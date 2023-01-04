The Chicago Bulls spoiled the homecoming of 2017 first-round draft pick Lauri Markkanen, muscling out a 126-118 win over the Utah Jazz on Saturday at the United Center. It was a seesaw battle — the Bulls led by as many as 10 points, the Jazz by as many as eight. The Bulls improved to 12-13 against teams with a .500 record or better and won their third straight against the top-three teams from ...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 47 MINUTES AGO