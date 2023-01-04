Read full article on original website
Jayson Tatum has interesting reaction to latest Kemba Walker news
Kemba Walker could soon be an NBA free agent. If that happens, would a return to the Boston Celtics be possible?. ESPN's Tim MacMahon reported Friday that the Dallas Mavericks are waiving Walker before his salary becomes guaranteed on Sunday. Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum responded to MacMahon's tweet with...
Even with Kawhi Leonard & Paul George, Clippers crushed by Nuggets
Jamal Murray scored 18 points, Bones Hyland added 16, and the host Denver Nuggets used a big first half to
Report: Lakers to Work Out DeMarcus Cousins Next Week
Los Angeles is looking for frontcourt reinforcements with Anthony Davis sidelined.
Boston Celtics Star Fined $35,000 By The NBA
On Thursday, the NBA announced that Boston Celtics star Marcus Smart has been fined $35,000.
Jayson Tatum seems to support a Kemba Walker reunion for the Celtics
The Mavericks released Walker on Friday. Jayson Tatum appeared to signal that he wants a former Celtics teammate of his to come back to Boston. The Dallas Mavericks released Kemba Walker on Friday, the day before his veteran minimum salary would’ve been guaranteed. When the news was shared on Twitter, Tatum responded to it in an interesting way.
Kevin Durant wants Nets to rely less on Nic Claxton’s shot-blocking
MIAMI — Nic Claxton’s shot blocking is a weapon, but one Kevin Durant doesn’t want Brooklyn to have to use quite so much. To Durant, it’s not what their young center can do for the Nets, but what they can do for their young center. “It’s great to have and a luxury to have, but you don’t want to rely too much on that. We know Nic is going to be there, but you don’t want to just give up the driving lane,” Durant said with a smile and wave of the hand. “We want to make Nic’s life easier and not put...
Cavaliers Star Donovan Mitchell Reacts to Getting Drug Tested by NBA After 71-Point Performance
Mitchell's 71 points are the most scored by a player since Kobe Bryant in 2006 Donovan Mitchell doesn't think it was a coincidence that the NBA drug-tested him after the Cleveland Cavaliers star put up 71 points in a single game on Monday. On Tuesday morning, after the 26-year-old's historic performance against the Chicago Bulls, both Mitchell and his teammate Robin Lopez were tested for performance-enhancing drugs by the league. Mitchell revealed the league's timely decision on Twitter. "Andddd just like that we are drug tested this...
Domantas Sabonis calls out Kings defensive deficiencies following 136-134 loss to Lakers
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings center Domantas Sabonis gives his observations of Saturday’s 136-134 loss to the Lakers, the defensive struggles from Sacramento, Thomas Bryant hurting his team and the improvements they need.
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Jan. 7, 2023
New Orleans opens a five-game road trip Saturday in Dallas at 7 p.m. Pregame coverage of Game 2 of a weekend back-to-back begins on Bally Sports and 99.5 FM at 6:30. We’ll have a Behind the Numbers preview and Saturday’s updated Pelicans injury report this morning and early afternoon, respectively, on Pelicans.com.
ESPN Nick Friedell on Brooklyn Nets, interview with Jose Alvarado | Pelicans Podcast
On the latest Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek, Jim Eichenhofer catches up with Jose Alvarado after the Pelicans vs. Rockets game to talk about his improved shooting as of late (5:22). ESPN’s Nick Friedell, who covers the Brooklyn Nets for the network, also joins the podcast (12:15) to talk about...
USC men's basketball signee Isaiah Collier discusses playing at Galen Center with Wheeler (Ga.) team
LOS ANGELES — USC men's basketball signee Isaiah Collier kept the bigger picture in mind following his Wheeler High School (Marietta, Ga.) team's 66-55 loss to Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.) at the Galen Center. "That was definitely a great experience," the senior point guard said postgame. "The result didn't...
Pelicans News Around the Web 1/6/23
Check out our daily collection of Pelicans news and notes from local and national reporters around the Internet on January 6, 2023. Willy Hernangómez added to the injury report for Friday game against Brooklyn. New Orleans released its official injury report Thursday afternoon. Zion Williamson fourth in initial West...
