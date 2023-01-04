SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners on Saturday acquired Justin Topa from the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for Joseph Hernandez in a trade of right-handed pitchers. Topa, who turns 32 on March 7, went 0-0 with a 4.91 ERA in seven appearances for the Brewers last season. Topa also went 2-0 with a 4.34 ERA in 17 appearances with Triple-A Nashville.

