Alabama State

Tim Fincher
2d ago

For the ignorant Sewell , more been done in the house FOR THE PEOPLE in the last 2 days than has been done FOR THE PEOPLE in the last 6 years of a Marxism corrupt Congress !

Ed Moore
2d ago

The country want new leadership with vision to solve problems not keep the same issues on the table for years for talking points to get elected.Truly leaders know when to step aside especially when your own party is stalling the entire country because of you 🤔

BjD
2d ago

Sewell good job Carl and tuberville are trumps and they don’t want to get anything done for the people of Alabama only themselves

AL.com

AL.com

