MIAMI — Nic Claxton’s shot blocking is a weapon, but one Kevin Durant doesn’t want Brooklyn to have to use quite so much. To Durant, it’s not what their young center can do for the Nets, but what they can do for their young center. “It’s great to have and a luxury to have, but you don’t want to rely too much on that. We know Nic is going to be there, but you don’t want to just give up the driving lane,” Durant said with a smile and wave of the hand. “We want to make Nic’s life easier and not put...

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 27 MINUTES AGO