Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSpartanburg, SC
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSummerville, SC
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
South Carolina witness reports triangle object with bright lights hovering nearbyRoger MarshMyrtle Beach, SC
Related
WMBF
Clean up underway after storm near Conway; NWS to assess damage on Thursday
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The National Weather Service will be in Horry County on Thursday to assess the damage brought on by severe weather and determine if a tornado touched down. A tornado warning was issued for Horry County around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday and lasted just before 2 p.m.
NWS: Microburst, straight line wind caused damage near Conway
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A microburst and straight line winds caused damage Wednesday near Conway, according to the National Weather Service. The NWS reported wind of 70 to 80 mph in some areas. The storm spawned a tornado warning in parts of Horry County Wednesday and knocked down trees and utility lines and left […]
WMBF
Power restored after strongs winds, storms causes outages in Horry County
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Strong winds and storms caused power outages in Horry County. The county was under a Tornado Warning from 1:30 p.m. to just before 2 p.m. At the height of the severe weather, nearly 4,800 Horry Electric customers were without power. As of 5:30 p.m., all outages have been restored.
More than 4,000 Duke Energy customers still without power in Lake City
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — More than 4,000 Duke Energy customers are without power Saturday in Lake City, according to outage maps. Power was estimated to be restored by 2 p.m., according to Duke Energy spokesperson Ryan Mosier. As of 2:15 p.m., power has yet to be restored. The outage map now shows that power […]
WMBF
Carolina coast key point for white sharks during winter season; chief scientist explains
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - After a white shark pinged off Myrle Beach on Tuesday, scientists shared the Carolina’s coast is a key point for them to migrate to this time of year. RELATED COVERAGE | 8 foot, almost 400 lb. white shark pings off Myrtle Beach. Two recent...
News13 Pet of the Weekend: Magneto
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The News13 Pet of the Weekend for Jan. 7-8 is Magneto, a 7-year-old cat with the Grand Strand Humane Society. Magneto came to the GSHS as a stray, according to spokesperson Kathy Robinson. He is available for adoption. “He is part tabby and part Siamese. He has the most interesting […]
WMBF
Power restored to many in Lake City area after equipment failure, Duke Energy says
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - Thousands of Duke Energy customers in the Lake City area had power restored after being without it throughout most of Saturday. The company’s outage map showed 182 outages in southern Florence County as of around 7:30 p.m. In addition to Lake City, areas impacted also include the Coward, Scranton and Cades communities.
WMBF
Explore the great outdoors with Sportsman’s Choice Marine
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Embark on a new adventure as soon as you step outdoors!. Whether you’re hitting the trail on your ATV or just want to sail the high seas without throwing your wallet overboard, Sportsman’s Choice Marine specializes in all of your outdoor needs!. For...
PHOTOS: Storm damages trees, utility lines in Horry County
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A storm that spawned a tornado warning in parts of Horry County Wednesday knocked down trees and utility lines and left several thousand Horry Electric Cooperative customers without power for part of the afternoon. The storm hit just before 2 p.m., and more than 4,800 customers were without power at […]
WMBF
Popular Murrells Inlet ice cream shop temporarily closed, searching for new home
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - The Inlet just got a little less sweet as the popular ice cream shop, Twisters Soft Serve, is temporarily closed and looking for a new home. After 13 years of serving up cones to locals and tourists, Twisters posted on Facebook saying Lazy Gator Gift Shop did not renew its ground lease for 2023.
travelawaits.com
10 Perfect Winter Experiences In Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
Myrtle Beach is located in the center of a 60-mile stretch of pristine shoreline in northeastern South Carolina. Stretching north from nearly the North Carolina border south to Georgetown, it includes 14 communities such as North Myrtle Beach, Conway, Surfside, Murrells Inlet, Garden City, Ocean City, and Pawley’s Island — collectively known as The Grand Strand.
WMBF
Construction begins on nearly 2,000 new homes next to Sayebrook Town Center shopping plaza
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Nearly 2,000 homes are about to be built near a popular shopping plaza in Horry County. Construction has begun on the Sayebrook residential community off Highway 544 and Sayebrook Parkway. Those who shop at the Sayebrook Town Center know traffic tends to back up at...
Traffic backed up due to crash on Highway 17 Bypass in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Traffic was backed up Friday evening due to a crash on Highway 17 Bypass in Myrtle Beach, according to South Carolina Department of Transportation traffic cameras. The crash happened along Highway 17 Bypass near Harrelson Boulevard, according to the SCDOT. Traffic cameras show traffic in the northbound lanes backed up […]
WMBF
Crash on Highway 17 Bypass slows southbound traffic; injuries reported
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Southbound traffic on Highway 17 Bypass was slowed Friday night after a crash closed some southbound lanes. South Carolina Department of Transportation reports the two left lanes on Hwy 17 Bypass heading southbound have been closed. SCHP is reporting injuries. The traffic cameras show traffic...
8 injured in Little River-area crash, HCFR says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Eight people were injured Thursday afternoon in a crash in the Little River area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. The crash happened just before 3 p.m. in the area of North Highway 57 and Union Church Road, HCFR said. Two vehicles were involved in the crash. Two of the […]
myrtlebeachsc.com
New Myrtle Beach Oceanfront Hotel coming 2024
A new Myrtle Beach oceanfront hotel resort from Holiday Inn Club Vacations Incorporated will be completed in 2024. The company purchased 16 acres of undeveloped property across from Holiday Inn Club Vacations South Beach Resort. The oceanfront hotel will be located on the Owners Club Court near Damon’s Restaurant and...
WMBF
1 hurt in Surfside Beach-area crash
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a crash slowed traffic in the Surfside Beach area. Horry County Fire Rescue said crews responded to a two-vehicle wreck in the area of Highway 544 and Bay Tree Lane at around 5:45 p.m. The person injured was taken to...
WMBF
Myrtle Beach new 2-year parking decals for residents now available
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The City of Myrtle Beach announced the release of the new, two-year parking decals for residents* on Wednesday. The decals grant free parking at city-owned parking meters and the Myrtle Beach Convention Center. They are valid for the 2023 and 2024 calendar years. The paid parking season runs from March 1 through October 31. Registration opened in October.
WMBF
Demolition underway on original Surfside Beach Town Hall
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Crews began demolishing a piece of Surfside Beach history on Thursday. The original Surfside Beach Town Hall along Highway 17 and Pine Drive is being torn down. Crews had to stop demolition for a while on Thursday morning after hitting a fuel line. The...
myrtlebeach.com
The Best Mexican Restaurants In Myrtle Beach
It may be a little north of the border, but there are great Mexican restaurants in Myrtle Beach that will make you feel like you’re eating at an authentic taqueria in Mexico. While most Myrtle Beach Mexican restaurants will offer popular options like tacos, enchiladas, burritos, and quesadillas, there...
Comments / 0