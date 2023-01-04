Read full article on original website
Related
I am a housesitter, and stay in amazing places all over the world for free
My partner Nick and I spent last Easter at a farmhouse in a Cotswolds village. We read books, enjoyed lunches on the terrace and took long walks along footpaths between the canary-yellow rapeseed fields. With an aga, original art works and an en suite bathroom with claw-foot bath, this limestone mansion would have cost thousands to rent – especially in the Easter holidays. But we stayed for free, in return for looking after the owners’ friendly cocker spaniels, a long-haired cat and the children’s hamster, while the family went skiing in the Alps.
travelawaits.com
6 Beautiful Lesser-Known Towns To Visit In Australia And New Zealand In 2023
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Now that Australia and New Zealand are open to tourists again, many travelers are looking for Australasian destination inspiration. Our expert travel writers recommend beautiful lesser-known towns to visit in Australia, its island of Tasmania, and New Zealand below. Consider adding these desirable destinations in Australia and New Zealand to your 2023 travel plans.
travelawaits.com
How To Spend The Perfect Weekend In The Gorgeous English Lake District
The Lake District in northwest England is a land of mountains, hills, pretty villages, and a lot of lakes. This is where you’ll find the largest lake in England, Windermere, and where Wordsworth wrote his poems and Beatrix Potter painted Peter Rabbit. The area has long attracted artists and poets, and one weekend here is enough to understand why.
Comments / 0