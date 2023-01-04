ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Chicago Bears

By Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports
Ashe Post & Times
Ashe Post & Times
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l64jz_0k3XnwsJ00

Dec 24, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) calls signals against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Rob Gronkowski's Donation To Damar Hamlin's Foundation Going Viral

Just a few nights ago the sporting world came to a screeching halt when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and was transported to the hospital where he was sedated. Thankfully, he's had a remarkable recovery over the past few days and even spoke with his teammates on a video call Friday morning.
Ashe Post & Times

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals

Jan 2, 2023; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) makes the tackle on Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) during the first quarterat Paycor Stadium. The play led to Hamlin collapsing on the field, and being taken to the hospital in critical condition. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
CINCINNATI, OH
Ashe Post & Times

NFL: Denver Broncos at Tennessee Titans

Nov 13, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) after being hit by Tennessee Titans linebacker Rashad Weaver (99) as he attempts a pass during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
NASHVILLE, TN
Ashe Post & Times

Bills' Damar Hamlin 'neurologically intact,' responsive

Damar Hamlin is "neurologically intact" and showed positive signs of recovery in the past 12 hours. The 24-year-old Buffalo Bills safety who went into cardiac arrest on the field in Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday opened his eyes and squeezed the hands of family members, Hamlin's uncle told reporters Thursday morning. "Per the physicians caring for Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Damar...
Ashe Post & Times

Jets' Joe Flacco, Dolphins' Skylar Thompson to start AFC East clash

The New York Jets will turn to Joe Flacco in their season finale at Miami with fellow quarterback Mike White ruled out due to injured ribs, coach Robert Saleh announced Friday. The Dolphins, in turn, will start rookie Skylar Thompson for Sunday's game, coach Mike McDaniel announced. The seventh-round pick is getting the starting nod over Tua Tagovailoa (concussion protocol), Teddy Bridgewater (dislocated finger) and newly signed Mike Glennon. Flacco,...
Ashe Post & Times

Russell Wilson tops deep group of 2023 NFL Comeback POY candidates

As Russell Wilson prepares to close out what many have deemed a disastrous first year in Denver, the Broncos' embattled quarterback does have support in at least one corner. Wilson has already been installed as the favorite to win NFL Comeback Player of the Year honors by oddsmakers at SportsBetting.ag. The Broncos are 4-12 entering Sunday's season finale at the Los Angeles Chargers. Lose, and Denver could tie for the...
DENVER, CO
Ashe Post & Times

Ravens without Lamar Jackson in crucial game at Bengals

Quarterback Lamar Jackson was ruled out for Week 18 by Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh on Friday. The Ravens (10-6) visit the Cincinnati Bengals (11-4) with a chance to sweep the season series. "Lamar's working as hard as he can. The trainers are working as hard as they can," Harbaugh said. "That's where we're at. He won't be playing in this game, we're hopeful for next week." ...
BALTIMORE, MD
Ashe Post & Times

Doctors: Bills' Damar Hamlin has shown 'substantial improvement'

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has shown "substantial improvement," his doctors said Thursday, three days removed from suffering cardiac arrest during Monday's game against the Bengals in Cincinnati. Dr. Timothy Pritts and Dr. William Knight of the University of Cincinnati Medical Center addressed the media in the first statement from doctors and detailed Hamlin's recovery as well as the road ahead. "We would like to share that there has been...
Ashe Post & Times

Damar Hamlin remains center stage of key Bills-Pats matchup

When the host Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots meet on Sunday in Orchard Park, N.Y., whatever happens between the hash marks will be the last thing many players, coaches and fans care about. Damar Hamlin, the 24-year-old Bills safety who went into cardiac arrest during Buffalo's game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night, will be at the forefront of hearts and minds. Good news came Thursday when Buffalo...
BUFFALO, NY
CBS Sports

Damar Hamlin updates: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell pens open letter to fans regarding Bills safety

Roger Goodell, in an open letter to NFL fans, addressed Damar Hamlin, his ongoing recovery and the overwhelming support Hamlin has received over the past week. In the letter, the NFL's commissioner wrote that Hamlin's "inspiring progress" has "lifted the spirits of the entire NFL and football fans across the country." Hamlin, the Bills' second-year safety, has made significant recovery in the days following his cardiac arrest during Monday's game between the Bills and Bengals.
Ashe Post & Times

Ashe Post & Times

West Jefferson, NC
816
Followers
4K+
Post
99K+
Views
ABOUT

The Ashe Post & Times is an award-winning weekly publication that serves Ashe County, as well as the surrounding communities of the Western North Carolina High Country. The newspaper was formed by joining the resources of Ashe Mountain Times and the Jefferson Post on Dec. 1, 2017.

 https://www.ashepostandtimes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy