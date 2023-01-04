One of the things I’ve given Sharon a hard time about since I started collecting points and miles was her insistence on keeping her American Express Green Card. No matter what, it always had a place in her wallet. Her argument about knowing her number by heart wasn’t enough of a reason for me to keep a card with an annual fee that gave us no benefits. The only reason I didn’t push the issue was that it’s her card with the longest credit history. Not that she couldn’t take the hit to her credit score, This is the woman who, for two months, maxed out her FICO score.

13 HOURS AGO