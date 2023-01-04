Read full article on original website
GRAINS-Wheat rises from 2-week low, Black Sea supplies limit gains
SINGAPORE, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures edged higher on Thursday, rising for the first time in three sessions on bargain-buying, although ample supplies from the Black Sea region provided a lid on prices. Soybeans and corn ticked higher, with both contracts reclaiming some of the previous session's losses.
GRAINS-Wheat ends higher in turnaround from nearly four-week low
(Adds closing prices, details on Argentina weather) Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures turned higher on short covering and bargain buying on Thursday after dropping to their lowest price in almost four weeks, analysts said. Corn and soybeans set two-week lows as concerns about demand and economic headwinds, including the...
GRAINS-Wheat nears four-week low on worries about export demand, ecomony
(New throughout; adds latest prices, analyst comments; changes byline, dateline from SINGAPORE/PARIS) CHICAGO, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures fell to their lowest price in almost four weeks on Thursday, while corn and soy hit two-week lows under pressure from concerns about weakening demand for commodities, analysts said.
GRAINS-Wheat firms, set for biggest weekly loss in 6 months on Black Sea supplies
SINGAPORE, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures edged higher on Friday, but the market is on track for its biggest weekly decline in six months as ample supplies from the Black Sea region weighed on prices. Soybeans and corn ticked up, recouping some of recent losses with both markets...
LIVESTOCK-CME lean hog futures touch three-week low
CHICAGO, Jan 5 (Reuters) - CME Group lean hog futures set a three-week low on Thursday, under pressure from losses in broader markets and following recent weakness in cash hog prices, analysts said. Feeder cattle futures also ended lower as the market pulled back one day after hitting a September...
UPDATE 1-France's top grain export terminal eyes 14% rise in 2022/23 tonnage
PARIS, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Senalia, operator of France's largest grain export terminal, aims to load 4.6 million tonnes of cereals in the 2022/23 season to June 30, up nearly 14% from 2021/22, supported by Chinese demand and war disruption to Black Sea trade, it said on Friday. France is...
Australia set for record 42 mln T wheat crop as harvest wraps up -traders
SINGAPORE, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Australia wheat production is expected to rise to a record 42 million tonnes as results from the final phase of harvest show higher yields in the world's second-largest exporter of the grain, traders and an analyst said. Higher Australian wheat output comes at a time...
CBOT TRENDS-Wheat up 2 cents; corn down 1-2 cents; soy down 4-6 cents
CHICAGO, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Thursday. WHEAT - Unchanged to up 2 cents per bushel. * Wheat futures inch higher overnight, as...
UPDATE 1-World food prices hit record high in 2022
PARIS, Jan 6 (Reuters) - A surge in the cost of most food commodities last year, as the disruption caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine raised concerns of shortages, sent the U.N. food agency's average price index to the highest level on record. The Food and Agriculture Organization's (FAO) food...
Corn closes flat; soybeans in the red | Thursday, January 5, 2023
Corn ended the day unchanged from the overnight trade at $6.54. Soybeans closed down 9¢ to $14.74. CBOT wheat is up a penny. KC wheat is down a penny. Minneapolis wheat is up 5¢. Live cattle are also unchanged. Lean hogs are down $1.40. Feeder cattle are down...
ASIA RICE-Thai rates scale 1-1/2-year peak on stronger baht, demand
Bangladesh to buy 100,000 tonnes of rice in tenders. Jan 5 (Reuters) - Thailand rice export prices rose to their highest since May 2021 this week, helped by a stronger baht and domestic buying, while firm demand kept prices near multi-month highs in other top exporting Asian countries. Thailand's 5%...
Ukraine 2022 grain harvest 93% complete at 49.5 mln T - ministry
KYIV, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Ukrainian farms had harvested 49.5 million tonnes of grain from 93% of the expected area as of Jan. 6, the agriculture ministry said on Friday. The ministry said in a statement farmers had harvested 10.7 million hectares of crops, with the grain yield averaging 4.64 tonnes per hectare.
CORRECTED-Financial investors switch to long position in Euronext wheat
PARIS, Jan 4 (Reuters) - * Non-commercial market participants switched to a net long position in Euronext's milling wheat futures and options in the week to Dec. 30, data published by Euronext showed on Wednesday. * Non-commercial participants, which include investment funds and financial institutions, flipped to a net long...
EXPLAINER-How strained China-Australia relations hit trade in coal, barley, beef and wine
Jan 6 (Reuters) - China is resuming coal trade with Australia after a three-year halt following strained relations between the two countries over wider issues. China and Australia's relations had been strained since 2018 when Canberra banned Huawei Technologies from its 5G broadband network. The relationship deteriorated further in 2020...
Soybeans regain the week's losses at close | Friday, January 6, 2023
Soybeans closed up 21¢ to end the week at $14.92, regaining the losses since Tuesday's close. Corn closed up less than a penny at $6.53. CBOT wheat ended the day down 4¢. KC wheat is down 8¢. Minneapolis wheat is down 7¢. Live cattle closed down...
China coal buyers may be left wanting in Australia even after ban lifted
MELBOURNE, Jan 5 (Reuters) - China is preparing to resume coal imports from Australia after a two year freeze as it looks to stave off a domestic shortage, but it may be forced to pay higher prices given that Australia's miners have already found new customers. China's state planner has...
3 Big Things Today, January 5, 2023
Wheat futures were higher in overnight trading, rebounding from two-week lows, amid dry weather in U.S. growing areas and as Ukraine shifts tactics in attempt to export more agricultural products. No rain is expected for southwest Kansas or the Oklahoma and Texas panhandles through the next six days, according to...
Black Sea shipping rates rise as reinsurers cut cover
LONDON, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Costs for hiring ships to transport commodities from the Black Sea have risen by more than a fifth since the start of the year, reflecting higher war risk insurance rates, industry sources said. The Black Sea is crucial for the shipment of grain, oil and...
How to manage risk in cattle
The most recent USDA Cattle on Feed report confirmed the cattle herd is continuing to shrink, and high beef prices will likely be with consumers for some time. Cattle in feedlots came in at 98% of a year ago. High input costs and, more importantly, persistent drought conditions in the western half of the United States are a one-two punch that cow calf and backgrounders have experienced.
Darling Ingredients expects 20% growth in 2023 -CEO
Jan 5 (Reuters) - Renewable fuel producer Darling Ingredients Inc expects 20% growth for the company in 2023, the company's chief executive said on Thursday, as governments worldwide push for energy solutions to lower carbon emissions. Darling, one of the largest producers of animal fat-based hydrocarbons in the world, is...
