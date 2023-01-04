Author: Hanna Schmillen, Chris Guder, Judi Rioch, and Alicia Porter. ‘Tis the season for federal funders to mandate Data Management Plans (DMPs) for grant submissions. The National Institute of Health (NIH) will begin requiring all submitted grants to have an accompanying DMP on January 25th, 2023. The NIH isn’t the only one. Currently, the National Science Foundation, the National Endowment for the Arts, the National Endowment for the Humanities, the Department of Energy, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and many others have required DMPs as part of their funding process and expectations.

