart water management
As much water as there is in the world, only about one-half of 1 percent of it is drinkable. To illustrate, if the world’s water supply was condensed to 26 gallons, fresh water would amount to only one-half of a teaspoon. What’s worse, that half-teaspoon appears to be leaking.
Business News
The Wisconsin Local Food Purchase Assistance Program is offering $1.5 million in pre-season contract agreements to Wisconsin farmers interested in selling products to the program. Small- to medium-sized, socially disadvantaged, and historically underserved producers are encouraged to apply for the agreements through Jan. 20. Accepted applicants will gain access to...
Looking Back: Lloyd Olson snowmobile rescue
In February of 1971, the Missouri River flooded after a 5-inch rain. Water wouldn’t soak into the frozen ground and so rain came down from the hills to the river, flooded and froze. Elva Mather (on the sled) was rescued by three men on a snowmobile (from left to right) Jim Schmidt, Lloyd Olson and Don Blodgett. Her trailer is in the frozen water in the trees in the background. She loaded her cargo on the sled and then got help from the men on the snowmobile.
Farmers brace for rising interest rates after years of steady lows
Rising interest rates have farmers and lenders putting extra thought toward operational costs. Taylor Sumption is a crop farmer just north of Aberdeen. He said the higher interest rates will make his annual loans cost more for things like putting his crops in the ground. “For example, looking at putting...
Sunflower closes out 2022 on a soft note
As many anticipated during the holiday season, trading in the sunflower market was somewhat quiet and sideways trading was expected until after the start of the new year. The sunflower market closed out 2022 on somewhat of a soft note, with prices unchanged or down slightly. “Nearby prices were down...
Edge of Ag News
A fungus that can colonize or grow within corn plants doesn’t just leave the plants unharmed. It also can help the plants thwart harmful bugs and other fungi, according to a new study at Pennsylvania State University. Researchers found that when the Metarhizium robertsii fungus colonized corn, plants were...
Harsher climate pushing more cattle to Midwest
Weather may have pushed some cattle north, and depending on future forecasts, that trend could continue. Severe drought in major cattle producing areas has not only forced some liquidation, but has seen many of those animals end up in the Midwest. “For example, water availability is a major concern,” says...
Soil structure inspires technologies
Scientists are mimicking the structure of soil to create materials that can interact with their environment. Their work holds promise for electronics, medicine and biofuel technologies. “A handful of soil isn’t only a miracle to a farmer, it’s also an engineer; it can respond to a range of stimuli,” said...
At the cutting edge: Bush Hog clears the land for those who work the land
Back in 1951, farmers across the country were having a hard time. To clear their pastureland, they had to maneuver tractors around thick brush, then come back with a small army of field hands wielding axes and hoes to clear the land. The work could take weeks and it cost a bundle.
