James ‘Buster’ Corley, co-founder of Dave & Busters, dead at 72

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
DALLAS — A co-founder of the popular “eatertainment” franchise Dave & Busters has died at 72, according to a statement from the restaurant.

Dave & Busters announced the death of James ‘Buster’ Corey on Twitter, saying, “RIP to Buster Corley, to whom we owe half our name and all of our thanks. You will be missed.”

Corley died in a Dallas hospital after police were called to his home, police and his family confirmed to The Associated Press.

“Buster Corley had a stroke four months ago that caused severe damage to his communication and personality part of his brain,” Corley’s daughter, Kate, said in a statement to WFAA. “The family asks for privacy during this time.”

Police and Corley’s family confirmed to WFAA that he died of an “apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.”

“Buster’s passion for hospitality, his demand for excellence, and the deep care he had for his team members were unparalleled,” the company said in a statement to the Wall Street Journal. “Our hearts go out to his family at this difficult time and while we will miss his wise counsel and his easy laugh, the legacy he and Dave built endures.”

Corley was running a restaurant in Dallas in the late 1970s near a business run by David Corriveau when the two teamed up to create Dave & Busters, according to the website. The first location opened in 1982. Dave’s name was placed first “because he won a coin toss.”

Dave & Busters became a publicly traded company in 2014 and has 150 locations across the United States, CNN reported.

Note: If you or someone you know is thinking of harming themselves, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides free support via the Lifeline by dialing 988. For more about risk factors and warning signs, visit the organization’s official website.

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

