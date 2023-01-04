Read full article on original website
Bad News For Biden As Georgia's Marjorie Taylor-Greene Threatens To Impeach Him This 2023
What is going on in the United States? Why the frequent threat to impeach anyone that assumes the office of the president. Why are those at the helm of affairs allowing corruption to ruin the reputation of the country. Apparently, the devil has shown the seed of corruption deep down the soul of our leaders.
Former FBI Agent Shares Theory Why Roommates Were Spared in Idaho Murders
Tracey Walder, who worked with the CIA and FBI, shared her perspective on the recently released probable cause affidavit with NewsNation on Thursday.
Man who Married and Impregnated his Teen Daughter, claims 'Divine Sanction'
A man married and impregnated his teen daughter after he claimed to have had a ‘divine sanction.’. Afazuddin Ali married and impregnated his 15-year-old daughter, the eldest of his three girls, by passing it off as god’s order. His ex-wife, Sakina Ali, agreed to the arrangement when Ali brought god into the matter, explaining that her ex-husband would never lie in the name of god.
Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’
The man behind the rally before the Capitol riot urged Congress to expel Marjorie Taylor Greene. The post Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’ appeared first on NewsOne.
Utah Murder-Suicide Leaves 3 Adults, 5 Children Dead Weeks After Wife Files For Divorce
The national response continues after Michael Haight allegedly fatally shot his wife, mother-in-law and five children in the close-knit community of Enoch, Utah, before turning the gun on himself. An apparent murder-suicide that left eight family members dead in southwestern Utah reverberates around the country. Michael Haight, 42, is identified...
Pen Farthing flees Kabul saying Prince Harry's confession to killing 25 Taliban put him in danger
Pen Farthing, 53, called Prince Harry an 'idiot' and said he had not thought through the security implications of his revelations in his new autobiography where he said he killed 25 Taliban.
Hillary Clinton joins Columbia U as global affairs professor
NEW YORK (AP) — Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton will become a professor focusing on international affairs at Columbia University. Columbia president Lee Bollinger announced Thursday that Clinton is joining the university as a professor of practice at the School of International and Public Affairs and as a presidential fellow at Columbia World Projects. Bollinger noted Clinton’s long experience in public service as a secretary of state, a U.S. senator and as a first lady, as well as her two presidential campaigns in 2008 and 2016. Columbia said Clinton will work with School of International and Public Affairs students starting this fall.
Message from US asylum hopefuls: Financial sponsors needed
MIAMI (AP) — Migrants and asylum seekers fleeing violence and persecution in their home countries have increasingly found that protections in the United States are available to those with money or the savvy to find someone to vouch for them financially. President Joe Biden announced a massive expansion of...
AP News Summary at 11:45 p.m. EST
McCarthy fails for 3rd day in bitter GOP House speaker fight. WASHINGTON (AP) — The House stalemate over choosing a new speaker has held firm through a long, excruciating third day and evening of voting with no conclusion. But glimmers of a deal began to emerge late Thursday. Party leader Kevin McCarthy is determined to win over enough fellow Republicans. He has offered the conservative holdouts rule changes to give them more power to shape legislation — and to boot him from office. But it's still just “round one,” one of the holdouts says. So far, 11 roll call votes have failed to elect a speaker. The impasse has left the House unable to fully form and govern. Members voted to adjourn, returning Friday.
