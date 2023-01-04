​Florida’s Adventure Coast Visitors Bureau is thrilled to announce the unveiling of The Mermaid Tale Trail! This legacy project coincides with the 75th anniversary of Weeki Wachee Springs State Park – Home of the World-Famous Mermaids. In honor of the Park’s anniversary, 27 mermaid statues will be placed throughout the entire County. Each is hand-painted by a selected artist promoting Florida’s Adventure Coast, Brooksville-Weeki Wachee. Festivities will begin at 10 AM, January 12, 2023, with remarks by Park and County officials, along with the unveiling of the mermaid statues, and a dedication plaque recognizing the Adagio statue and Park as National Historic Landmarks. Dianne Wyatt McDonald, one of the first mermaids who performed on opening day in 1947 and co-creator of the Adagio pose, will be present for the dedication. Afterward, there will be opportunities to meet and greet the artists and see their statues for The Mermaid Tale Trail! Learn more about Florida’s Adventure Coast, Brooksville-Weeki Wachee, by visiting https://floridasadventurecoast.com/

BROOKSVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO