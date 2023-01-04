ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgers cut pitcher Trevor Bauer after suspension reduced

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers are cutting ties with pitcher Trevor Bauer, whose unprecedented 324-game suspension over sexual misconduct allegations was reduced two weeks ago, allowing him to resume his career with the start of the new season. A person familiar with the situation said Friday...
Mariners acquire right-hander Justin Topa from Brewers

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners on Saturday acquired Justin Topa from the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for Joseph Hernandez in a trade of right-handed pitchers. Topa, who turns 32 on March 7, went 0-0 with a 4.91 ERA in seven appearances for the Brewers last season. Topa also went 2-0 with a 4.34 ERA in 17 appearances with Triple-A Nashville.
