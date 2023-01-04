Read full article on original website
Here is everything Razer unveiled at CES 2023
Razer, a company known to take the CES show floor by storm with its concepts and wide range of hardware, is back for another year. And this time, the OEM is bringing upgrades across its gaming computers and peripherals while revealing new hardware for the handheld gaming market. There's also a fresh concept, bound to catch the attention of many with the hope of pleasing many ears. Here we take a brief look at everything new from Razer for 2023.
A new leak shows off the Galaxy S23 series in all color options
As we're inching towards the release of the new and upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 series, we are receiving more information every week, claiming to be new specifications, design decisions, and other tidbits. Today, a new leak showcased the Galaxy S23 series in four new colors, and we have images displaying the alleged Galaxy S23 and the Galaxy S23 Ultra devices.
TCL at CES 2023: New TVs, smartphones, audio and wearable devices
CES 2023 is in full swing, and TCL announced more than a dozen new products, including new Q and S-series smart TVs, 40-series smartphones, NXTPAPER tablets, NXTWEAR smart wearables, and more. The company also revealed new soundbars and earbuds to complete its new product portfolio for 2023. Here's everything you need to know!
Google at CES 2023: Android growth, new features, new Android Auto, and more
This year's Consumer Electronics Show has already seen a host of impressive announcements and product unveilings from top companies like Samsung, HP, and Hisense. But now it's time for one of the tech giants to take center stage — Google. The search giant has unveiled its latest innovations and updates at this year's show, including the much-anticipated numbers on Android's growth, new features for Android, and the next generation of Android Auto.
ASUS Launches a Laptop With a Glasses-Free 3D Display
The plethora of tech that CES brings is nothing short of astonishing. While many manufacturers take it as an opportunity to introduce hardware updates, some also showcase the new directions they've pioneered in with products.
CES 2023: Fossil introduces the Gen 6 Hybrid Wellness Edition for $229
Fossil has unveiled the Gen 6 Hybrid Wellness Edition at CES 2023. The smartwatch joins Fossil's extensive list of Gen 6-series smartwatches, though it misses out on Wear OS. Nonetheless, it is still a smartwatch with many built-in fitness tracking abilities. Here's everything you need to know about Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid Wellness Edition.
Sony and Honda announce AFEELA, a joint EV car brand at CES 2023
Sony and Honda partnered up for a joint mobility venture and unveiled a new electric vehicle car brand, AFEELA, at CES 2023. Sony Honda Mobility Inc. will be the two company's first electric car, which is set to enter production soon, and go on sale in North America in 2026. As expected, Sony will provide the technology, including AI features, entertainment, virtual reality, augmented reality, and comfort features, while Honda will help optimize and develop the car.
Could the Lenovo Yoga Book 9i be the ultimate laptop with dual OLED displays?
Lenovo went big and bold during CES 2023, and the company announced several new laptops, tablets, peripherals, docking stations, foldable laptops, and even a smartphone, the ThinkPhone by Motorola. Alongside the new products, the company also refreshed its Yoga Book 9i, the first dual OLED screen laptop with a unique set of capabilities, design, and features.
Score up to 27 percent savings on Samsung’s hottest and best smart TVs
We have found some exciting offers applied to several Samsung smart TV models and other items that will help you set the mood for the upcoming movie night or just to help you enjoy your media experience even more. Savings start with the Samsung Neo QLED 4K QN95B Series Mini LED Quantum Smart TV that's currently receiving a 17 percent discount on its 65-inch model. This option includes Dolby Atmos, Object Tracking Sound+, a gorgeous anti-glare screen with 4K UHD definition and 120z refresh rates, Neural Quantum Processor 4K, and Alexa support for $2,498, which translates to $500 savings for anyone interested.
Score insane 50 percent savings on the OnePlus 9
Amazon's 2023 deals just keep getting better with every day that goes by. The latest offer will be excellent for anyone looking to start the year with a new smartphone, as you can currently pick up a new OnePlus 9 for just $300 after receiving a massive 50 percent discount.
Score up to 22 percent savings on the Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop
Razer made some exciting announcements during CES 2023, where we got to see new 16 and 18-inch models of the Razer Blade gaming laptops and other great products. However, we are even more excited for the latest savings applied to the Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop, which is now available for just $1,800 after receiving a 22 percent discount, representing $500 savings. This will get you a brand-new gaming laptop with an eleventh-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and 1TB SSD storage under the hood.
Realme confirms 240W fast charging but how fast is OVERKILL?
In the world of smartphone technology, faster charging is often seen as a major selling point. It all started when Motorola introduced the Droid Turbo in 2014 with its Turbo Charging, and smartphone companies have been pushing the boundaries of fast charging since then. With the recent announcement that Realme will be releasing a 240W charging system for its Realme GT Neo 5 smartphone, it begs the question: when does fast charging become too fast?
Save up to $50 on your new Kindle Scribe
We start today's deals with one of Amazon's latest and most interesting products, as you can now purchase a new Kindle Scribe starting at $295. The first kindle for reading and writing arrives with a 10.2inch 300 ppi glare-free Paperwhite display, 16GB RAM, and a Basic Pen that will let you take notes and handwrite your thoughts or sticky notes in your favorite books. You can also create notebooks, journals, and lists from various included templates, and the best part is that you also get access to Amazon's entire library. This model usually sells for $340, but today's offer will get you $40 in savings, and if you get two, you will get an extra $40 discount.
Score up to 40 percent savings on Logitech gaming peripherals and more
We have spotted tons of amazing deals on some of the best gaming peripherals around. Amazon's latest offers will get you excellent savings on products from Logitech, Razer, and more. First up, we have one of my favorite keyboards; the Logitech G915 TKL Tenkeyless Lightspeed Wireless RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard is currently available for just $169 on its tactile version after receiving a 27 percent discount. This fantastic keyboard launched with a $230 price tag, which means you can get more than $60 in savings if you pick one up.
Get a new M1-powered Apple iPad Air for just $500
Apple's 2022 version of the iPad Air was one of the most popular products during the holiday season, as they were out of stock anywhere you looked. The good news is that it's available once again, and you can get yours now for just $500 if you act fast. Or get the Blue variant for $537.
