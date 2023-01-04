Read full article on original website
Looking for Something? Florida's Monkey Island Monkeys Still 'On Vacation' Until Further NoticeUncovering FloridaBrooksville, FL
Honoring The Fallen- The Dade Massacre 197 Years LaterMark StoneBushnell, FL
Negligence and Dishonesty at Carol's Preppy Pet Facility: A Cautionary Tale for Pet OwnersTim QLeesburg, FL
Young Adults Celebrate Graduation With Help From CareerSourceModern GlobePasco County, FL
Civil Air Patrol Cadets Receive Flight Training from JetBlue UniversityRichard JohnsonBrooksville, FL
Citrus County Chronicle
Historic Dinkins building to be demolished, replaced
Plans are in place to build a new store at the site of the historic Dinkins Service Store in downtown Dunnellon. The current owner, Chaplin “Chap” Dinkins, told the Dunnellon City Council in November that the old building is unsalvageable, but his family hopes the new store will carry on the “ambiance” of the old one to reflect its historic importance. It was closed in 2010.
Citrus County Chronicle
Inverness approves changes to attract artists to live and work in city
The Inverness City Council is putting out a welcome sign for artists wanting to live, work, and sell out of the homes. The council members voted unanimously Tuesday to approve a transitional zoning category for artists to live and work inside the city and to create their “artist studio” as a permitted use in the residential/professional zoning district. The vote was the second during two public hearings to approve the ordinance to create their “artist studio” as a permitted use in the residential/professional zoning district.
villages-news.com
The Villages to convert pools to saltwater-base due to high cost of chlorine
The Villages District Government is prepared to convert swimming pools to saltwater-based maintenance due to the high cost of chlorine. The District has performed a study on converting all District-maintained pools from a chlorine-based maintenance plan to a saltwater-based maintenance plan. Chlorine prices have increased by approximately 72 percent since...
Citrus County Chronicle
Crystal River council to consider new outdoor alcohol rules, mobile food courts, annexation request
Crystal River downtown could soon become a more welcoming place to enjoy an alcoholic beverage. The city’s council will vote during Monday’s public council meeting for the second and final time to create the Downtown Crystal River Entertainment District.
villages-news.com
Project Wide Advisory Committee to discuss amenity deferral rate
The Project Wide Advisory Committee is to discuss the amenity deferral rate when it meets next week. Members of PWAC, who oversee amenities south of County Road 466, will meet at 8:30 a.m. Monday at SeaBreeze Recreation Center. The Amenity Authority Committee has considered a one-year freeze on amenity rates...
Cross retrieved at 117th annual Epiphany Celebration in Tarpon Springs
Teenage boys from the community dive into the bayou to retrieve it. The diver who finds it is blessed for the entire year.
Citrus County Chronicle
"Fins & Flights" event to take place Friday in Cedar Key
CEDAR KEY — After a hiatus of two years, the Cedar Key Dolphin Project is ready to welcome supporters and colleagues to a special evening of entertainment, information, libations and tastes at “Fins & Flights,” an evening celebration on Friday, Jan. 6 at Cedar Key’s 83 West & 29 North restaurants on Dock Street.
naturecoaster.com
The Mermaid Tale Trail Unveiling Coming Soon on Florida’s Adventure Coast!
Florida’s Adventure Coast Visitors Bureau is thrilled to announce the unveiling of The Mermaid Tale Trail! This legacy project coincides with the 75th anniversary of Weeki Wachee Springs State Park – Home of the World-Famous Mermaids. In honor of the Park’s anniversary, 27 mermaid statues will be placed throughout the entire County. Each is hand-painted by a selected artist promoting Florida’s Adventure Coast, Brooksville-Weeki Wachee. Festivities will begin at 10 AM, January 12, 2023, with remarks by Park and County officials, along with the unveiling of the mermaid statues, and a dedication plaque recognizing the Adagio statue and Park as National Historic Landmarks. Dianne Wyatt McDonald, one of the first mermaids who performed on opening day in 1947 and co-creator of the Adagio pose, will be present for the dedication. Afterward, there will be opportunities to meet and greet the artists and see their statues for The Mermaid Tale Trail! Learn more about Florida’s Adventure Coast, Brooksville-Weeki Wachee, by visiting https://floridasadventurecoast.com/
Villages Daily Sun
New farmers market offers a variety of local produce
For Geno Gargiulo, establishing Gargiulo’s Village Farmers Market was a labor of love. “I’ve built this place and each table myself,” he said. “Everything is red and white, and we have a shed as our office to look like a barn. We also have baskets with everything in them.”
