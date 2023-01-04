Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. We start today’s deals with one of Amazon’s latest and most interesting products, as you can now purchase a new Kindle Scribe starting at $295. The first kindle for reading and writing arrives with a 10.2inch 300 ppi glare-free Paperwhite display, 16GB RAM, and a Basic Pen that will let you take notes and handwrite your thoughts or sticky notes in your favorite books. You can also create notebooks, journals, and lists from various included templates, and the best part is that you also get access to Amazon’s entire library. This model usually sells for $340, but today’s offer will get you $40 in savings, and if you get two, you will get an extra $40 discount.

1 DAY AGO