ROBERT FERRA, 90
Robert Daniel Ferra, 90, Creekside, passed away Monday, January 2, 2023, while a patient at Allegheny General Hospital. The son of Rosar and Ida (Shields) Ferra, he was born March 16, 1932 in Punxsutawney. Bob was a 1950 graduate of Indiana High School. After high school, he was drafted and...
JOSEPH CAPIZZI, 76
Joseph Samuel Capizzi, 76, of Indiana, died January 4, 2023 at Indiana Regional Medical Center surrounded by family. Born June 1, 1946, in Indiana, he was a son of the late Espedito Senes Capizzi and Ida Celia (Luczak) Capizzi. Joseph married Celesta Isabel (Smith) Capizzi, of Indiana, spending over 52 years together.
NOAH HOOVER, 26
Noah Matthew Hoover, 26, Indiana, passed away Monday, January 2, 2023. The son of Gary Hoover, Creekside, and Patricia (Bruce) Loughry, Indiana, he was born April 9, 1996 in Indiana. Noah was a 2014 graduate of Marion Center Area High School, where he carried on his brothers’ legacies of being...
LEO WILLENBACHER, 82
Leo Robert Willenbacher, 82 of Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at Select Specialty Hospital, Johnstown. Born on June 10, 1940 in Brooklyn, NY to the late Jack Willenbacher and Gertrude (O’Hagan) Hantusch. Leo graduated from Island Trees High School in Levittown, NY. He was employed at...
SEVEN LOCAL GREATS NAMED TO INDIANA COUNTY SPORTS HALL OF FAME
On Indiana In the Morning today, Doug Steve announced the inductees for the Indiana County Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2023. Seven standouts will be immortalized in the Hall this year. (Profiles provided by the Hall of Fame):. Norman Andrie – Homer City, 1950. He had a 45-1...
TWO MEN SENTENCED YESTERDAY IN INDIANA COUNTY COURT
An Indiana man was sentenced yesterday in two theft cases. 25-year-old Matthew Oberhaus of Indiana was ordered to serve a total of one year of probation and to pay fines and court costs for incidents from August of last year. In one of these thefts, Oberhaus tried to pocket a bottle of vodka from the state liquor store in the Downtown Blairsville area. He was ordered to serve one year of probation in each case, but Judge Gina Force ordered the sentences run concurrently.
JOHNSTOWN MAN SENTENCED FOR DRUG RING
A former Johnstown man was sentenced in federal court earlier this week for drug possession and distribution charges. 41-year-old Anthony Andrews was sentenced on Thursday to charges of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and possession with intent to deliver for a case that went from April of 2019 to July of 2021 in Cambria and Indiana Counties. The drugs he was accused of possessing and distributing was a mix that contained a “detectable amount of fentanyl”, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Western PA District office. Along with federal and Cambria County agencies, investigators were assisted by the Indiana County DA’s Office and Indiana Borough Police.
HUNTINGDON AREA DOWNS HOMER-CENTER AT PIDGEON NATATORTIUM
The Homer-Center Wildcat swim teams hosted the Huntingdon Area Bearcats on Wednesday at IUP’s Jack Pidgeon Natatorium. The girls lost 101-68 and the boys lost 129-25 to the Bearcats. The girls won seven of the eleven events. First place finishers include Grace Frazer in the 100 breaststroke; Julia King...
BLACK LICK FIREFIGHTERS DISPATCHED FOR CALL AT DERRY MIDDLE SCHOOL
Firefighters from the Black Lick fire department assisted with an incident Thursday morning in Derry. Around 11:00, firefighters in Westmoreland County were dispatched to the Derry Area Middle School for a reported structure fire. The call was quickly downgraded as it was discovered that part of the school’s HVAC had overheated and started to smoke. Black Lick Volunteer Fire Department was asked to assist with a crew of four firefighters and a truck.
YEARLY STATISTICS REVEALED BY BLACK LICK, INDIANA FIRE DEPARTMENTS
Two more fire departments across Indiana County announced their statistics for 2022 on Friday. According to a Facebook post, Indiana Fire Association responded to 628 incidents last year, 339 were reported in White Township while 206 were in Indiana Borough. Fire crews also responded to 50 vehicle accidents last year, 27 of which contained injuries.
TWO SUSPECTS IN 2020 SHOOTING DUE IN COURT TODAY
Two of the suspects in a shooting at the Carriage House Apartments will be in Indiana County Court today. 20-year-olds Terrion Gates and Isaiah Moore, both of Philadelphia, are due in court for their status conferences today in front of Indiana County President Judge Thomas Bianco. They are two of the suspects in the shooting death of Jadeyn Wright on October 17th of 2020. Police say that they, along with 20-year-old Isabella Edmonds of Indiana and 23-year-old Delmar Chatman of Johnstown, went to purchase marijuana from Wright at the Carriage House Apartments, which ended with Wright being shot.
