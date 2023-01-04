ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murray City, OH

Murray City assistant fire chief dies after collision

By By Messenger Staff Reports
Athens Messenger
Athens Messenger
 3 days ago

A Murray City man, who served as its assistant fire chief, died Monday at a Columbus hospital after being injured in a head-on collision.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Robert Pancake, 70, of Murray City, was injured after the 2010 Ford Explorer he was driving was hit by a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado around 9:45 p.m. Monday.

According to the report, Brian Bennett, 45, of Glouster, was driving the Silverado south on State Route 78, around milepost 3, when it went left of center into the northbound lane and hit Pancake’s vehicle.

Pancake was trapped inside the Explorer and was extracted through mechanical means. He was taken to Grant Hospital via ambulance, where he died of his injuries, according to the report.

While alcohol impairment is a suspected factor, the crash remains under investigation. Charges have not been filed as of Tuesday.

Assisting at the scene were the Jacksonville, Murray City and York Township volunteer fire departments and Athens County EMS.

Pancake owned Valley View Auto Parts and Towing in Nelsonville. He served on the Towing and Recovery Association of Ohio board for many years, and was a long-time member, according to the association.

Hocking County EMS staff extended its condolences and thoughts to Pancake’s friends, family and colleagues via Facebook. “Assistant Chief Pancake was a very well respected and active member of the Murray City Fire Department and a dedicated public servant. His contributions to the community in which he served will be greatly missed.”

Waterloo Township Volunteer Fire Department noted that Athens County had lost a “very good man. ... Robert thank you for years of service but most of all thank you for your friendship.”

In a Facebook post, York Township Volunteer Fire Department noted how Pancake will be missed by many people. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family, friends and firefighters surrounding the passing of Murray City Assistant Fire Chief Robert Pancake. He will be missed in the lives of many folks. Please keep these folks in your prayers, May God somehow bring you strength and comfort in this hard time.”

Funeral arrangements were not available at press time.

Athens County, OH
