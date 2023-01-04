Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NJ Corrections Officer Awarded “Hero of Civilization" for Recuing Elderly BoaterMorristown MinuteLittle Egg Harbor Township, NJ
New Jersey Woman Shoots Politician-Husband Dead on Christmas DayAMY KAPLANAtlantic City, NJ
Murder on Christmas Day: New Jersey woman arrested for allegedly killing husbandEdy ZooMays Landing, NJ
She Told People They Were Getting Married, But He Already Had A Wife. Then She Disappeared.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRunnemede, NJ
The Best Southern Food in all of New Jersey Can be Found at this Little Hole-in-the-Wall JointTravel MavenHammonton, NJ
Related
Police breaks up car club event in Burlington County
CINNAMINSON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – In South Jersey, police in Cinnaminson Township say a car club event got out of hand and had to be broken up.About 300 cars showed up in a Sonic restaurant parking lot on Burlington Pike just off Riverton Road.In a post on the department's Facebook page, the police chief says some of the drivers then went to a nearby parking lot.It took two hours to break up the event.CBS Philadelphia doesn't have any word about arrests.Last September, a car rally in Cape May County turned deadly, causing public outcry and demand for change.
Robber off the streets forever after shooting NJ woman in neck and head
A 28-year-old Trenton man will serve life in prison without the possibility of parole for gunning down a 26-year-old Willingboro woman as she sat in her parked SUV. Devon Woods was sentenced in Burlington County Superior Court on Friday for the killing of Deasia Ayres over three years ago. In...
Armed Teen Arrested After Police Chase in Atlantic City, NJ
A 19-year-old man from Atlantic City is facing a list of charges following a police foot chase Thursday afternoon. The Atlantic City Police Department reports their detectives were conducting an investigation in the area of New York and Mediterranean Avenues after they received information about a man with a gun.
Violent crime down in Camden County despite recent murders of 2 teens: prosecutor
CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- The Camden County Prosecutor's Office and local organizations are working to prevent youth violence following the deadly stabbing of a 16-year-old and the shooting death of a 14-year-old boy within one month of each other.The 16-year-old's death marked the first homicide of the year in Camden County.It happened roughly four weeks after 14-year-old Dai'meon Allen was shot and killed following a birthday party. "It's always tough, especially when a kid is involved," Maria Hernandez said. "Probably one of the toughest parts of our jobs." Hernandez supervises Camden Center for Family Services' Cure4Camden, which works with young...
southjerseyobserver.com
Two Atlantic City Residents & One Georgia Resident Indicted for Murder, Handgun Possession & Hindering Apprehension
Malik Galloway, 31, of Atlantic City, Laquan Rex, 30, of Atlanta, Georgia, and Amari Rex, 22, of Atlantic City were indicted on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 by an Atlantic County Grand Jury. These charges stemmed from an investigation by the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the Atlantic...
Prosecutor: Man Charged For Stealing $76K During Armed Bank Robbery in Cherry Hill, NJ
The Camden County Prosecutor's Office says a man from East Orange has been arrested and charged in connection to an armed bank robbery in Cherry Hill just before Christmas. 42-year-old William Ray is accused of entering Investors Bank on Route 70 on the afternoon of December 22nd and holding employees at gunpoint. Ray allegedly attempted to lock the employees in a vault before fleeing with over $76,000 in cash.
Trio Charged In Fatal Double-Shooting In Atlantic City: Prosecutor
Malik Galloway, 31, of Atlantic City, Laquan Rex, 30, of Atlanta, Georgia, and Amari Rex, 22, of Atlantic City were indicted on Tuesday, Jan. 3, in connection with a fatal double-shooting in September 2022, authorities said.The shooting took place at an Atlantic City convenience store, accordi…
thenjsentinel.com
HOMICIDE – Woodbury NJ (Gloucester County)
On Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at approximately 2:41P.M., officers from the Woodbury Police Department were dispatched to the area of Franklin and Wallace Streets for the report of a male who had suffered a gunshot wound. Upon arrival, they discovered a victim who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds. Immediate medical attention was rendered and he was subsequently transported to Cooper University Hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The deceased male was identified as 21-year- old male Brandon L. Blanton, of Woodbury, New Jersey. An Autopsy conducted on January 5, 2023, by Gloucester County Medical Examiner Dr. Gerald Feign ruled the cause of Blanton’s death as multiple gunshot wounds and the manner of death as homicide. This investigation remains ongoing at this time. The Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office encourages any witnesses with information regarding this crime to call Detective Brandon Cohen of the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office at 856-384-5524 or Detective Corporal Nick Cacciola of the Woodbury Police Department at 856-845-0065 ext. 142. Information can also be e-mailed to the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office at tips@co.gloucester.nj.us .
