Wilmington, NC

WECT

Emergency services director no longer employed with Brunswick County after suspension

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Three months after being suspended from his position, Ed Conrow is no longer employed as Brunswick County’s Emergency Services Director. Conrow was suspended from his position on October 6 and was still employed as of November 16. It’s unclear when he left his position and who is currently leading the department.
WECT

U.S. 117 reopens near Laney High School following crash

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that a portion of U.S. 117 is reopened near New Village Way after a vehicle crasd resulted in lane closures. The closure had been reported near Emsley A. Laney High School. Updates will be provided as...
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Fox spotted on roof of Kure Beach restaurant

KURE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — It’s not uncommon to see a fox along the coast of the Cape Fear. However, a fox was recently spotted in a surprising location. The furry animal was seen perched on the roof of ‘Big Daddy’s Restaurant’ in Kure Beach earlier this week.
KURE BEACH, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Celebration of life for Wilmington collegiate pioneer Lela Thompson

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Family and friends of Lela Thompson came together Friday to celebrate her life as a local education trailblazer. A native of Darlington, South Carolina, Thompson’s family later moved to Wilmington where she pursued a bachelor of arts degree in education. Thompson was not only...
WILMINGTON, NC
whqr.org

The fallout from Sheriff Jody Greene's resignation, plus red-light camera redux

On this episode, we’re taking a look at the fallout for Jody Greene, the former Columbus County Sheriff who resigned on Wednesday of this week. The move came after a petition from the district attorney Jon David asking a judge to remove him and disqualify him from serving following the release of racist recordings of Greene caught making statements about his own deputies. We also look into the questions as to why the recordings, which were made in 2019, were released in 2022 and what’s next for Columbus County — as well as Jody Greene.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Wilmington headlines list of places attracting new residents

North Carolina boasted the nation’s hottest place for people to start calling home in 2022, a report finds. Wilmington ranks No. 1 on a list of cities that attracted new residents last year, according to results published Monday, Jan. 2. To create the list, the moving company United Van...
WILMINGTON, NC
WITN

Storms leave behind damage in Duplin County

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -A home and a car are among the property that was damaged when storms moved through Duplin County Wednesday afternoon. Jerry Harrell says his home on Highway 241 between Pink Hill and Beulaville was damaged when a big tree came crashing down. No one was home...
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
WNCT

New four-way stop stirs up controversy

TEACHEY, N.C. (WNCT) – People in the Duplin County town of Teachey now have a brand new four-way stop, but some residents aren’t too happy about it.  When NCDOT put the stop sign up at 117 and Bay Road, no one could have predicted the response it would get in such a small town.  Some […]
TEACHEY, NC
WECT

Leland Fire and Rescue respond to brush fire

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Leland Fire/Rescue responded to a brush fire threatening a structure around 3 p.m. on Friday. Crews reportedly arrived on the scene to find a rapidly spreading, single-structure fire that threatened several commercial and residential structures. No one was reported injured. New Hanover County Fire Rescue, Navassa...
LELAND, NC
rhinotimes.com

$1 Million Being Offered To Build A Restaurant In Burgaw

Many people dream of owning their own restaurant. And because so many restaurants closed due to the COVID-19 restrictions, now many people dream of owning their own restaurant again. Own Your Own is a new company that has launched a nationwide competition to find a new restaurant owner. It’s a...
BURGAW, NC
WITN

NCDOT roadway project begins January 9 in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A road in Jacksonville will closed due to maintenance starting next week. Fairway Road in Jacksonville will be closed from January 9th through January 18th near the intersection with Commerce Road. The DOT says this project is to relocate sewer pipes and manholes on Commerce Road...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WHYY

Wilfredo Campos becomes Wilmington’s first Latino police chief

Wilfredo Campos, a 26-year Wilmington police veteran, was appointed Thursday as the city’s first Latino chief. Mayor Mike Purzycki named Campos, currently a captain — the third-highest rank behind chief and inspector — to replace Robert Tracy, who will become the chief in St. Louis. Tracy, a veteran of Chicago and New York City police, had led Wilmington’s force since Purzycki became mayor in 2017.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

One dies after suffering cardiac arrest at Smithfield Foods plant in Tar Heel; officials unsure if death is related to ammonia release

TAR HEEL, N.C. (WECT) - Smithfield Foods has announced that their plant in Tar Heel was evacuated after an ammonia release in a refrigerated section at about 1 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 6. According to Bladen County Emergency Management, one person died after suffering cardiac arrest on the site, but they are not sure if it was related to the incident.
TAR HEEL, NC

