mansionglobal.com

Casino Mogul Steve Wynn Is Betting on the Luxury Market, as He Unloads $300 Million in Personal Real Estate

Casino mogul Steve Wynn is putting his Sun Valley, Idaho, homes on the market as he looks to sell a huge swath of his personal real estate for close to $300 million. Mr. Wynn is listing two adjacent Sun Valley properties for $27 million, after listing a Palm Beach residence for $78.5 million and a New York City penthouse for $90 million. In addition, a $100 million Beverly Hills, Calif., estate he listed last year is still on the market. He sold his Las Vegas, Nev., home for $17.5 million in June, records show.
SUN VALLEY, ID
msn.com

3 Reasons Not to Buy a Home in 2023

There are certain benefits you get to enjoy when you own a home instead of renting one. For one thing, you don't have to follow the rules a landlord sets. Want a giant dog? That's your call. Also, there are tax benefits to owning a home, like getting to deduct the interest you pay on your mortgage.
CNBC

Millennials bought an abandoned high school for $100,000 and turned it into a 31-unit apartment building—take a look inside

When an abandoned high school in Homestead, Pennsylvania, was listed for sale in 2019, Jesse Wig saw an opportunity. The sellers were asking for just $100,000. The 34-year-old real estate agent bought the school and then reached out to a friend who connected him to Adam Colucci, a 35-year-old real estate investor and owner of an audio-video business.
HOMESTEAD, PA
Robb Report

Here Are the 5 Most Expensive US Cities to Rent in Right Now

Living in a big city comes at a price, and when you’re a renter, that cost constantly seems to be going up. You think your monthly payments in Miami are high? Just wait until you hear about the rest of the country. According to new findings from online realtor Zumper, there are five US cities where you can expect to encounter sky-high rents next year. The rental platform based its analysis on existing prices for a one-bedroom apartment, in addition to projected demand for 2023. As it turns out, four out of the top five metro areas are on the East Coast, and as for...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Axios

Home sellers are basically throwing money at buyers right now

Home sellers are doing way more to entice homebuyers these days, according to data from Redfin published Thursday morning. Why it matters: Oh, how the tables have turned. During the pandemic real estate frenzy, sellers held all the cards and desperate buyers did whatever they could to close a deal — waiving the inspection, paying way over asking, etc.
WWD

SMBs Struggle to Pay Rent

For the second month in a row, the number of SMBs delinquent on their rent hovered around 40 percent. According to Alignable’s December Rent Report, 38 percent of small businesses “say they have only one month or less of cash reserves right now,” which is up 12 percentage points “from just 26 percent in December 2021 and represents an all-time high for 2022.” The report also revealed that just 21 percent of polled SMBs have recovered financially to pre-pandemic levels. “This is down 22 percentage points from December 2021, when it was 43 percent,” the report stated. Still, the report’s author said,...
TEXAS STATE
CNN

CNN

