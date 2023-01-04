Read full article on original website
Community remembers Tuscaloosa County man who died in ATV crash
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A Tuscaloosa County man who died in a tragic ATV crash is being remembered by his friends and former coworkers. 54-year-old Jackie Dixon worked as a first responder for years in Tuscaloosa County. He was a paramedic at Northstar EMA and was an emergency room employee at DCH Regional Hospital at the […]
Alabama man killed when van collides with truck and overturns
An Alabama man was killed Friday night whe the van in which he was riding struck a truck and overturned, Alabama troopers said. The two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 5:51 p.m. Friday, and claimed the life of an Opelika, Alabama, man. Gudiel A. Lopez, 26, was fatally injured when the...
wbrc.com
One teen dies, one injured in Tuscaloosa Co. crash
TUSCALOOSA CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says a crash on Saturday morning resulted in the death of one 17-year-old from Moundville, and the injury of another 17-year-old. According to ALEA the crash happened around 12:31 a.m. on Jan. 7. The passenger and driver were injured when...
Bring Back Birdie: Alabama Woman Searching For Lost Cavapoo Who Went Missing From Parked Car
If you need a reminder of why you should never leave your dog in the car, this story should drive the point home. An Alabama woman’s 2-year-old Cavapoo went missing after she left her in a vehicle while picking up an online order at Bed, Bath, and Beyond. Cavapoo Vanishes in Plain Sight Lindsay Cochran, a […] The post Bring Back Birdie: Alabama Woman Searching For Lost Cavapoo Who Went Missing From Parked Car appeared first on DogTime.
Two Teenagers Ejected, One Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash Near Tuscaloosa
A 17-year-old from Moundville is dead after a pair of teenagers were ejected from a truck that crashed in Tuscaloosa County early Saturday morning. Corporal Reginal King, a spokesperson for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. said the driver, a 17-year-old from Tuscaloosa, was on Bradley Road around 30 minutes after midnight Saturday morning when they left the roadway.
UPDATE: Coroner identifies victim shot to death outside store in Birmingham
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a shooting that occurred outside the Elyton Meat Market at 3rd Avenue North and Center Street on Wednesday, Jan. 4, just after 2 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Cortez Dekelvin Ware, 37, of Birmingham, sustained […]
wvtm13.com
Two men suspected of stealing catalytic converters have been arrested
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — An investigation into auto parts theft leads to the arrest of two men in Tuscaloosa. Officials said Wesley Wyatt and Paul Fretwell face multiple counts of breaking and entering. Tuscaloosa police arrested Gregory Hudson last month after finding over 150 catalytic converters in his home, according...
Authorities ID 37-year-old Birmingham employee killed in hail of gunfire at Elyton Meat Market
Authorities have released the name of a man shot to death at a Birmingham store on Wednesday. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Cortez Dekelvin Ware. He was 37, and lived in Birmingham. The shooting happened at 2 p.m. at the Elyton Meat Market on Center...
Slain Birmingham butcher mourned: ‘He was always willing to go the extra mile’; suspect now charged
A man shot to death while at work at Birmingham’s Elyton Meat Market is being remembered as someone who always went the extra mile for others. “He was always being nice, even when he didn’t have to be,’’ Maya Reynolds said of slain cousin Cortez Dekelvin Ware. “He was a people person.”
ABC 33/40 News
Birmingham police ask for help identifying robbery suspect
The Birmingham Police Department is asking for help identifying a robbery suspect. According to a release, officers were called to the Circle K located at 1503 11th Avenue South for a robbery on January 6, 2023. The officers learned someone pointed a handgun at the store associate, then left the...
wvtm13.com
Search for suspect who allegedly robbed delivery driver at Birmingham pharmacy
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Birmingham Police Department would like your help in identifying a person who allegedly robbed a delivery driver. According to a news release, a delivery driver had pharmaceutical products to deliver at a pharmacy on Lomb Avenue on Jan. 3, when that driver was robbed at gunpoint.
7-week-old puppy dies after being poisoned with antifreeze in Bessemer; Humane Society seeks justice
Animal rights activists are seeking justice for a 7-week-old puppy that died this week after ingesting antifreeze from a bowl allegedly placed by a Bessemer homeowner angered that the pooch was going into their yard. On Tuesday evening, the Greater Birmingham Humane Society received complaints from witnesses who observed a...
‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted in 32 Birmingham robberies of Hispanic victims at homes, construction sites, businesses; 2nd man held on $2 million bond
A search is underway for a man charged in the armed robberies of dozens of Hispanic victims in Birmingham. Jakobie Deontay Smith, 20, is charged with at least 32 counts of first-degree robbery. Birmingham police spokesman Officer Truman Fitzgerald described Smith as armed and dangerous. Smith was charged with capital...
Man charged with killing 14-year-old girl, injuring mother told 911 he was ‘hunted,’ Birmingham detective testifies
Bruce Lanier Austin, the suspect in the slaying of a 14-year-old Birmingham girl killed while she was on her way to school, called 911 moments before the deadly shooting and claimed he was being “hunted,” a detective testified today. The 37-year-old Austin is charged with capital murder in...
Birmingham PD seeks public’s assistance identifying robbery suspect
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) reports detectives requests assistance from the public in identifying a suspect. According to the BPD, on Friday, Jan. 6, South Precinct officers were dispatched to the Circle K (1503 11th Avenue South) on a report of a robbery. “Officers arrived on the scene […]
Man missing from Sylacauga since last month found safe, authorities say
A 41-year-old man who had been missing from Sylacauga since mid-December has been found safe, authorities said Thursday. A missing and endangered person alert had been issued for Joshua Bryan Phillips, 41, on Wednesday. On Thursday, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, which issued the alert, cancelled the warning. ALEA said...
Birmingham Police conducting robbery investigation
The Birmingham Police Department is conducting a robbery investigation and requesting help from the public in identifying a suspect.
Poppa G’s Billiards to open new location in Pelham
A beloved Birmingham establishment will reopen in a new location after a large fire destroyed their previous home. WBRC reported that Poppa G’s Billiards will be opening a new location at Campus 124, a business development located at 2408 Pelham Parkway in Pelham. The city announced in its newsletter this month that Poppa G’s will be located in the southern part of the campus. Half Shell Oyster House, The Beer Hog and other businesses currently occupy the space as well.
‘There’s no telling what’s buried underneath there’: Alabama landfill fire remains concern for residents, environmental groups
MOODY, Ala. (WIAT) — Six weeks ago, a landfill in Moody first caught fire and has burned continuously ever since. Frustration has boiled over as impacted residents live with the fear of not knowing exactly what’s burning. While some testing has been done, much of it has been conducted by outside groups like Cahaba Riverkeeper, […]
Birmingham mother sentenced to 90 years in prison for shooting death of 21-year-old son
A Birmingham mother has been sentenced to prison for the 2020 shooting death of her adult son. Jefferson County Circuit Judge Shanta Craig Owens on Wednesday sentenced 48-year-old Micia Sharika Gamble to 90 years in prison. Gamble was given the opportunity to make a statement to the court before sentencing...
AL.com
