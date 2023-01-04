If you need a reminder of why you should never leave your dog in the car, this story should drive the point home. An Alabama woman’s 2-year-old Cavapoo went missing after she left her in a vehicle while picking up an online order at Bed, Bath, and Beyond. Cavapoo Vanishes in Plain Sight Lindsay Cochran, a […] The post Bring Back Birdie: Alabama Woman Searching For Lost Cavapoo Who Went Missing From Parked Car appeared first on DogTime.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO