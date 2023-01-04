Read full article on original website
Loudoun Supervisors Approve Flood Grants Program for Selma Estates
Supervisors on Dec. 14 unanimously voted to create a new Flood Mitigation and Protection Grant Program, available specifically for homeowners in the Selma Estates subdivision plagued by flooding. Homes in the subdivision north of Leesburg, built by developer Stanley Martin Homes with infrastructure designed by consulting firm christopher consultants, have...
Editorial: A Low Bar
When it comes to the challenges facing Loudoun’s Board of Supervisors, running an effective meeting should be pretty low on the list of concerns. Yet, that was a featured element in Tuesday’s annual organizational meeting. It resulted in an unfortunate “solution.”. Already under criticism for its unwieldy...
Lovettsville Appoints Pritz to Vice Mayor
The Lovettsville Town Council today appointed member Joy Pritz to serve as the town’s vice mayor. The nomination came from council member David Earl and passed with a vote of 5-0-1 with member Buchanan Smith absent. Pritz says she is excited to step into the role of vice mayor...
Ziegler Files Motions to Dismiss Indictments
Motions filed Thursday by attorneys for fired Loudoun County Public Schools Superintendent Scott Ziegler seek to dismiss the indictments he faces and to disqualify the Attorney General’s Office from prosecuting the case. Motions filed by Erin Harrigan, from the office of Gentry Locke Attorneys in Richmond continue to challenge...
Nominations Open for 2023 Loudoun Laurels Honoree
The Loudoun Laurels Foundation is seeking nominations for its 2023 laureate. The foundation’s mission is to honor exceptional community service for the benefit of Loudoun County residents and to develop future civic leaders through scholarships and mentorships. Each year the organization honors community leaders with the Loudoun Laureate award. Nominations for this year’s Loudoun Laureates will close April 1.
Virginia CyberSlam Returns
Over 400 students from 14 Virginia high schools are expected to attend the second annual Virginia CyberSlam on Monday, Jan 9. at George Mason University’s Johnson Center. Last year’s inaugural event, LCPS Cyberslam, had 175 students from Loudoun County Public Schools and was held at Briar Woods High School. Students were introduced to a variety of careers in cybersecurity and included speakers from Google, the FBI and five division graduates working in the field.
Purging with Purpose: Buy Nothing Groups Create Community in Loudoun
A lot of us feel the urge to purge after the holidays. We feel overwhelmed by stuff and the need to declutter. We also want to keep our no-longer-needed items out of landfills and make sure our stuff is going to someone who can really use it. The desire to...
Newest Inova Cares Clinic Offers Mental Health Care for the Uninsured
Inova Health Systems has opened its first mental health clinic for people who are uninsured or underinsured, launching the new program at its Cornwall campus in Leesburg. It is the newest addition to the regional hospital system’s Inova Cares clinics, serving people who don’t have health insurance, are underinsured, or have Virginia Medicaid coverage. The new Inova Cares Clinic for Behavioral Health joins existing Inova Cares clinics for children, families and women, each targeting particular needs in the community. And while it’s housed in Leesburg, the new clinic is meant to serve people across the region—and as a model for growing that service.
Leesburg Woman Celebrates 100 Years
Flo Conklin moved fast with her walker into the living room of her daughter’s home. The centenarian gets around pretty quickly with it these days. Her son-in-law, Michael Chamberlin, said she used to use a cane but they worried it wasn’t enough, so one day while she was in her garden he brought her the walker.
LCPS to Host Mental Health and Wellness Conference
Parents and caregivers are invited to attend the One LCPS: United for Wellness mental health conference on Saturday, Jan. 28 at Lightridge High School. The conference is designed to give families and educators ideas to help students practice healthy habits and to promote their wellness and mental health. Forty-six wellness and mental health professionals from the division and the community will be on hand.
Round Hill Murder Suspect Returned for In-Patient Mental Health Evaluation
The man charged with second-degree murder in July 2021 fatal stabbing of Natalie Crow at their Round Hill-area home has been ordered to return to in-patient mental health treatment to determine whether he is competent to stand trial. Stone L. Colburn, 25, appeared in Loudoun County Circuit Court on Thursday...
Happy New You: Hiking, Climbing, Biking, Pampering in Loudoun
On a recent Saturday morning at the new Five Peaks Yoga studio in Purcellville, yours truly was struggling with his breathing and his downward dog, trying not to embarrass himself. The excess food and drink of the holidays had already taken their toll and it wasn’t even mid-December. Next...
Why We Love Loudoun: Amy and Brooks Brinson
In 2004, Amy and Brooks Brinson were living in Dallas, TX, when Brooks bought a flotation tank to ease stress. “Floating” on water in a dark, closed container was an emerging mediative practice at the time. Fast forward 18 years and the Brinson’s are the owners of OmFLOAT in Ashburn, a wellness facility that uses saunas and water-based flotation therapy to ease stress and anxiety and aid sleep.
Balch Exhibit Features Temple Hall Farm
A new exhibit, “History of Temple Hall Farm Regional Park,” is on display at the Thomas Balch Library through Jan. 31. Temple Hall Farm was built in 1810 by William Temple Thomson Mason, the son of Thomson Mason, who owned the Raspberry Plain estate nearby, and the nephew of George Mason. The estate played a significant role in Loudoun affairs during the 19th century, including hosting General Lafayette during his grand tour of the U.S. in 1825. In 1985, A.V. Symington donated the 286-acre property to NOVA Parks, which operates a working farm and interpretive center there.
Second Suspect Charged in June 2022 Ashburn Shooting
A Reston man was arrested Thursday in connection with the 2022 shooting of three people on North Fillmore Avenue in Sterling. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Isaias Lainez-Alvarado, 19, was arrested at a residence in Reston and charged with six felonies: three counts malicious wounding and three counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony. He was held without bond at the Adult Detention Center. The United States Marshals Service and the Fairfax County Police Department assisted in the arrest.
Leesburg High School Student Charged After Cafeteria Fight
The Leesburg Police Department announced today that an 18-year-old student has been charged with malicious wounding following a November altercation at Heritage High School in Leesburg that injured a classmate. According to the report, the fight happened Nov. 9, 2022, in the school’s cafeteria. Leesburg Police officers worked with Loudoun...
Sheriff's Office Investigates Ashburn Robbery, Car Theft
The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a robbery and auto theft that occurred Thursday night in the Ashburn Shopping Plaza. According to the report, shortly after 7 p.m. Jan. 5, deputies responded to the Ashburn Cigars and Vapes store for a reported robbery. The preliminary investigation revealed that two poeple entered the store, threatened the clerk, and stole items before leaving. The thieves fled in a stolen black Honda CRV driven by a third subject.
