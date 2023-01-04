For many people, collecting wild black walnuts is an annual tradition, as is finding a variety of ways to incorporate them into cooking. Brian Hammons is president of the Hammons Products Company, which specializes in the black walnuts that are a popular wild crop. The company is located in Stockton, an area with a lot of black walnut trees. His grandfather, Ralph Hammons, owned a grocery store in Stockton years ago, and in 1946 he bought a cracking machine and started buying wild black walnuts from residents who gathered the abundant crop each fall.