pasconewsonline.com
Highest-paying management jobs in The Villages
Stacker compiled the highest paying management jobs in The Villages, FL using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Villages Daily Sun
Couple visits every pool in The Villages
Just when Nina and John Sabin thought they had been to every pool in The Villages, another one would open. The Sabins, of the Village of Mallory Square, stayed on course and now have visited all of the pools in The Villages, including the 110 pools at recreation areas and the seven pools at The Villages country clubs.
WCJB
Marion County Animal Services holds the Betty White Challenge for the month of January
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Animal Services is paying tribute to America’s golden girl. The Betty White Challenge honors the actress, who was a long-time animal advocate. In January, residents can adopt a pet from Marion County Animal Services and donate whatever they wish for an adoption fee.
villages-news.com
Security footage shows commissioner did not sit with developer at meeting
Security footage appears to show that a Lady Lake commissioner did not sit with the developer of a proposed housing development during a planning and zoning board meeting in December. Commissioner Paul Hannan at Wednesday night’s Lady Lake Commission meeting expressed his anger at what appears to be a case...
Bay News 9
Several Bradenton apartment units destroyed by fire, Tarpon Springs prepares for Ephipany and expect scattered showers and storms
Good morning, Tampa Bay. Here's what you need to know today. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will move across the area from west to east today. They end for most of us by midday, but Polk County may see some in the early afternoon. Get the full forecast here. Check your...
villages-news.com
Miniature horse turns heads during walk at Lake Sumter Landing
Villagers are used to seeing dog walkers at the corner of Canal Street and Old Mill Run, near Johnny Rockets. But this week some were startled by a young lady walking her horse. Make that a miniature horse. Regardless, as the old song says: “A horse is a horse/Of course,...
ocala-news.com
Dunnellon resident discusses impact of home sales in area on property taxes
My parents live on the next property and pay $400, yet I paid $1,200 this year. When I asked why, I was told that the property taxes are being determined by the average home sales in the area. The tax office isn’t even evaluating the properties in person – they are just going off home sales, during a down economy and inflation cost.
villages-news.com
The Villages announces cost-of-living hike for amenity fees as of Jan. 1
The Villages has announces a cost-of-living hike for amenity fees as of Jan. 1. The adjustment based on the Consumer Price Index impacts the contractual amenity fee for all previously owned homes closed on after Jan. 1, 2023 and all new homes contracted in The Villages on or after Jan. 1, 2023.
hernandosun.com
City, County get development grants
Hernando County and the City of Brooksville have been awarded more than $1 million through the Florida Small Cities Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program. The program funds economic development, commercial and neighborhood revitalization, housing rehabilitation, and infrastructure improvements. “Making investments in our small communities helps build opportunities for generations...
seniorshousingbusiness.com
Watercrest Hires Jennifer Butler as Executive Director of Community in The Villages, Florida
THE VILLAGES, Fla. — Watercrest Senior Living Group has named Jennifer Butler as executive director of Watercrest Buena Vista Senior Living, a community within The Villages. Butler began her senior living career in 2003 as a senior living advisor.
WCJB
U-Haul Growth Index showed increase in arrivals in Ocala over the past year
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala is one of the top growing cities in the country, based on what’s called the U-Haul Growth Index. The index is based on U-Haul moves into the city. Data from the company shows Ocala experienced a 6% increase in arrivals over the year and only a 1% increase in departures.
