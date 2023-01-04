Read full article on original website
City of Akron reopens applications for Citizens' Police Oversight Committee
The Citizens' Police Oversight Committee is a result of community-based police reform efforts in the name of Jayland Walker, the 25-year-old man shot and killed by police over 6 months ago.
Summit deputies on the lookout for ‘Blizzard Bandit’
Summit County deputies need help identifying the suspect in a fruitless burglary of a local pub during the Dec. 23 snowstorm — a man they're now calling the "Blizzard Bandit."
Threat, White Powder Cause Issues in Akron
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Employees and others in a number of downtown Akron buildings were forced to evacuate for a time Wednesday morning because of a bomb threat. The Akron Fire Department says a letter was found around 11 a.m. Wednesday at the John F Seiberling...
3 cars stolen from Ganley Mercedes-Benz of Akron Thursday
Three 2023 Mercedes-Benz model cars were stolen from the Ganley Mercedes-Benz on E. Market Street in Akron Thursday morning around 7:15 a.m., according to Akron Police.
2 in custody in Cleveland Heights drive-by shooting
“We want to assure the residents there that we are actively and aggressively investigating this shooting,” said police Chief Chris Britton.
Suspended judge resigns: I-Team
The FOX 8 I-Team has learned a Cleveland judge suspended last year has officially resigned and will not be coming back to the bench.
Part of Lake Shore Boulevard in Akron to close for bridge demolition
Here's how long the closure will last and its detours.
Deadly home explosion caught on camera in Summit County (video)
COVENTRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Coventry Township Fire Department released a video of a home explosion that killed a man on Dec. 22, 2022. Firefighters say the blast did so much damage that they have been unable to locate anything confirming a cause. The Coventry Fire Department has listed...
Several Northeast Ohio counties now back at CDC's 'high' community level for COVID-19
CLEVELAND — As the new year begins, COVID-19 remains a concern in Northeast Ohio, so much so that health experts are once again urging extra precautions for some residents. According to new numbers released Thursday, Erie, Huron, Lorain, Mahoning, and Trumbull counties are once again at the CDC's "high" community level for the coronavirus. This means people in those areas should wear face masks while indoors and in public, according to the center's guidelines.
3 Mercedes-Benz vehicles stolen from Akron dealership, 2 later recovered by police
AKRON, Ohio — The rash of thefts of high-performance luxury vehicles at Northeast Ohio dealerships continued on Thursday. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. According to the Akron Police Department, three 2023 vehicles were stolen...
Will La Niña help keep Northeast Ohio comfy this winter?: Around The Town
BEREA, Ohio -- January. The start of a new year. This has sparked some speculation on my part as to the possible variations in the winter weather ahead. Will we, in Northeast Ohio, be warmer, colder or somewhere in between?. December 2022 started out warmer than one might expect. Temperatures...
Ohio man, woman indicted for West Virginia murder
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Two people accused of murder were indicted by a Mason County grand jury. 32-year-old Bobby Wolford, of Cleveland, Ohio, and 25-year-old Rikki Parsons-Wise, of Racine, Ohio, were indicted for murder, robbery, conspiracy, and concealment of a deceased human body. On March 8, 2022, West Virginia State Police say the body of a […]
Man who had snow stuffed in mouth during Akron arrest files suit
AKRON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man who had snow stuffed into his mouth by a police officer during an arrest in Akron has filed an excessive force lawsuit against the city and several officers, claiming his civil rights were violated. Charles Hicks II seeks unspecified compensatory and punitive...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that prepare absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
911 call: Man tired of waiting in ER calls for Cleveland ambulance
The FOX 8 I-Team has found a man got tired of waiting to be seen in a hospital emergency room, so he called 911 for a Cleveland ambulance.
Burst pipe leads to a Collinwood apartment building collapse
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A family is left with nothing after a pipe burst at their Collinwood apartment complex and led to the building collapsing. The pipe burst on Christmas Eve and a week later the fire department was called to the building on Coit Road for the collapse. Crews...
‘It’s terrifying’: Akron man records gun fight in store parking lot
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are trying to get to the bottom of what started a shootout at 11 in the morning in a mini-mart parking lot Monday. 19 News tracked down a witness who caught the shooting on camera. He shared that video exclusively with 19 News. “You...
West Announces Planned Run for Canton Mayor
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – He’s staying in the political game. Former State Rep Thomas West reveals on social media that he will be a candidate for Canton mayor. He says he has pulled petition paperwork. West was defeated in the November Election by Republican Jim...
Lawsuit: Akron police officer shoved snow in man’s face, blocking his airways during arrest
AKRON, Ohio — A Copley man on Monday sued Akron police officers and accused them of stuffing snow in his mouth and covering his airways while kneeling on him. Charles Hicks shouted that he couldn’t breathe during the Feb. 7, 2021, arrest caught on body camera video that showed an officer kneeling on his upper back, near his neck.
Narcan vending machines installed in Cleveland
CLEVELAND — The Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services Board of Cuyahoga County has partnered with The Centers, a non-profit organization, to install Narcan vending machines in locations across Cuyahoga County. Adriana Whelan, the Medical Director of HIV and Harm Reduction at The Centers, explained the goal of...