Philly Teens Leave Retail Worker With Broken Jaw, Tooth: Police
A Center City retail worker was jumped by a group of teenagers after telling them they couldn't enter his store, Philadelphia police say. Investigators say a group of seven teens tried to enter the Guess Store in the Fashion District at 901 Market Street around 6:45 p.m. on Dec. 19, but were turned away by an employee for unclear reasons.
New ‘person of interest’ images released in Route 1 death investigation
Authorities are still seeking help identifying a person of interest in an investigation into the death of a woman whose body was found on the shoulder of Route 1 in Mercer County on Christmas day. The West Windsor Police Department on Friday provided three new photos of the person of...
Three indicted in fatal shooting of Mays Landing teen inside Atlantic City store
Three Atlantic City men have been indicted in the fatal shooting of a Mays Landing man inside a Pacific Avenue market last year. Malik Galloway, 31, is accused of going inside the store brandishing a gun and fatally shooting 19-year-old Malae Johnson. Malae Johnson, 19, was shot Sept. 25, inside...
Woman Stabbed Multiple Times, Man Charged With Attempted Murder in Ocean County, NJ
A 35-year-old man in Ocean County is facing an attempted murder charge after a woman was stabbed multiple times Thursday evening. Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer's office says the scene unfolded around 5:30 when an officer with the Brick Township Police Department was conducting a routine check of an area off of Cherry Quay Road when a vehicle with two flat tires was spotted in a parking lot.
Two charged for stealing $125,000 in gaming machine robberies
PHILADELPHIA, PA – Two men have been charged after breaking into and robbing at least 25 gaming machines in 7-Elevens and gas station across the Philadelphia area. According to Attorney General Josh Shapiro, Brandyn Warren and Antoine Laster were both arrested. During the execution of asearch warrant, law enforcement investigators found five firearms, an ATM machine, and cash. “These men conspired together to steal over $100,000, which they used to purchase numerous firearms,” said AG Shapiro. “My office will not tolerate this kind of blatant theft and violence and will hold these defendants accountable for their crimes.” According to Shapiro, The post Two charged for stealing $125,000 in gaming machine robberies appeared first on Shore News Network.
Bank robber accused of trying to lock employees in vault, swiping $76K before going on run
An East Orange man has been arrested in a bank robbery in Cherry Hill that nearly ended with employees locked in a vault.
New Jersey man pleads guilty to his role in brutally beating a man who later died
An Atlantic City man who aided in the collective brutal beating of a man in Pleasantville who later died, has pleaded guilty. Jamaul Timberlake, 31, of Atlantic City along with his brothers, Garnell and John Hands, attacked 19-year-old Irving Mayren-Guzman outside of Centerfolds Cabaret on Delilah Road on January 23, 2022 shortly after the victim was escorted out of the strip club by bouncers, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.
southjerseyobserver.com
East Orange Man Arrested & Charged With Armed Robbery of Investors Bank
An East Orange man has been arrested and charged with the armed robbery of the Investors Bank in Cherry Hill that occurred on December 22, 2022, reported Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Cherry Hill Police Chief Robert Kempf. William Ray, 42 of East Orange, is accused of entering...
Amber Alert jolts NJ awake because a dad didn’t return with his daughter
⚠ Father did not return with daughter on Wednesday. A father and his infant daughter who were the subject of a pre-dawn Amber Alert were located at the base of the Commodore Barry Bridge on Thursday morning. Phones across New Jersey buzzed at 4:15 a.m. about the abduction of 7-month-old...
East Orange Man Robbed Cherry Hill Bank Of $76K At Gunpoint: Prosecutor
An East Orange man has been arrested and charged with the armed robbery of the Investors Bank in Cherry Hill, authorities said.The robbery occurred on Dec. 22, 2022, said Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay, and the fugitive was arrested Thursday, Jan. 5 in Passaic. William Ray, 42…
Vineland father arrested after sparking Amber Alert
A Vineland man who sparked an Amber Alert after allegedly disappearing with his infant daughter has been arrested. Ramon B. Rivera Jr., 22, faces charges including simple assault, kidnapping, possession of a weapon and endangering the welfare of a child. Police were called to the Chick-fil-A on Wednesday, after Rivera...
Second whale washes up on Atlantic City beach
A whale washed up on an Atlantic City beach Saturday. It washed up on the beach in front of Boardwalk Hall. The whale was the second to turn up dead on the beach in about two weeks. A female humpback washed up near Chelsea Avenue Dec. 23. It was 30...
Lite 96.9 WFPG
Northfield NJ
12K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Lite 96.9 WFPG plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wfpg.com/
Comments / 0