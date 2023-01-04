Read full article on original website
Mr. Brews Taphouse owner addresses council decision and pouring another round of beer
I would like to start by thanking Mr. Ryan Whisner for his detailed coverage of the Fort Atkinson City Council meeting on Jan. 3. Secondly, the Mr Brews team and I would like to clarify that the comment mentioned in Mr. Whisner’s article claiming that “representatives of Mr Brews Taphouse were heard stating in the hallway ‘we might as well just close and give them the business’” is not accurate. The comment came from a local businessperson, not a direct Mr Brews representative.
Welcome back in 2023 to our advertiser: Rock River Dental
Whitewater: Presentation set to discuss area landmarks ‘at risk’
The public is invited to a presentation about local landmarks at risk, featuring four city-owned landmarks, including the Birge Fountain, Starin Park water tower, White Memorial Building, and Whitewater Effigy Mounds Preserve. According to information released by the Irvin L. Young Memorial Library, during the presentation, members of the city’s...
UW-Whitewater Rock County Campus offers day of tours, information
The UW-Whitewater Rock County Campus will be holding a day of tours and information-sharing, Monday, Feb. 6. According to a news release, members of the public, including University of Wisconsin-Whitewater alums, community members and leaders will join together for a day of tours of the UW-Whitewater Rock County Campus, 2909 Kellogg Ave., Janesville.
11th Annual Discover Whitewater Series race registration opens
Registration for the 11th Annual Discover Whitewater Series (DWS) Half Marathon, Half Marathon Team Event, 5K, and W3 Fit Kid Shuffle has opened, according to information released by event organizers. The event will be held Sunday, Sept. 17. According to the release, the event was established in 2013. Since its...
