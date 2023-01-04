Read full article on original website
Related
Fstoppers
My Review of the Canon EOS R6 Mark II: Is It Better Than the First Version?
At first sight, the Canon EOS R6 Mark II doesn’t seem to be much different compared to its predecessor. But looks are deceiving. Perhaps it’s the best mirrorless camera for a reasonable price you can buy at this moment. Canon Netherlands gave me this camera for a review.
Fstoppers
Sigma Patents Several Supertelephoto Lens Designs
In the past few years, Sigma has mostly focused on standard focal lengths between about 20mm and 135mm, but that does not mean they do not have their eyes on more extreme options. In fact, three new patents have emerged for lenses with long focal lengths ranging from 400mm to 700mm.
Fstoppers
A Review of the Viltrox AF 75mm f/1.2 XF Lens
In the last few years, Viltrox has earned a reputation for manufacturing lenses at some of the lowest prices out there that somehow still compete with more expensive options. Their latest offering, the AF 75mm f/1.2 XF, offers Fujifilm X Series users a nice combination of an ultra-wide aperture and a portrait focal length at a very reasonable price. This great video review takes a look at the new lens and the sort of performance and image quality you can expect from it in usage.
Fstoppers
Why I Bought Into a Dead-end Mirrorless System for 2023
I’ve always had a set of “work” cameras and “fun” cameras, the former being big, heavy professional tools and the latter being the kind I’d bring on family trips and for street photography. When one of the fun cameras, my Olympus E-M10 II, took...
Fstoppers
Pro Landscape Photographer Explains What It Takes to Become a Pro
What do you think it takes to become a pro landscape photographer? You might come up with a whole range of possible options, but according to this pro, you might be thinking about it all wrong. See what he says it takes. Here we are. It's 2023, and I've already...
Fstoppers
Create an Effective Rim Light With One Light
When starting out with off-camera flash, especially in portraiture, we don't always have access to a lot of high-tech or expensive strobes and modifiers. Here's a simple setup that will help you create stunning low-key rim lit images with very little equipment required. In this video, Gavin Hoey shows us...
Fstoppers
How to Take Full Advantage of Lightroom's Newest Tools
Lightroom continues to advance in its capabilities, making it a more versatile editing platform than ever before. If you have not checked out all the new features yet, take a look at this fantastic video tutorial that will take you through some of the most useful new tools, where to find them, and how to use them for quicker and more powerful edits.
Fstoppers
Computer generated artwork- a footnote
Just adding this as there has been discussions in the past around AI generated art (eg Dall-E, Midjourney etc). This was driven somewhat by the competition run by the FS founders, which more or less legitimized the artform as working within the confines of photography. I have researched somewhat myself...
Fstoppers
Why Digital Is Better Than Film
Painting is an art form. So are music, prose, and dance. No one argues otherwise. But photography, since its very inception, has had to justify itself as a legitimate art form. Aura. One argument against photography was the case that it had no aura. Here, aura was defined as a...
Comments / 0