TechRadar
Looking for cheap AirPods? The AirPods 2 just dropped to $99 at Amazon
If you're looking to save some cash on a pair of premium earbuds to kick off the new year, then you're in luck. We've just spotted Apple's best-selling AirPods 2 on sale for $99.99 (was $159) at Amazon (opens in new tab). That's just $20 more than the record-low price, and the best deal you can find right now.
Phone Arena
Upcoming Realme phone could fully charge from 0% to 100% in just 9 minutes
In March 2022, at Mobile World Congress (MWC), Oppo unveiled a charging system that most smartphone owners were drooling over. Bumping up against the 240W limit of USB-C, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer introduced the 240W SuperVOOC Flash Charge. At the time, the company called it "the fastest smartphone charging technology in the world," a title it still owns to this day.
Phone Arena
Rumor claims Samsung could increase the prices of the entire Galaxy S23 lineup
If you are in the market for a premium Android smartphone and are hoping to buy one from Samsung this year, we have some bad news for you. The Korean tech giant’s flagship Galaxy S series could be getting more expensive in 2023. It should be noted that the...
Phone Arena
Samsung will not be using its most advanced display in this year's Galaxy S23 lineup
One of the things for which Samsung is particularly well-known is its advanced display technology. Throughout the years, the Korean tech giant has made some of the most high-quality panels in the industry, including those of many non-Samsung devices. Therefore, it comes as no surprise that many tech enthusiasts have...
Phone Arena
There's no OnePlus 11 Pro, OnePlus head honcho confirms
Well, the rumor mill was correct once again. We had heard that OnePlus has decided to simplify its flagship lineup by releasing a single high-end phone for the first half of the year, and also that it would skip the "Pro" suffix. And just the other day, the OnePlus 11 was unveiled in China, without a "Pro" moniker in tow"
Apple is no longer the only company with a $2 trillion valuation
The tech sell-off has taken a major bite from the value of Apple, meaning it is no longer the only company with a $2 trillion valuation. Shares in the iPhone manufacturer fell 3.7% on Tuesday, dropping its market capitalization to $1.989 trillion. Apple first surpassed $2 trillion in market capitalization...
CNET
How to Get MS Word, Excel and PowerPoint for Free Today
This story is part of 12 Days of Tips, helping you make the most of your tech, home and health during the holiday season. The most recent version of the Microsoft Office suite, Microsoft 365, includes tools that you probably use at home, school or on the job. The most popular way to access these apps is by buying a Microsoft 365 membership, but those fees mount over time and can discourage you from using Word, Excel, PowerPoint, or other products. Fortunately, you can snag Microsoft 365 at no cost.
Amazon and Compass are slashing thousands of workers, as a wave of layoffs continues into 2023. Here's the full list of major US companies making cuts.
After companies including Amazon and Meta announced significant job cuts in 2022, more layoffs are on the horizon, like at Vimeo and others in tech.
Phone Arena
Galaxy Z Fold 5 could be thicker and heavier and that's actually good news
Samsung has kind of confirmed that the Galaxy S23 range will be revealed on February 1 and leaks have revealed pretty much everything about the phones, so we can expect Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 rumors to pick up pace and a beefy report has already emerged about the former.
Phone Arena
Confirmed: OnePlus 11 will launch in the US on February 7th
With the new 2023 finally upon us, the battle for the title of “best smartphone of the year” has officially begun and we are off to a quick start - one of the first main contenders is already here. Yesterday, OnePlus officially launched its flagship smartphone for 2023, the OnePlus 11, in China.
Top Speed
The Tesla Model Y Is About To Get More Affordable
Throughout the automaker's history, the Model Y has always been the most affordable way to own a Tesla crossover SUV. Of course, that is if you consider its $65,990 entry price for the 330-mile Long Range model to be affordable in the first place. For the majority of car buyers, that's simply too much money, but that's about to change this year as Tesla is reportedly preparing the drop the price of the Model Y by a significant amount.
Phone Arena
Verizon's newest 5G device is a gaming powerhouse, and a steal for a limited time
UPDATE: The article wrongfully assumed this is also a smartphone. The Razer Edge 5G can't make phone calls or send text messages, it's purely a handheld console. When Verizon, Qualcomm and Razer announced last year that they have teamed up for the world’s first dedicated 5G handheld console, the Razer Edge 5G, they didn’t say much about availability and price. However, Razer did announce at the time that the Razer Edge Wi-Fi will cost $400 and will launch sometime in January 2023.
Phone Arena
Roku announces over 70 million active users, just as they unveil two series of TVs
As of December of last year, Roku remains the biggest streaming platform in the US, Canada and Mexico — at least in terms of streaming hours. What's even more impressive, however, is having 70 million active users on a global level – up from 60.1 million in Q4 of 2021.
Phone Arena
OnePlus may be testing an Android tablet codenamed “Aries”
Truth be told, we’ve become witness to the OnePlus Pad pop in and out of the rumor mill numerous times now. The name has been copyrighted ever since 2021, and leaks even pointed to a 2022 release date, which basically never happened. So what is new?. Well, we’re back...
Phone Arena
Motorola takes on Apple’s AirPods with the new Moto Buds 600 ANC earbuds
Although Motorola is mostly known for its phones, the Lenovo-owned brand has been flirting with sound technology and products like earbuds, headphones and wireless speakers. Motorola Sound already has a pretty decent portfolio aimed at every purse. Earlier this week, Motorola introduced a new pair of earbuds that will certainly...
A new website compiles salaries for jobs at 700 top tech firms, from Amazon to Google — see what your job is worth
Comprehensive.io gathers pay ranges, which companies must now list on job posts in tech hubs like NYC and California, at firms like Amazon and Netflix.
Phone Arena
Qualcomm introduces new Snapdragon Satellite for 2-way emergency messaging
Qualcomm just announced at CES 2023 a new satellite-based, two-way messaging solution, called "Snapdragon Satellite." This product will offer off-the-grid global coverage for emergency uses, similar to Apple's current satellite messaging solution. Snapdragon Satellite will provide global messaging connectivity on Android smartphones carrying the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile...
Phone Arena
Samsung's Q4 profits take huge hit due to weak smartphone and memory chip sales
It wasn't a great fourth quarter for Samsung and the world's largest smartphone manufacturer made it public by releasing its preliminary numbers for Q4 2022. The company says that during the October through December period, it generated approximately 70 trillion Korean won ($55.2 billion) in revenue. Operating profit for the quarter will be approximately 4.3 trillion Korean won ($3.4 billion).
Phone Arena
Pixel Fold no longer expected to crash Google I/O; October release is likely
The upcoming Google I/O developer conference is expected to take place in early May as usual. Back in the early days of Android, those attending the conference would receive a free device. For example, in 2010 Google shipped out free Motorola DROID and Nexus One handsets to those who purchased tickets to the conference. These days, Google is more apt to use the event to promote upcoming new products rather than hand them out.
Phone Arena
The Samsung SmartThings Station is super convenient and even doubles as a wireless charger
The latest SmartThings Station by Samsung will not only be able to act as a communication hub between all of your smart gadgets, but will also double as a wireless charger. That makes getting things started after you wake up as easy as reaching out to the bedside table to grab your phone!
