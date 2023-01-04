Read full article on original website
Sorry, Kamala: It’s not the media’s fault no one thinks you’re a strong leader — it’s your own
Poor Kamala Harris. The press refuses to focus on “the strength of [her] leadership,” as the veep puts it, denying her the attention she deserves. OK, we’ll give you a minute to stop laughing. Harris has made zero progress on her top priority — stopping the flood of migrants rushing the border, supposedly by addressing “root causes” in their native countries — yet apparently she thinks she’s been an important leader in other ways. Such as her role at the Munich Security Conference in February just before Russia invaded Ukraine, as The Washington Post’s Jonathan Capehart bizarrely suggested. Trouble is, she did little...
Critics blast Biden after federal report shows killing Keystone pipeline cost thousands of jobs
(The Center Square) – The Biden administration has drawn fire for admitting that killing the Keystone Pipeline cost the U.S. economy thousands of jobs and billions of dollars. A report from the Department of Energy showed the pipeline would have supported tens of thousands of jobs, though the number is hard to nail down. The report also pointed to other studies that estimated the pipeline would have added billions of...
'Pay to slay': Biden sued for sending half a billion in Palestinian aid that could fund acts of terrorism
The lawsuit, led by America First Legal, names President Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken as defendants for allegedly violating the Taylor Force Act.
Texas Gov. Abbott torches Biden's belated attention to border crisis: 'They're not fooling anybody'
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott joined "America's Newsroom" to respond to President Biden's new migrant policies ahead of his upcoming first trip to the southern border.
Analysis-Biden's new border plan undercuts campaign vow to restore asylum access
WASHINGTON, Jan 6 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden's move this week to block migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border aims to reduce record crossings and shield him from Republican criticism but is a turn away from his campaign promise to restore access to asylum.
Comments made by Vice President Harris following her visit to Calumet Fisheries
THE VICE PRESIDENT: Well, it’s been a good day being in Illinois, in Chicago. And the reason we’re here is it’s about this bridge and bridges across America, and the work that we have done that has been — I think will prove to be historic in terms of this phase of the growth and strength of our country. It is about uplifting communities. It’s about, obviously, repairing and upgrading our infrastructure. It’s about jobs. And it really is about strengthening America.
Jill Biden reveals the Christmas gift that Joe Biden gives her every year
Jill Biden has shared the Christmas present that her husband, Joe Biden, gives her every year.In a sit down with Drew Barrymore, the couple revealed their holiday traditions in a joint interview on Monday, 19 December.The first lady said: “One thing that Joe gives me every year ... He has a book that he bought for me and every year, he writes a poem.”After being asked if he “personally writes the poem,” the US president said: “Of course I do. There’s a lot to write about.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Biden tries to pull the old end run with his latest immigration plan
President Biden’s latest immigration scheme disregards the rule of law and Congress, which specifically enacted legislation to prevent what he’s trying to do. The historical record is crystal clear. In 1952, Congress gave the executive the statutory power to temporarily “parole” aliens into the United States “in emergency cases, such as the case of an alien who requires immediate medical attention” or “a witness or for purposes of prosecution.” Starting in 1956, presidents of both parties (with the notable exception of former President Donald Trump) have used the parole power to do an end run around the immigration laws to import many...
Biden has tense exchange with reporter over Pope Benedict's funeral
President Joe Biden on Wednesday said he is staying away from the funeral of the late Emeritus Pope Benedict XVI because his attendance would necessitate a massive and disruptive entourage of security and other personnel.Benedict, who died on 31 December, was elected to the papacy in 2005 following the death of Pope John Paul II. Eight years later he became the first pope to resign from office since 1415. His funeral is set for Thursday and will be conducted by his successor, Pope Francis. It’s not unheard of for US presidents to attend the funeral of a deceased pope,...
It’s Biden who doesn’t care about migrants — or NY’s lack of ‘room at the inn’
It’s easy to feel Mayor Eric Adams’ pain: He’s huffing about how “unfair” it is that cities and states have to deal on their own with the “onslaught” of migrants streaming in. Too bad he won’t finger President Biden for refusing to 1) secure the border or even 2) handle the fallout. It’s every city for itself, and New York’s generosity makes it a prime destination. Even Colorado’s Democratic Gov. Jared Polis is now sending migrants to New York and Chicago. With shelters filled to the breaking point, and resources meant for native New Yorkers being spent on migrants, Adams pleads...
