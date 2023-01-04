Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Where to go for the best fine dining restaurants around AkronJake WellsAkron, OH
Local Business Offers Opportunity for Local Crafters & ArtisansCottage Hill Farm Market LLCBrunswick, OH
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
Looking for Japanese Food in the Cleveland Area? You Should Check Out This Place in Parma, OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
Body cam video shows Ohio drunk driving suspect do backflip during sobriety test
The 27-year-old man successfully performed the maneuver after a Broadview Heights officer asked him to walk in a straight line. He was arrested on an OVI charge.
Show Info: January 6, 2023
Quality t-shirts! 7th Floor Clothing can be found inside the Northside Marketplace in Akron. Online art classes! Learn more about Artist At Heart Paint Party by visiting them online. Beagle Bay Knot Works. Nautical home decor and more! Beagle Bay Knot Works is located on Main Street in Huron. Cafe...
Bright Side Restaurant looks to brighten & freshen up CLEVE dining scene
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The Bright Side Restaurant on West 25th Street is all about comfort food made with healthy ingredients. The popular dining spot also is dedicated to offering a bright and fresh atmosphere to bring people together ‘in a warm and happy way’. Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton checks out the Bright Side.
Time For Tea
Loose leaf teas! Heather’s Heat and Flavor is located on First Street in Hudson.
Kenny works up a sweat at Glow Fitness
NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton visits Glow Fitness in North Ridgeville. The concept for this unique experience originated in Spain and Northeast Ohio has one of only a few studios here in the United States that offer this innovative form of fitness training. Glow Fitness uses interactive floors and walls, along with motivational music and lighting to motivate clients.
Weekend weather: Passing snow showers possible
CLEVELAND (WJW) — Temperatures will fall below freezing so any damp spots could be slick Sunday morning with temperatures in the low to mid 20s. Clouds move back in on Sunday with temperatures a degree or so warmer, in the upper 30s. By Sunday evening, a system moves just to our south and our southern counties could see a few passing snow showers with minor accumulation on grassy surfaces.
Wintry weather is here: A look at weekend forecast
CLEVELAND (WJW) — Scattered rain/snow mix Friday morning. Mainly wet pavement although some slush on untreated surfaces. Overall flurries from time to time. The last 9 days (Dec 28 to Jan 5) have been the warmest on record in northern Ohio and its not even close!. No big systems...
Free Admission Thursdays
Free admission Thursdays! The Canton Museum of Art is located on Market Avenue in Canton.
Fox 8 Jukebox: Travis ‘Moonchild’ Haddix
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — He’s a familiar face on Fox 8 News in the Morning, Travis ‘Moonchild’ Haddix and his band of talented musicians filled the studio with award-winning blues music. Travis picked up the guitar when he was eight years old and has been playing ever since. He has released over ten CD’s and regularly tours Europe with his signature blues music. To learn more about Travis ‘Moonchild’ Haddix click here.
Winter Blitz Brewfest
Winter Blitz Brewfest! Enjoy the “Touchdown Tubing Hill” and more at the Hall of Fame Village in Canton.
Nautical Home Decor
Nautical home décor and more! Beagle Bay Knot Works is located on Main Street in Huron.
Showers, wintry mix overnight — How much to expect
CLEVELAND (WJW) – Showers with a bit of a wintry mix tonight. Little to no accumulation as the rain changes over to snow flurries by early tomorrow morning. Colder air moving in with it as temperatures fall into the low 30s and upper 20s. Scattered like showers into a...
How to get a FREE ticket to annual Cleveland Orchestra MLK Jr. Celebration Concert
It's one of the hottest tickets in town every year, but Fox 8's Todd Meany learns how you can get your FREE ticket to the annual Cleveland Orchestra Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration concert. Todd had the honor of speaking with Dr William Henry Caldwell, Conductor for the MLK Celebration Chorus about this uplifting concert. https://www.clevelandorchestra.com/attend/concerts-and-events/2324/community/mlk-jr-celebration/
Scattered showers into wintry mix as cooler air moves in
CLEVELAND (WJW) – Quiet with breaks of sunshine through the early evening. Clouds will continue to build in pretty quickly tonight ahead of some rain and even some snow. Temperatures are cooler than what we saw earlier this week as we fall into the low 40s and 30s. Scattered...
