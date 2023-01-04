ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

US 103.1

A Michigan Chicken Ranch Donates 2.2 million Eggs in 2022

If your heart has been achin’ for the thing next to bacon, and you were shocked to see on Facebook that eggs have reached a whopping $8.99 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, there is still good news on the Michigan home front. A Michigan chicken ranch donated 2.2 million of the cackle berries, during 2022, to local and regional charities and nonprofits. And this isn’t just a one-time thing. Herbruck’s Poultry Ranch has consistently donated more than 1 million eggs per year to various food banks.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Despite a surge in Grand Rapids, Michigan’s population is shrinking

While the roads in Grand Rapids feel more crowded, Michigan as a whole is likely experiencing more outbound migration. Multiple national moving companies counted Michigan among the states with the most outbound migration. Each year, companies such as United Van Lines, North American Van Lines and Atlas Van Lines put together reports showing moving trends across the U.S.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
95.3 WBCKFM

There Are Five U.S. Cities Named Kalamazoo

Do you know the five states that have a Kalamazoo?. Yes, there really are five towns called Kalamazoo in the United States and their backstories are intriguing. As of 2011, this Kalamazoo became private property. This unincorporated community was named for the many people that moved there from Kalamazoo, Michigan. There is no population info for this Kzoo.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Jessica Harthorn returns to WWMT as weekday evening anchor

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — West Michiganders may be seeing a familiar face on their TV screens. Jessica Harthorn returns to WWMT News Channel 3 to sit alongside Anchor Andy Dominianni as an evening anchor. New today: Man faces four felonies in fatal shooting at New Year's Eve party. Harthorn, a...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Fox17

One found with gunshot wound in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — In Kalamazoo, officers are investigating what led up to a shooting on Saturday. Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers say they were told about a shooting victim in the 500 block of Vernon Street. Officers arrived on scene around 4:00 pm and found a person suffering...
KALAMAZOO, MI
95.3 WBCKFM

Michigan Man Wins $500,000 Jackpot With $10 Winning Ticket

If the odds are so stacked against anyone winning a major jackpot, they why is it that some how or some way, one person seems to defy the odds every single time?. I love these stories about how one man or one woman purchased a lottery ticket somewhere in the state of Michigan and then end up winning half a million dollars and possibly $1 million from the Michigan Lottery.
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD

House of Cards on display after delivery delays

The Griffins took on the Stars tonight after a win on Friday. The Stars beat the Griffins. (Jan. 7, 2023) We do have a chance for a bit of sunshine on Sunday. It should be quiet with mild temperatures this week, with a wintry mix chance towards the end. (Jan. 7, 2023)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
95.3 WBCKFM

95.3 WBCKFM

Battle Creek, MI