FIRST RESPONDERS CALLED OUT FOR SEVERAL INCIDENTS
Friday turned into a busy day for Indiana County first responders. Homer City Fire Department was called out for a fuel leak at the Homer-Center School complex at 10:10 AM. Three fire departments would be dispatched to Reston Drive in White Township for a reported structure fire. Indiana Fire Association, the county HAZMAT team and Citizens Ambulance were dispatched at 4:33 PM, with Homer City and Creekside fire departments called out 23 minutes later. Indiana fire officials say that the issue was a false alarm with a lot of hot air coming from a dryer vent that needed to be cleaned out. No fire was discovered.
BLAIRSVILLE, COMMODORE, CREEKSIDE FIRE CREWS UNVEIL EMERGENCY STATISTICS
Three more Indiana County fire departments revealed their 2022 statistics. Blairsville Fire Department announced their statistics this afternoon in a Facebook post. Last year, crews responded to 337 calls. Officials say 70 percent of those calls were to provide aid to neighboring departments, while they received aid 22 percent of the time.
IUP SPLITS DOUBLEHEADER WITH MERCYHURST
The IUP basketball teams split their doubleheader against Mercyhurst on Saturday at the KCAC. The women fell, 79-71, marking their first loss of the season. The men, on the other hand, kept their winning streak alive after downing the Lakers, 80-67. Jack Benedict recaps the twinbill. Coach Joe Lombardi was...
PACE OF FLU SPREAD SLOWING IN PA, INDIANA COUNTY
The Pennsylvania Department of Health has issued its report on the spread of influenza as of the end of the year, and it looks like things may be starting to slow down. Seasonal flu activity remains high in Pennsylvania and across the United States, and activity is higher than prior years, but the number of new cases went down over the last week. Over the last week, the number of flu cases across the state increased by 15,281 to a new total of 159,304 laboratory-confirmed flu cases. The predominant strain, Type A, is responsible for 155,834 of the total cases across the state, while there have been 3,314 cases of Type B. 156 cases have been unidentified.
GAS PRICE AVERAGES TRENDING UPWARD
Gas prices across the nation, the state and in Indiana County are trending upward. The national average is now at $3.28 a gallon. That represents a 9-cent jump from last week, but it is a seven-cent drop from last month, and a two-cent drop from last year. The Pennsylvania average is now $3.66, a four cent increase from last week, an 18-cent drop over the last month and a 14-cent jump from last year.
CRIMSON HAWKS STILL ROLLING AS ’23 SCHEDULE TIPS OFF
The IUP basketball teams tipped off the 2023 portion of their schedule the same way they ended 2022 – by winning. Jack Benedict has the recap. Women’s coach Craig Carey says Alana Cardona is a good example of how he wants his team to play. Men’s coach Joe...
CREEKSIDE MAN CHARGED IN INCIDENT AT IRMC LAST FRIDAY
State police have charged a Creekside man after an incident on December 30th at Indiana Regional Medical Center. Troopers say 50-year-old Shawn Lee Lyman now faces two misdemeanor counts of simple assault, three counts of disorderly conduct, a single misdemeanor count of reckless endangerment and two summary counts of harassment for the incident that was reported to police around 7:30 that morning. Troopers were notified at that time that Lyman had become combative with hospital staffers as he was being discharged from IRMC. The incident ended with two staffers suffering minor injuries. Lyman also allegedly spat at the nursing station several times while he was being ejected from the hospital.
CLYMER FIRE DEPARTMENT RELEASES 2022 STATISTICS
As we head further into the New Year, local fire departments are finalizing their statistics from 2022. One department that’s published their statistics already is the Clymer Fire Department. Fire officials say in a Facebook post that Clymer crews tended to 167 total incidents last year. Among calls were...
DUI CHARGES PENDING AGAINST DAYTON MAN FOR CRASH ON NEW YEAR’S DAY
State police from the Kittanning barracks say charges could be filed against a 19-year-old Dayton man for driving under the influence over the weekend. Police say at 5:53 PM on January 1st, police were called out for a reported crash into a telephone pole on Route 839 near Mac Road. The driver, identified only as a 19-year-old man, was found to be under the influence of alcohol and a controlled substance. The driver initially declined help from EMTs who were on the scene, but consented to an evaluation at Armstrong County Memorial Hospital following a chemical test of his blood.
