Chicago, IL

Chicago Tribune

Recapping the Chicago Bulls: Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan fuel 126-118 win against the Utah Jazz

The Chicago Bulls spoiled the homecoming of 2017 first-round draft pick Lauri Markkanen, muscling out a 126-118 win over the Utah Jazz on Saturday at the United Center. It was a seesaw battle — the Bulls led by as many as 10 points, the Jazz by as many as eight. The Bulls improved to 12-13 against teams with a .500 record or better and won their third straight against the top-three teams from ...
CHICAGO, IL
Larry Brown Sports

Superfan ‘Clipper Darrell’ speaks out on getting punched by arena security

“Clipper Darrell” is breaking his silence about the ugly incident that took place last month at Crypto.com Arena. The LA Clippers superfan, whose real name is Darrell Bailey, offered his first public comments this week since being punched by an arena security guard at a Clippers home game in December. Darrell released a statement in... The post Superfan ‘Clipper Darrell’ speaks out on getting punched by arena security appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.

