ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTW News13

NWS: Microburst, straight line wind caused damage near Conway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A microburst and straight line winds caused damage Wednesday near Conway, according to the National Weather Service. The NWS reported wind of 70 to 80 mph in some areas. The storm spawned a tornado warning in parts of Horry County Wednesday and knocked down trees and utility lines and left […]
CONWAY, SC
WBTW News13

News13 Pet of the Weekend: Magneto

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The News13 Pet of the Weekend for Jan. 7-8 is Magneto, a 7-year-old cat with the Grand Strand Humane Society. Magneto came to the GSHS as a stray, according to spokesperson Kathy Robinson. He is available for adoption. “He is part tabby and part Siamese. He has the most interesting […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Explore the great outdoors with Sportsman’s Choice Marine

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Embark on a new adventure as soon as you step outdoors!. Whether you’re hitting the trail on your ATV or just want to sail the high seas without throwing your wallet overboard, Sportsman’s Choice Marine specializes in all of your outdoor needs!. For...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

PHOTOS: Storm damages trees, utility lines in Horry County

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A storm that spawned a tornado warning in parts of Horry County Wednesday knocked down trees and utility lines and left several thousand Horry Electric Cooperative customers without power for part of the afternoon. The storm hit just before 2 p.m., and more than 4,800 customers were without power at […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
travelawaits.com

10 Perfect Winter Experiences In Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Myrtle Beach is located in the center of a 60-mile stretch of pristine shoreline in northeastern South Carolina. Stretching north from nearly the North Carolina border south to Georgetown, it includes 14 communities such as North Myrtle Beach, Conway, Surfside, Murrells Inlet, Garden City, Ocean City, and Pawley’s Island — collectively known as The Grand Strand.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Crash on Highway 17 Bypass slows southbound traffic; injuries reported

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Southbound traffic on Highway 17 Bypass was slowed Friday night after a crash closed some southbound lanes. South Carolina Department of Transportation reports the two left lanes on Hwy 17 Bypass heading southbound have been closed. SCHP is reporting injuries. The traffic cameras show traffic...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

8 injured in Little River-area crash, HCFR says

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Eight people were injured Thursday afternoon in a crash in the Little River area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. The crash happened just before 3 p.m. in the area of North Highway 57 and Union Church Road, HCFR said. Two vehicles were involved in the crash. Two of the […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
myrtlebeachsc.com

New Myrtle Beach Oceanfront Hotel coming 2024

A new Myrtle Beach oceanfront hotel resort from Holiday Inn Club Vacations Incorporated will be completed in 2024. The company purchased 16 acres of undeveloped property across from Holiday Inn Club Vacations South Beach Resort. The oceanfront hotel will be located on the Owners Club Court near Damon’s Restaurant and...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

1 hurt in Surfside Beach-area crash

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a crash slowed traffic in the Surfside Beach area. Horry County Fire Rescue said crews responded to a two-vehicle wreck in the area of Highway 544 and Bay Tree Lane at around 5:45 p.m. The person injured was taken to...
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Myrtle Beach new 2-year parking decals for residents now available

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The City of Myrtle Beach announced the release of the new, two-year parking decals for residents* on Wednesday. The decals grant free parking at city-owned parking meters and the Myrtle Beach Convention Center. They are valid for the 2023 and 2024 calendar years. The paid parking season runs from March 1 through October 31. Registration opened in October.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Demolition underway on original Surfside Beach Town Hall

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Crews began demolishing a piece of Surfside Beach history on Thursday. The original Surfside Beach Town Hall along Highway 17 and Pine Drive is being torn down. Crews had to stop demolition for a while on Thursday morning after hitting a fuel line. The...
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
myrtlebeach.com

The Best Mexican Restaurants In Myrtle Beach

It may be a little north of the border, but there are great Mexican restaurants in Myrtle Beach that will make you feel like you’re eating at an authentic taqueria in Mexico. While most Myrtle Beach Mexican restaurants will offer popular options like tacos, enchiladas, burritos, and quesadillas, there...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy