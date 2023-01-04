ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, OH

ohio.edu

Thirteen OHIO campus spaces receive Experiential Spaces Designation

Ohio University’s Center for Advising, Career and Experiential Learning has announced that 13 spaces on campus have received its Experiential Spaces Designation for the 2022-2023 academic year. In identifying and designating the 13 spaces, the Center’s objective was to highlight and promote awareness of – and access to –...
ATHENS, OH
ohio.edu

Jump start the spring semester

Ohio University instructors new and not-so-new to teaching are invited to attend one of two Jan. 13 workshops presented by the Center for Teaching, Learning and Assessment (CTLA). Ramp Up to Instruction: A Workshop to (Re)consider Spring 2023 Courses is specific to OHIO faculty interested in considering valuable adjustments or...
ATHENS, OH
ohio.edu

2023 Spring Literary Festival set for March 29-30

The 2023 Spring Literary Festival is set for March 29-30 on the Athens Campus of Ohio University. The festival, hosted by the English Department, features authors Barrie Jean Borich, Denise Duhamel, and Megan Giddings. Barrie Jean Borich. Borich is the author of "Apocalypse, Darling" (Ohio State University Press: Mad Creek...
ATHENS, OH
ohio.edu

Everything to expect for MLK Week 2023

Each year, Ohio University celebrates the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with a weeklong celebration. Throughout the week, OHIO, in partnership with the Division of Diversity and Inclusion, hosts events, activities and speakers to commemorate Dr. King’s work toward racial equality and dedication to nonviolence. The theme for the 2023 celebration is Compassion: The Key to Justice.
ATHENS, OH
ohio.edu

New Humanities in the Park display traces Native Americans' contributions to Ohio

A new display in Richland Avenue Park in Athens traces Indigenous Americans’ material and cultural contributions to Ohio, from their early creation of large earthworks to modern representations and reflections on the past. This exhibit, Ohio’s First Humanists: Native Americans from Mound Building to Modern Voices, is the third...
ATHENS, OH
ohio.edu

LMS vendor demonstrations to be held Jan. 9-11

Vendors who responded to the learning management system (LMS) request for proposal (RFP) will provide demonstrations to the Ohio University community on Jan. 9, 10, and 11, from 9-10 a.m. Vendor names and meeting links are available on the LMS Evaluation website and require an OHIO ID to log in....
ATHENS, OH
ohio.edu

Important information for OHIO researchers about Data Management Plans

Author: Hanna Schmillen, Chris Guder, Judi Rioch, and Alicia Porter. ‘Tis the season for federal funders to mandate Data Management Plans (DMPs) for grant submissions. The National Institute of Health (NIH) will begin requiring all submitted grants to have an accompanying DMP on January 25th, 2023. The NIH isn’t the only one. Currently, the National Science Foundation, the National Endowment for the Arts, the National Endowment for the Humanities, the Department of Energy, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and many others have required DMPs as part of their funding process and expectations.
ATHENS, OH

