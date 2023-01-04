Read full article on original website
As Low as $99 One Way Between Hawaii and United States Mainland 2023 — Purchase Today Only
You can book fares between Hawaii and the United States mainland for as low as $99.00 each way for travel during various dates in January 2023, February 2023, and March 2023 between destinations with Hawaiian Airlines…. As Low as $99 One Way Between Hawaii and United States Mainland 2023 —...
A One-time $1,200 Payment Coming Courtesy of the State of Washington
Starting next month a new program from the state of Washington called the Working Families Tax Credit will provide payments up to $1,200 to select individuals and families who meet certain eligibility requirements. This program focuses on low-to-moderate income individuals and families that live in the state. The amounts you will be eligible to receive will vary depending on income level and the number of qualifying children. (source) It is important to note that you do have to apply for this program.
Credit Card Review: Chase Ink Business Preferred
If you have a business, the ability to apply for business credit cards gives you access to a plethora of options not available to others. That is once you’re able to convince a bank that you’re running an actual business. I went through that process to get some of the excellent business credit cards that Chase offers.
Why I Turned Down A Family Trip In SWISS First Class (Again)
Lo and behold, space opened up once again on SWISS First Class to get my family from Los Angeles to Zurich but after grabbing it, I ultimately cancelled it. Why would I possibly do that? The answer is two years old. The Whole Family In SWISS First? On Second Thought,...
Problems You’ll Have When Your Flight Arrives Too Early
We’ve all been there. Due to any number of reasons, there’s always the possibility that your flight will arrive later than expected, even though airlines build in a buffer to keep their on-time ratings artificially high. This causes many problems, especially if you’re getting a connecting flight or having someone pick you up from the airport.
Why Did American Airlines Cancel Miami – Tel Aviv Route?
There’s mystery surrounding the unexpected cancellation of service between Miami and Tel Aviv on American Airlines, but I have a theory: too much competition as American Airlines continues to struggle with a widebody aircraft shortage. American Airlines Cancels Miami – Tel Aviv Route After Moving It From 4X Weekly...
My Voluntary Downgrade From SWISS First Class To Air France Economy Class…
After canceling our SWISS First Class trip to Zurich, I booked us four tickets on Air France to Paris…in economy class. The seasonably reasonable Air France Flying Blue fares offer great value for family travel. Family Matters: From SWISS First Class To Air France Economy Class Via Flying Blue.
I’ve Stopped Giving Sharon Grief About Keeping Her AMEX Green Card
One of the things I’ve given Sharon a hard time about since I started collecting points and miles was her insistence on keeping her American Express Green Card. No matter what, it always had a place in her wallet. Her argument about knowing her number by heart wasn’t enough of a reason for me to keep a card with an annual fee that gave us no benefits. The only reason I didn’t push the issue was that it’s her card with the longest credit history. Not that she couldn’t take the hit to her credit score, This is the woman who, for two months, maxed out her FICO score.
Last Week at Economy Class and Beyond (7th January)
We’re now into the dark winter, with the Christmas decorations packed away, the fairy lights off and the grind of day-to-day life returning. However, there are always light points – such as this. Welcome to Last Week at Economy Class and Beyond. Winter sun between rain storms –...
Crazy Time Span To Process Our Global Entry, 7 Things To Not Ask Hotel Staff, Update on U.S. End of 3-1-1 Liquid Rules
Hi, travel friends and happy Saturday! Here’s a recap of what’s gone on at YMMV in the past few weeks. From what we’ve written to what others wrote that we really liked and wanted to share, it’s all here, in one convenient place!. Some of our...
How Much Should You Tip Restaurant Staff, Hotel Staff, and Drivers in Each Country?
Tipping and gratuities has been one of the most controversial topics discussed here at The Gate over the years — and this article will likely be no exception, as disagreements will likely develop as a result of some of the findings which are presented as to how much of a gratuity you should give to employees of restaurants, hotel and resort properties, and drivers of taxi cabs and ride-sharing companies in each country around the world…
Approved! Citi Premier
Say what you want about credit card pushers, but I am fine seeing the constant stream of credit card offers in my Twitter feed. It inspires me to continue to churn, no matter how many times I have been rejected. Whether you purposefully don’t affiliate links to deny them money is up to you. I am not that spiteful.
Fascinating: Ever See A Plane’s Evacuation Slide Being Deployed?
If you fly a lot, chances are you’ve seen a lot of what happens on planes. You’ve probably learned quite a few things along the way, too. So maybe you already know:. And if you’ve been flying for long enough, you may even remember these 9 things you just don’t see at airports anymore.
Review: Finnair A330-300 Business Class (New Seat)
My entire flight routing back to the United States was built around the chance to review the recently-reconfigured Finnair A330-300 in business class. My impression of the new seat was favorable, though I will need to try it on a flight longer than Helsinki to London to fully understand if it is comfortable or merely beautiful.
