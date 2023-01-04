ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

New York Post

Sorry, Kamala: It’s not the media’s fault no one thinks you’re a strong leader — it’s your own

Poor Kamala Harris. The press refuses to focus on “the strength of [her] leadership,” as the veep puts it, denying her the attention she deserves. OK, we’ll give you a minute to stop laughing. Harris has made zero progress on her top priority — stopping the flood of migrants rushing the border, supposedly by addressing “root causes” in their native countries — yet apparently she thinks she’s been an important leader in other ways. Such as her role at the Munich Security Conference in February just before Russia invaded Ukraine, as The Washington Post’s Jonathan Capehart bizarrely suggested. Trouble is, she did little...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Center Square

Critics blast Biden after federal report shows killing Keystone pipeline cost thousands of jobs

(The Center Square) – The Biden administration has drawn fire for admitting that killing the Keystone Pipeline cost the U.S. economy thousands of jobs and billions of dollars. A report from the Department of Energy showed the pipeline would have supported tens of thousands of jobs, though the number is hard to nail down. The report also pointed to other studies that estimated the pipeline would have added billions of...
MONTANA STATE
qhubonews.com

Comments made by Vice President Harris following her visit to Calumet Fisheries

THE VICE PRESIDENT: Well, it’s been a good day being in Illinois, in Chicago. And the reason we’re here is it’s about this bridge and bridges across America, and the work that we have done that has been — I think will prove to be historic in terms of this phase of the growth and strength of our country. It is about uplifting communities. It’s about, obviously, repairing and upgrading our infrastructure. It’s about jobs. And it really is about strengthening America.
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

Jill Biden reveals the Christmas gift that Joe Biden gives her every year

Jill Biden has shared the Christmas present that her husband, Joe Biden, gives her every year.In a sit down with Drew Barrymore, the couple revealed their holiday traditions in a joint interview on Monday, 19 December.The first lady said: “One thing that Joe gives me every year ... He has a book that he bought for me and every year, he writes a poem.”After being asked if he “personally writes the poem,” the US president said: “Of course I do. There’s a lot to write about.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
New York Post

Biden tries to pull the old end run with his latest immigration plan

President Biden’s latest immigration scheme disregards the rule of law and Congress, which specifically enacted legislation to prevent what he’s trying to do.  The historical record is crystal clear. In 1952, Congress gave the executive the statutory power to temporarily “parole” aliens into the United States “in emergency cases, such as the case of an alien who requires immediate medical attention” or “a witness or for purposes of prosecution.”  Starting in 1956, presidents of both parties (with the notable exception of former President Donald Trump) have used the parole power to do an end run around the immigration laws to import many...
The Independent

Biden has tense exchange with reporter over Pope Benedict's funeral

President Joe Biden on Wednesday said he is staying away from the funeral of the late Emeritus Pope Benedict XVI because his attendance would necessitate a massive and disruptive entourage of security and other personnel.Benedict, who died on 31 December, was elected to the papacy in 2005 following the death of Pope John Paul II. Eight years later he became the first pope to resign from office since 1415. His funeral is set for Thursday and will be conducted by his successor, Pope Francis. It’s not unheard of for US presidents to attend the funeral of a deceased pope,...
INDIANA STATE
New York Post

It’s Biden who doesn’t care about migrants — or NY’s lack of ‘room at the inn’

It’s easy to feel Mayor Eric Adams’ pain: He’s huffing about how “unfair” it is that cities and states have to deal on their own with the “onslaught” of migrants streaming in. Too bad he won’t finger President Biden for refusing to 1) secure the border or even 2) handle the fallout. It’s every city for itself, and New York’s generosity makes it a prime destination. Even Colorado’s Democratic Gov. Jared Polis is now sending migrants to New York and Chicago. With shelters filled to the breaking point, and resources meant for native New Yorkers being spent on migrants, Adams pleads...
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

Jared Kushner ordered for Biden to be excluded from Covid planning after election, Jan 6 witness claims

Jared Kushner, Donald Trump’s son-in-law, personally ordered the Biden administration to be excluded from Covid-19 planning in the wake of the 2020 election, a Jan 6 committee witness has claimed.In the days and weeks after Joe Biden defeated Mr Trump, he frequently castigated the Trump administration for failing to enter a formal transition process, in which new, incoming staff are brought up to speed by their outgoing counterparts.With the nation gripped by the Covid-19 pandemic, he was particularly angered that by slowing the transition process, Mr Trump’s actions could lead to more deaths.Speaking in Delaware, two weeks after election...
New York Post

Biden is turning Jan. 6 into a national anti-Republican holiday

Is President Joe Biden on the verge of proclaiming a new national holiday? On Friday, Biden will hold a White House ceremony to commemorate the second anniversary of the Jan. 6 Capitol Clash. Biden has perennially invoked that day’s violence to sanctify his own power and demonize Republican opponents. The speech will likely echo Biden’s theme from September insisting that MAGA Republicans (which effortlessly becomes all Republicans) “embrace political violence.” At Friday’s shindig, Biden will pirouette as the Savior of Moderation — notwithstanding his vitriolic midterm congressional campaign speeches castigating Republicans for “semi-fascism.” Biden will present Presidential Citizens Medals to a dozen...
ARIZONA STATE
One Green Planet

Biden Sends Off 2022 by Signing Five Animal Protection Measures into Law

To end 2022, President Joe Biden enacted landmark legislation to end animal testing mandates and horse doping in the United States!. Biden signed the last of five animal protection measures into law in the year-end spending bill to fund the Federal Government for FY2023. Biden signed The FDA Modernization Act...
CBS DFW

Video shows border agent slamming migrant to the ground, officials confirm

Federal officials are investigating an incident captured on video in which a Border Patrol agent slammed a migrant to the ground in El Paso, Texas, Customs and Border Protection said Saturday. Over the past few months, the border city has struggled to accommodate tens of thousands of migrants fleeing economic collapse, poverty and authoritarian rule.Local volunteers in El Paso said the incident occurred Friday morning outside a shelter housing newly arrived migrants. They said Border Patrol agents apprehended a migrant using "excessive force."Surveillance video shared with CBS News appears to show a Border Patrol agent seeking to take custody of...
EL PASO, TX
CNN

CNN

