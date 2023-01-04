ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Jayson Tatum has interesting reaction to latest Kemba Walker news

Kemba Walker could soon be an NBA free agent. If that happens, would a return to the Boston Celtics be possible?. ESPN's Tim MacMahon reported Friday that the Dallas Mavericks are waiving Walker before his salary becomes guaranteed on Sunday. Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum responded to MacMahon's tweet with...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Jayson Tatum seems to support a Kemba Walker reunion for the Celtics

The Mavericks released Walker on Friday. Jayson Tatum appeared to signal that he wants a former Celtics teammate of his to come back to Boston. The Dallas Mavericks released Kemba Walker on Friday, the day before his veteran minimum salary would’ve been guaranteed. When the news was shared on Twitter, Tatum responded to it in an interesting way.
BOSTON, MA
New York Post

Kevin Durant wants Nets to rely less on Nic Claxton’s shot-blocking

MIAMI — Nic Claxton’s shot blocking is a weapon, but one Kevin Durant doesn’t want Brooklyn to have to use quite so much. To Durant, it’s not what their young center can do for the Nets, but what they can do for their young center. “It’s great to have and a luxury to have, but you don’t want to rely too much on that. We know Nic is going to be there, but you don’t want to just give up the driving lane,” Durant said with a smile and wave of the hand. “We want to make Nic’s life easier and not put...
BROOKLYN, NY
People

Cavaliers Star Donovan Mitchell Reacts to Getting Drug Tested by NBA After 71-Point Performance

Mitchell's 71 points are the most scored by a player since Kobe Bryant in 2006 Donovan Mitchell doesn't think it was a coincidence that the NBA drug-tested him after the Cleveland Cavaliers star put up 71 points in a single game on Monday. On Tuesday morning, after the 26-year-old's historic performance against the Chicago Bulls, both Mitchell and his teammate Robin Lopez were tested for performance-enhancing drugs by the league. Mitchell revealed the league's timely decision on Twitter. "Andddd just like that we are drug tested this...
CLEVELAND, OH
NBA

5 things to know about the Pelicans on Jan. 7, 2023

New Orleans opens a five-game road trip Saturday in Dallas at 7 p.m. Pregame coverage of Game 2 of a weekend back-to-back begins on Bally Sports and 99.5 FM at 6:30. We’ll have a Behind the Numbers preview and Saturday’s updated Pelicans injury report this morning and early afternoon, respectively, on Pelicans.com.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBA

Pelicans News Around the Web 1/6/23

Check out our daily collection of Pelicans news and notes from local and national reporters around the Internet on January 6, 2023. Willy Hernangómez added to the injury report for Friday game against Brooklyn. New Orleans released its official injury report Thursday afternoon. Zion Williamson fourth in initial West...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy