ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoover, AL

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wbrc.com

One teen dies, one injured in Tuscaloosa Co. crash

TUSCALOOSA CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says a crash on Saturday morning resulted in the death of one 17-year-old from Moundville, and the injury of another 17-year-old. According to ALEA the crash happened around 12:31 a.m. on Jan. 7. The passenger and driver were injured when...
MOUNDVILLE, AL
DogTime

Bring Back Birdie: Alabama Woman Searching For Lost Cavapoo Who Went Missing From Parked Car

If you need a reminder of why you should never leave your dog in the car, this story should drive the point home. An Alabama woman’s 2-year-old Cavapoo went missing after she left her in a vehicle while picking up an online order at Bed, Bath, and Beyond. Cavapoo Vanishes in Plain Sight Lindsay Cochran, a […] The post Bring Back Birdie: Alabama Woman Searching For Lost Cavapoo Who Went Missing From Parked Car appeared first on DogTime.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
95.3 The Bear

Two Teenagers Ejected, One Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash Near Tuscaloosa

A 17-year-old from Moundville is dead after a pair of teenagers were ejected from a truck that crashed in Tuscaloosa County early Saturday morning. Corporal Reginal King, a spokesperson for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. said the driver, a 17-year-old from Tuscaloosa, was on Bradley Road around 30 minutes after midnight Saturday morning when they left the roadway.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Two men suspected of stealing catalytic converters have been arrested

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — An investigation into auto parts theft leads to the arrest of two men in Tuscaloosa. Officials said Wesley Wyatt and Paul Fretwell face multiple counts of breaking and entering. Tuscaloosa police arrested Gregory Hudson last month after finding over 150 catalytic converters in his home, according...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Birmingham police ask for help identifying robbery suspect

The Birmingham Police Department is asking for help identifying a robbery suspect. According to a release, officers were called to the Circle K located at 1503 11th Avenue South for a robbery on January 6, 2023. The officers learned someone pointed a handgun at the store associate, then left the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted in 32 Birmingham robberies of Hispanic victims at homes, construction sites, businesses; 2nd man held on $2 million bond

A search is underway for a man charged in the armed robberies of dozens of Hispanic victims in Birmingham. Jakobie Deontay Smith, 20, is charged with at least 32 counts of first-degree robbery. Birmingham police spokesman Officer Truman Fitzgerald described Smith as armed and dangerous. Smith was charged with capital...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Poppa G’s Billiards to open new location in Pelham

A beloved Birmingham establishment will reopen in a new location after a large fire destroyed their previous home. WBRC reported that Poppa G’s Billiards will be opening a new location at Campus 124, a business development located at 2408 Pelham Parkway in Pelham. The city announced in its newsletter this month that Poppa G’s will be located in the southern part of the campus. Half Shell Oyster House, The Beer Hog and other businesses currently occupy the space as well.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

‘There’s no telling what’s buried underneath there’: Alabama landfill fire remains concern for residents, environmental groups

MOODY, Ala. (WIAT) — Six weeks ago, a landfill in Moody first caught fire and has burned continuously ever since.  Frustration has boiled over as impacted residents live with the fear of not knowing exactly what’s burning. While some testing has been done, much of it has been conducted by outside groups like Cahaba Riverkeeper, […]
MOODY, AL
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
212K+
Followers
66K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy