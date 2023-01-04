Read full article on original website
WECT
Emergency services director no longer employed with Brunswick County after suspension
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Three months after being suspended from his position, Ed Conrow is no longer employed as Brunswick County’s Emergency Services Director. Conrow was suspended from his position on October 6 and was still employed as of November 16. It’s unclear when he left his position and who is currently leading the department.
WECT
U.S. 117 reopens near Laney High School following crash
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that a portion of U.S. 117 is reopened near New Village Way after a vehicle crasd resulted in lane closures. The closure had been reported near Emsley A. Laney High School. Updates will be provided as...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Fox spotted on roof of Kure Beach restaurant
KURE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — It’s not uncommon to see a fox along the coast of the Cape Fear. However, a fox was recently spotted in a surprising location. The furry animal was seen perched on the roof of ‘Big Daddy’s Restaurant’ in Kure Beach earlier this week.
WECT
Lane reopens on I-40 near Kings Grant after being closed for significant drug investigation
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One of the eastbound lanes on I-40 from Exit 418 to Exit 420 has been reopened following a significant vice and narcotics investigation. According to a New Hanover County Sheriff spokesperson, one person has been arrested. This is a developing story that will be updated as...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Celebration of life for Wilmington collegiate pioneer Lela Thompson
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Family and friends of Lela Thompson came together Friday to celebrate her life as a local education trailblazer. A native of Darlington, South Carolina, Thompson’s family later moved to Wilmington where she pursued a bachelor of arts degree in education. Thompson was not only...
whqr.org
The fallout from Sheriff Jody Greene's resignation, plus red-light camera redux
On this episode, we’re taking a look at the fallout for Jody Greene, the former Columbus County Sheriff who resigned on Wednesday of this week. The move came after a petition from the district attorney Jon David asking a judge to remove him and disqualify him from serving following the release of racist recordings of Greene caught making statements about his own deputies. We also look into the questions as to why the recordings, which were made in 2019, were released in 2022 and what’s next for Columbus County — as well as Jody Greene.
carolinacoastonline.com
Wilmington headlines list of places attracting new residents
North Carolina boasted the nation’s hottest place for people to start calling home in 2022, a report finds. Wilmington ranks No. 1 on a list of cities that attracted new residents last year, according to results published Monday, Jan. 2. To create the list, the moving company United Van...
WITN
Storms leave behind damage in Duplin County
DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -A home and a car are among the property that was damaged when storms moved through Duplin County Wednesday afternoon. Jerry Harrell says his home on Highway 241 between Pink Hill and Beulaville was damaged when a big tree came crashing down. No one was home...
WECT
Wilmington ranked the top city to move to in 2022 by moving company study
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The place that many in the Cape Fear call home was the top destination for those moving in 2022, according to the United Van Lines Annual National Movers Study. In fact, Wilmington has been ranked in the top 10 in the study for the last three...
New four-way stop stirs up controversy
TEACHEY, N.C. (WNCT) – People in the Duplin County town of Teachey now have a brand new four-way stop, but some residents aren’t too happy about it. When NCDOT put the stop sign up at 117 and Bay Road, no one could have predicted the response it would get in such a small town. Some […]
whqr.org
New Hanover County's Healing Place set to open in February after controversy, delays
On Monday, January 9, New Hanover County Commission is set to vote on approval of the lease agreement for The Healing Place — the controversial detox and treatment facility which uses abstinence-based, peer-led treatment, offering no medically assisted treatment (MAT). Despite opposition to this style of therapy from Attorney...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
COVID, flu testing sites expand as Cape Fear sees upgrade to high level of spread
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — According to the CDC, COVID levels are high in many parts of the county. Novant Health Never Hanover Regional Medical Center is expanding COVID-19 and flu testing sites. The news comes as many areas, including New Hanover County, are seeing a significant increase...
WECT
Leland Fire and Rescue respond to brush fire
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Leland Fire/Rescue responded to a brush fire threatening a structure around 3 p.m. on Friday. Crews reportedly arrived on the scene to find a rapidly spreading, single-structure fire that threatened several commercial and residential structures. No one was reported injured. New Hanover County Fire Rescue, Navassa...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
NCDOT provides update on Brunswick County Hwy 211 widening project
SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — The NCDOT has provided an update on a long-awaited road widening project in Brunswick County. Stakes for the clearing on the Southport end of the 211 widening project are all in place, according to the NCDOT. “It has been some time since the NCDOT has...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
UNCW announces death of Lela Thompson, first African American woman graduate
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — UNCW has announced the death of alumna and pioneer Lela Thompson. Thompson was the first African American woman to graduate from Wilmington College, now UNCW, following integration. She earned a bachelor’s degree in education and taught in New Hanover County schools for 30 years.
rhinotimes.com
$1 Million Being Offered To Build A Restaurant In Burgaw
Many people dream of owning their own restaurant. And because so many restaurants closed due to the COVID-19 restrictions, now many people dream of owning their own restaurant again. Own Your Own is a new company that has launched a nationwide competition to find a new restaurant owner. It’s a...
WITN
NCDOT roadway project begins January 9 in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A road in Jacksonville will closed due to maintenance starting next week. Fairway Road in Jacksonville will be closed from January 9th through January 18th near the intersection with Commerce Road. The DOT says this project is to relocate sewer pipes and manholes on Commerce Road...
Wilfredo Campos becomes Wilmington’s first Latino police chief
Wilfredo Campos, a 26-year Wilmington police veteran, was appointed Thursday as the city’s first Latino chief. Mayor Mike Purzycki named Campos, currently a captain — the third-highest rank behind chief and inspector — to replace Robert Tracy, who will become the chief in St. Louis. Tracy, a veteran of Chicago and New York City police, had led Wilmington’s force since Purzycki became mayor in 2017.
WECT
One dies after suffering cardiac arrest at Smithfield Foods plant in Tar Heel; officials unsure if death is related to ammonia release
TAR HEEL, N.C. (WECT) - Smithfield Foods has announced that their plant in Tar Heel was evacuated after an ammonia release in a refrigerated section at about 1 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 6. According to Bladen County Emergency Management, one person died after suffering cardiac arrest on the site, but they are not sure if it was related to the incident.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Latest data reveals COVID widely circulating in New Hanover County
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Following a review of the latest COVID-19 data for New Hanover County, the CDC Community Level has increased to High. The majority of the state is now at a high community level, indicating COVID-19 is widely circulating. According to the CDC, New Hanover...
