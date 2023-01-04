ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

2 iPhone Settings You Should Always Have Turned Off To Save Your Battery, According To Apple Experts

If there’s a better way to use your iPhone so that it doesn’t consume a mountain of battery power each day, you’d do it, right? Well, here’s the great news: conserving battery power is as easy as adjusting a few settings. Without your knowledge, some phone settings can be consuming a great deal of power, leaving you scurrying around searching for a charger just when you need your phone most. Tech Expert Alastair Hazell, an entrepreneur and the founder of The Calculator Site, has priceless advice: turn off these two iPhone settings to save your battery and make your phone charge last so much longer.
Phone Arena

Android phone callers can be spied on via the motion sensors

Security researchers from five universities in the US have banded together to demonstrate how one can eavesdrop on Android phones by using their motion sensors. Called EarSpy, the proof-of-concept security scare they developed piggybacks on the vibrations that a phone's ear speaker produces which can be subsequently detected by its motion sensors.
9to5Mac

Apple Watch: How to see your detailed heart rate history

Apple Watch can be an amazing tool for health and fitness, but are you taking advantage of the useful data it records? Read along for how to see your Apple Watch heart rate history across a variety of categories like resting, walking, workouts, and variability across days, months, and years.
PC Magazine

Easy Access: How to Control Your Apple Watch From Your iPhone

Apple Watch Mirroring is geared toward people with physical or motor disabilities, but can be helpful for those who find it easier to control an Apple Watch from the iPhone's larger screen. Navigating and using your Apple Watch directly can sometimes be a challenge, especially if some obstacle interferes with...
9to5Mac

watchOS 9.2 now available for Apple Watch; here’s everything new

Alongside iOS 16.2 and updates for iPad, Apple TV, and Mac, Apple is also rolling out watchOS 9.2 for Apple Watch users today. The update includes a handful of notable changes and new features, including Race Route, Crash Detection improvements, and more. Head below for the full release notes. watchOS...
livingetc.com

The best uses for an Apple Watch that you may not have thought of

If you've just gotten yourself an Apple Watch, or are thinking about getting one, then you may be mulling over whether the premium fitness tracker and smartwatch is worth it. We all know about the potential benefits of the way we keep an eye on our health and fitness, but what else can it do?
shefinds

12 Things You Never Knew Your iPhone Could Do (They Might Surprise You!)

You already rely on your iPhone for so much. But the number of ways your device can prove helpful in your everyday life are practically endless. And there’s little doubt you are missing out on a few key iPhone settings, apps, and features that could simplify your days even more. Tech Expert Dan Riley from SpotifyUnlocked.com is here to provide 12 super-cool things you never knew your iPhone could do. Let these iPhone tricks and features surprise you — and then go on and put them to good use.
Cult of Mac

How to use Water Lock on Apple Watch [Pro Tip]

Apple Watch is highly resilient to being submerged in water. You don’t have to worry much about ruining the electronics inside — your biggest concern is the water triggering random stuff on the screen. If your Apple Watch feels like it’s not responding to your tapping, it’s probably in Water Lock mode.
CNET

iPhone Widgets Make Your Homescreen Totally Customized. Here's How to Get Them

Widgets are mini versions of your apps that live on your iPhone's home screen, providing information at a glance or giving instant access to a variety of tasks, without having to fire up the app every time. These helpful squares can be used in a wide variety of helpful ways, or can simply help make your home screen more personal.
Creative Bloq

How did I not know my iPhone is also a white noise machine?

IPhone 'hacks' do the rounds all the time, and more often than not, they're really not that impressive. Most of the time, it's a headline feature that Apple has been shouting about for months or years – but here's one that's taking users by surprise (before sending them to sleep).
Apple Insider

ShiftCam SnapGrip review: Better iPhone photos with MagSafe

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple introduced theMagSafe accessory ecosystem as a new charging solution for iPhone, but the ShiftCam SnapGrip evolves the concept with an interesting click-on photography tool. Your iPhone might be the best camera you own,...
makeuseof.com

How to Delete Your Incognito Mode History and Protect Your Privacy

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. If you're like most people, you use the incognito browsing mode when you want to keep your browsing history private. But did you know that incognito mode isn't actually private?
CNET

Roku Cracks 70 Million Active Accounts

Roku has surpassed 70 million active users, the streaming platform said Thursday. It reached the milestone shortly after the close of 2022, during which Roku users streamed 87.4 billion hours of content on the platform. That was a 19% increase from 2021 and the most hours streamed on any platform in Canada, the US and Mexico, the company said.
TrustedReviews

The iPhone 14 has just received a much needed price cut

The iPhone 14 has received a sorely needed price cut for the New Year. Scoot on over to Amazon right now (just click the deal button below) and you’ll find Apple’s iPhone 14, in its baseline 128GB guise, for just £799. You can choose between the Blue, Product Red, and Midnight colours.
HackerNoon

How to Trace an IP Address for Beginners

Tracing an IP address is an important and useful skill that can help you find the location of a person or website. It can help you discover the identity of an email sender who is trying to conceal their identity online or even track the location of an online business or website. website.

Comments / 0

Community Policy