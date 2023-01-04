Read full article on original website
The best of CES 2023: Here’s the tech to watch this year
We spent days roaming the hallways of Las Vegas to find the products that are actually worth paying attention to at CES 2023, from dual-screen laptops and high-tech beauty kits to a true breakthrough in the smart home space.
LG Display explains why its new OLED screens are so much brighter
Both LG and Panasonic announced new OLED TVs with substantially brighter screens than their previous generations at CES 2023. In fact, they are up to 150% brighter in some cases, with peak brightness claims of 2,100 nits. LG credits the jump in performance to its Brightness Booster Max technology, and Panasonic says it’s using a Master OLED Ultimate module with a Micro Lens Array. What does all this actually mean? Here’s the explanation from the horse’s mouth.
The coolest new tech and gadgets from CES 2023 Day 1
Tony WareNew devices include a tiny factory for your home, a smart mixer, and tons of new audio products.
Sony and Honda reveal their new car brand
Sony and Honda, which announced a joint venture last year to develop and build electric cars, have revealed the name of their new car brand. It will be called Afeela.
Ebay recouples with Love Island as series fashion sponsor
To become a Vogue Business Member and receive the Sustainability Edit newsletter, click here. Last summer, reality dating show Love Island’s head was turned. In a surprising move, the reality dating show swapped its fast fashion sponsors — which have previously included Missguided and I Saw It First — for secondhand platform Ebay.
