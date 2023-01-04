Read full article on original website
A Michigan Chicken Ranch Donates 2.2 million Eggs in 2022
If your heart has been achin’ for the thing next to bacon, and you were shocked to see on Facebook that eggs have reached a whopping $8.99 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, there is still good news on the Michigan home front. A Michigan chicken ranch donated 2.2 million of the cackle berries, during 2022, to local and regional charities and nonprofits. And this isn’t just a one-time thing. Herbruck’s Poultry Ranch has consistently donated more than 1 million eggs per year to various food banks.
These Were The Top Baby Names In Southwest Michigan For 2022
That's officially a wrap on 2022! Now that we've got another year in the books local hospitals throughout west Michigan are releasing their annual list of the most popular baby names. According to a press release by the Bronson healthcare group more than 4,500 were delivered at Bronson BirthPlace between...
Where to Find the Best Mexican Food in Town According to Kalamazoo Locals
It doesn't necessarily have to be Tuesday in order to enjoy your favorite local taco joint. Mexican food is great any time of the week! Thankfully there is no shortage of authentic, family run Mexican restaurants here in the Kalamazoo area. Currently, there's a lively debate happening on the Kalamazoo...
Highly-anticipated new restaurant opens in Michigan
A highly-anticipated new restaurant recently opened in Michigan. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 5, 2023, the highly-anticipated new restaurant Tia Juana officially opened its doors to the public in Grand Rapids, according to a post on their Facebook page.
Police look for women charged with $150K in Ulta thefts
Police are looking for three women from West Michigan who face charges for stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars in merchandise from Ulta stores on the east side of the state.
Despite a surge in Grand Rapids, Michigan’s population is shrinking
While the roads in Grand Rapids feel more crowded, Michigan as a whole is likely experiencing more outbound migration. Multiple national moving companies counted Michigan among the states with the most outbound migration. Each year, companies such as United Van Lines, North American Van Lines and Atlas Van Lines put together reports showing moving trends across the U.S.
Cookies, a global cannabis dispensary, to open in Grand Rapids Jan. 21
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Cookies, a global cannabis retailer, is scheduled to open a location in Grand Rapids later this month. The store, located on Ann Street, is scheduled to open Saturday, Jan. 21 at 8 a.m. The grand opening ceremony will include music, giveaways, discounts and free food,...
There Are Five U.S. Cities Named Kalamazoo
Do you know the five states that have a Kalamazoo?. Yes, there really are five towns called Kalamazoo in the United States and their backstories are intriguing. As of 2011, this Kalamazoo became private property. This unincorporated community was named for the many people that moved there from Kalamazoo, Michigan. There is no population info for this Kzoo.
West Michigan Mom Gives Birth on Highway Exit Ramp – Hear the 911 Call
It was a snowy night in December when Dannielle Gill's fourth son decided it was time to make an appearance. Hayes was born in the car on a US-131 exit ramp on the way to the hospital, as Dannielle's husband Ryan Gill spoke on the phone with an emergency dispatcher.
Most Expensive Home For Sale in Decatur, Michigan is $1 Million
Here's what $1 Million can buy you in the small town of Decatur, Michigan. Decatur is a small Van Buren county village with less than 1,700 residents. Sure, the cost of living in Kalamazoo is low, but the cost of living in Decatur is very low. So, how much home can $1 million get you?
Wait, Is The City of Fennville Without Police Presence Right Now?
I'm a little concerned as to what's happening over in Fennville, MI right now! Have you heard?. According to the Allegan County News, the City of Fennville is reportedly rushing to find last minute police protection after its police chief recently resigned. How does something like this happen?. According to...
Looming tipped wage increase has restaurant owners on edge
Starting this week, Michigan’s minimum wage is above $10 for the first time, part of a phased increase under state law.
Jessica Harthorn returns to WWMT as weekday evening anchor
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — West Michiganders may be seeing a familiar face on their TV screens. Jessica Harthorn returns to WWMT News Channel 3 to sit alongside Anchor Andy Dominianni as an evening anchor. New today: Man faces four felonies in fatal shooting at New Year's Eve party. Harthorn, a...
Holland man stranded for 7 nights at Orlando airport makes it home with help of stranger
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Holland man is finally home after repeated flight cancellations and delays left him sleeping on the floor of the Orlando International Airport for the last week. He owes his homecoming to another family from Holland. A family he'd never met until they heard his...
One found with gunshot wound in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — In Kalamazoo, officers are investigating what led up to a shooting on Saturday. Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers say they were told about a shooting victim in the 500 block of Vernon Street. Officers arrived on scene around 4:00 pm and found a person suffering...
Michigan Man Wins $500,000 Jackpot With $10 Winning Ticket
If the odds are so stacked against anyone winning a major jackpot, they why is it that some how or some way, one person seems to defy the odds every single time?. I love these stories about how one man or one woman purchased a lottery ticket somewhere in the state of Michigan and then end up winning half a million dollars and possibly $1 million from the Michigan Lottery.
Battle Creek’s Southwestern Jr. High Building Might Be Sold and Turned Into Apartments
Last Fall, we wrote about the old Southwestern Junior High School building in Battle Creek, and the state of disrepair it's in today. Which is a shame, because from the outside, the building is still quite a looker, and a staple in the community. There was speculation that someone might...
Caught on camera; Kent Co. volunteer's phone stolen while working during the holidays
WYOMING, Mich. — Wyoming Police are looking for a woman who stole a volunteer's phone at a local food pantry. The incident was caught on camera by surveillance video. Because the police have not identified a suspect or charged anyone with a crime, 13 ON YOUR SIDE is blurring the woman's face.
This Michigan City Has Only Had 5 Minutes Of Sunshine This Month
The last mostly sunny day was on December 4, 2022.
House of Cards on display after delivery delays
The Griffins took on the Stars tonight after a win on Friday. The Stars beat the Griffins. (Jan. 7, 2023) We do have a chance for a bit of sunshine on Sunday. It should be quiet with mild temperatures this week, with a wintry mix chance towards the end. (Jan. 7, 2023)
