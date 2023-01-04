Read full article on original website
Related
agupdate.com
Business News
The Wisconsin Local Food Purchase Assistance Program is offering $1.5 million in pre-season contract agreements to Wisconsin farmers interested in selling products to the program. Small- to medium-sized, socially disadvantaged, and historically underserved producers are encouraged to apply for the agreements through Jan. 20. Accepted applicants will gain access to...
agupdate.com
Brothers invest in erosion prevention
For brothers Dave and Dan Rech, utilizing cost-share dollars to improve their farming operation over the past few decades has been a simple action with big impact. The Rechs have worked with the Upper Big Blue Natural Resources District (NRD) and the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) to add terraces and outlets to their row crop acres. Erosion control was their primary objective, as they were seeing significant soil loss on their hillier acres.
agupdate.com
Black walnuts provide a traditional, versatile flavor
For many people, collecting wild black walnuts is an annual tradition, as is finding a variety of ways to incorporate them into cooking. Brian Hammons is president of the Hammons Products Company, which specializes in the black walnuts that are a popular wild crop. The company is located in Stockton, an area with a lot of black walnut trees. His grandfather, Ralph Hammons, owned a grocery store in Stockton years ago, and in 1946 he bought a cracking machine and started buying wild black walnuts from residents who gathered the abundant crop each fall.
agupdate.com
Edge of Ag News
A fungus that can colonize or grow within corn plants doesn’t just leave the plants unharmed. It also can help the plants thwart harmful bugs and other fungi, according to a new study at Pennsylvania State University. Researchers found that when the Metarhizium robertsii fungus colonized corn, plants were...
Comments / 0