In Further Trump Reversal, White House Moves To Put Climate Back In Infrastructure Equation
Federal regulators have been instructed to consider planet-warming pollution before approving large projects like pipelines and airports.
Jared Kushner ordered for Biden to be excluded from Covid planning after election, Jan 6 witness claims
Jared Kushner, Donald Trump’s son-in-law, personally ordered the Biden administration to be excluded from Covid-19 planning in the wake of the 2020 election, a Jan 6 committee witness has claimed.In the days and weeks after Joe Biden defeated Mr Trump, he frequently castigated the Trump administration for failing to enter a formal transition process, in which new, incoming staff are brought up to speed by their outgoing counterparts.With the nation gripped by the Covid-19 pandemic, he was particularly angered that by slowing the transition process, Mr Trump’s actions could lead to more deaths.Speaking in Delaware, two weeks after election...
US senators urge Joe Biden not to sell ‘scarce’ nuclear submarines to Australia
Two top US senators have urged president Joe Biden not to sell nuclear-powered submarines to Australia, warning it would diminish US national security given the vessels are “scarce”. The intervention confirms the US is under pressure not to sell its submarines before Australia is able to build its...
Russian convicts recently release a promo video- It says that those who enlist will easily earn quick career progression
Some Russian soldiers fighting in Ukraine are former prisoners recruited to bolster Russia's armed forces. Recently, a group released a video message urging their fellow convicts to enlist in the Kremlin military. [i]
Oil industry exec rips White House after surprising Keystone admission: Biden created 'economic boondoggle'
Canary CEO Dan Eberhart claims President Biden knew he was creating an "economic boondoggle" after a DOE report showed the Keystone XL cancellation cost thousands of jobs and billions of dollars.
Biden is turning Jan. 6 into a national anti-Republican holiday
Is President Joe Biden on the verge of proclaiming a new national holiday? On Friday, Biden will hold a White House ceremony to commemorate the second anniversary of the Jan. 6 Capitol Clash. Biden has perennially invoked that day’s violence to sanctify his own power and demonize Republican opponents. The speech will likely echo Biden’s theme from September insisting that MAGA Republicans (which effortlessly becomes all Republicans) “embrace political violence.” At Friday’s shindig, Biden will pirouette as the Savior of Moderation — notwithstanding his vitriolic midterm congressional campaign speeches castigating Republicans for “semi-fascism.” Biden will present Presidential Citizens Medals to a dozen...
Heads up, farmers: Biden is coming for your water
Heads up, farmers: President Biden is coming for your water, as the administration promotes increased government control over water used on ranches and farms.
Biden Sends Off 2022 by Signing Five Animal Protection Measures into Law
To end 2022, President Joe Biden enacted landmark legislation to end animal testing mandates and horse doping in the United States!. Biden signed the last of five animal protection measures into law in the year-end spending bill to fund the Federal Government for FY2023. Biden signed The FDA Modernization Act...
The Vice President issued a statement acknowledging the second anniversary of January 6, 2021.
On January 6th, 2021, American democracy endured a violent assault. Armed with deadly weapons and animated by lies and hate, insurrectionists invaded the United States Capitol in an attempt to overturn a lawful election and silence the voice of the people. Because of the bravery of our law enforcement officers...
Video shows border agent slamming migrant to the ground, officials confirm
Federal officials are investigating an incident captured on video in which a Border Patrol agent slammed a migrant to the ground in El Paso, Texas, Customs and Border Protection said Saturday. Over the past few months, the border city has struggled to accommodate tens of thousands of migrants fleeing economic collapse, poverty and authoritarian rule.Local volunteers in El Paso said the incident occurred Friday morning outside a shelter housing newly arrived migrants. They said Border Patrol agents apprehended a migrant using "excessive force."Surveillance video shared with CBS News appears to show a Border Patrol agent seeking to take custody of...
