Montgomery County, MD

Man who Married and Impregnated his Teen Daughter, claims 'Divine Sanction'

A man married and impregnated his teen daughter after he claimed to have had a ‘divine sanction.’. Afazuddin Ali married and impregnated his 15-year-old daughter, the eldest of his three girls, by passing it off as god’s order. His ex-wife, Sakina Ali, agreed to the arrangement when Ali brought god into the matter, explaining that her ex-husband would never lie in the name of god.
Hillary Clinton joins Columbia U as global affairs professor

NEW YORK (AP) — Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton will become a professor focusing on international affairs at Columbia University. Columbia president Lee Bollinger announced Thursday that Clinton is joining the university as a professor of practice at the School of International and Public Affairs and as a presidential fellow at Columbia World Projects. Bollinger noted Clinton’s long experience in public service as a secretary of state, a U.S. senator and as a first lady, as well as her two presidential campaigns in 2008 and 2016. Columbia said Clinton will work with School of International and Public Affairs students starting this fall.
Message from US asylum hopefuls: Financial sponsors needed

MIAMI (AP) — Migrants and asylum seekers fleeing violence and persecution in their home countries have increasingly found that protections in the United States are available to those with money or the savvy to find someone to vouch for them financially. President Joe Biden announced a massive expansion of...
AP News Summary at 11:45 p.m. EST

McCarthy fails for 3rd day in bitter GOP House speaker fight. WASHINGTON (AP) — The House stalemate over choosing a new speaker has held firm through a long, excruciating third day and evening of voting with no conclusion. But glimmers of a deal began to emerge late Thursday. Party leader Kevin McCarthy is determined to win over enough fellow Republicans. He has offered the conservative holdouts rule changes to give them more power to shape legislation — and to boot him from office. But it's still just “round one,” one of the holdouts says. So far, 11 roll call votes have failed to elect a speaker. The impasse has left the House unable to fully form and govern. Members voted to adjourn, returning Friday.
