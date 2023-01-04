Read full article on original website
ohio.edu
Thirteen OHIO campus spaces receive Experiential Spaces Designation
Ohio University’s Center for Advising, Career and Experiential Learning has announced that 13 spaces on campus have received its Experiential Spaces Designation for the 2022-2023 academic year. In identifying and designating the 13 spaces, the Center’s objective was to highlight and promote awareness of – and access to –...
ohio.edu
Crane Graduate Fellowship helps Evan Schalon spend one more special year at OHIO
When Evan Schalon arrived in Athens, he was a long way from his hometown in Maryland on the other side of the Eastern Continental Divide. But when it was time to graduate, he jumped at the opportunity for one more year at Ohio University. Schalon was awarded the David M....
ohio.edu
OHIO names Dr. Lyn Redington interim vice president for student affairs, Kathy Fahl named dean of students
Ohio University President Hugh Sherman has named Dr. Lyn Redington as the University’s new interim vice president for student affairs effective Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. Additionally, Kathy Fahl, who has served as interim dean of students since February 2022, has agreed to serve in that role at OHIO permanently effective immediately.
ohio.edu
Jump start the spring semester
Ohio University instructors new and not-so-new to teaching are invited to attend one of two Jan. 13 workshops presented by the Center for Teaching, Learning and Assessment (CTLA). Ramp Up to Instruction: A Workshop to (Re)consider Spring 2023 Courses is specific to OHIO faculty interested in considering valuable adjustments or...
ohio.edu
2023 Spring Literary Festival set for March 29-30
The 2023 Spring Literary Festival is set for March 29-30 on the Athens Campus of Ohio University. The festival, hosted by the English Department, features authors Barrie Jean Borich, Denise Duhamel, and Megan Giddings. Barrie Jean Borich. Borich is the author of "Apocalypse, Darling" (Ohio State University Press: Mad Creek...
ohio.edu
Everything to expect for MLK Week 2023
Each year, Ohio University celebrates the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with a weeklong celebration. Throughout the week, OHIO, in partnership with the Division of Diversity and Inclusion, hosts events, activities and speakers to commemorate Dr. King’s work toward racial equality and dedication to nonviolence. The theme for the 2023 celebration is Compassion: The Key to Justice.
ohio.edu
New Humanities in the Park display traces Native Americans' contributions to Ohio
A new display in Richland Avenue Park in Athens traces Indigenous Americans’ material and cultural contributions to Ohio, from their early creation of large earthworks to modern representations and reflections on the past. This exhibit, Ohio’s First Humanists: Native Americans from Mound Building to Modern Voices, is the third...
ohio.edu
LMS vendor demonstrations to be held Jan. 9-11
Vendors who responded to the learning management system (LMS) request for proposal (RFP) will provide demonstrations to the Ohio University community on Jan. 9, 10, and 11, from 9-10 a.m. Vendor names and meeting links are available on the LMS Evaluation website and require an OHIO ID to log in....
ohio.edu
Important information for OHIO researchers about Data Management Plans
Author: Hanna Schmillen, Chris Guder, Judi Rioch, and Alicia Porter. ‘Tis the season for federal funders to mandate Data Management Plans (DMPs) for grant submissions. The National Institute of Health (NIH) will begin requiring all submitted grants to have an accompanying DMP on January 25th, 2023. The NIH isn’t the only one. Currently, the National Science Foundation, the National Endowment for the Arts, the National Endowment for the Humanities, the Department of Energy, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and many others have required DMPs as part of their funding process and expectations.
