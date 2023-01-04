Read full article on original website
Bubble One
3d ago
Must be the older worker bees not the participation award millennial bees.
crazy mate
2d ago
Impressive, but the cap being that loose maybe unimpressive, I've built wasp traps,& they got out, boldfaced Nasty Hornets,& waited to attack,that hurt AT DUSK.
Taylor Boylan
3d ago
Wow I am so happy to see this! They’re like we know there is morsels in there we must get them!! 🤩🤩
Hunters Found a 6 Yr Old Boy Who Was Raised by Wolves in the Wilderness
Mowgli is a kid raised by wolves after being abandoned by his parents in The Jungle Book by Rudyard Kipling. Although Mowgli was well-versed in animal behavior, he was socially inept when it came to his fellow humans. Disney’s cinematic adaptations of Kipling’s classic tale all have a positive takeaway about finding one’s own identity and living in peace with the natural world. However, the fact that a sad real-life event inspired it is not well known.
parentingisnteasy.co
Newborn twins incredible bond is captured on camera after birth when they “check-in” on each other
Twins are different from other siblings since they literally grow together from day one of inception. They come into the world together. Once outside the room, they continue developing their beautiful bond, even to the point where one will act just like the other. According to some, this bond will...
Wargasm's video for their Slipknot-inspired single Super Fiend captures the beautiful chaos of the best rock gigs
Fast-rising Brits Wargasm share the video for Super Fiend, documenting the excitement of their all-action live shows
Woman 'kicked out of restaurant' because of her 'inappropriate' top
A woman in Finland has claimed she was kicked out of a restaurant because her outfit was deemed 'inappropriate'. Erika Helin - who has competed in numerous national modelling contests, as well as selling content on OnlyFans - said a 'jerk' of a security guard booted her from a restaurant in the capital of Helsinki because of her attire.
I was shocked by a creature on the beach — people say it’s a ‘baby Loch Ness monster’
It was like a Mock Ness monster. A baffled British beachcomber experienced vex on the beach after sharing pics of a bizarre beast they found washed ashore — with many viewers comparing it to the legendary Loch Ness monster. The perplexing jetsam was reportedly discovered in November but only recently surfaced on Reddit, where it’s currently making waves as users try to make heads or tails of it. “It looked like a sea monster,” Lindsay Freeman told Pen News of the freaky flotsam, which she found while “walking on the beach” in Poole, Dorset. “It caught my eye because it was so...
Hippo swallows 2-year-old boy, spits him out
A 2-year-old boy in Uganda was swallowed by a hippo and then spit back out after a witness pelted the animal with stones, according to police.
CNET
A Coyote Unexpectedly Killed a Human in 2009. Scientists Now Know Why
In 2009, 19-year-old folk singer Taylor Mitchell was attacked by a pack of coyotes while on a hike at the Cape Breton Highlands National Park in Canada. She was just about to start the popular Skyline Trail when climbers in the area saw the animals close- in, unprovoked. Onlookers called...
Woman shocked after discovering car has a secret compartment
A woman was shocked to discover her car has a ‘secret compartment’ - and it turns out she wasn’t the only person not to realise. While many of us spend our lives in our cars, it’s probably fair to say we don’t necessarily know what every gadget and gizmo does.
Scientists Discovered Something Morbidly Mysterious at The Bottom of The Indian Ocean
After discovering a host of bizarre creatures of the deep near Cocos (Keeling) Islands, Australia's national science agency CSIRO has found something quite surprising in the depths of the watery abyss: a shark graveyard, full of fossilized teeth, some millions of years old Initially, researchers thought they'd pulled up a net full of disappointing sediment and manganese nodules. Until they had a closer look. "It was amazing, it really was," Museums Victoria Research Institute collections officer Dianne Bray tells the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC). "Not all were fossils, some were relatively recent mako sharks and two species of great white shark relatives." More than...
WATCH: Enormous Giant Squid Attacks Paddleboarder, Wraps Tentacles Around Board
In addition to the sunshine and glittering sea, a paddleboarder can expect to see a wide variety of sea creatures during a typical day on the ocean. Depending on the location, an ocean explorer might see jellyfish, stingrays, or minnows. Maybe even a dolphin or two, if they’re lucky.
'Can You See It?' Mom and Two Kids Confronted by Huge Snake in Front Yard
The clip has been watched more than 21 million times, but many TikTokers failed to spot the danger lurking outside a home in Queensland, Australia.
I’m a ‘time traveler’ from the year 2671 – exact date an alien species will end the world as we know it in 2023
A SELF-proclaimed time traveler has made claims about the discovery of a new life form. This time tourist has said the new alien species will change life forever on this date in 2023. "Yes, I am a real time traveler. The world will soon end," the shocking claim pops up...
Mountain Lion Makes Coyote Its Dinner With Lightning-Quick Grab: VIDEO
A mountain lion chases down a coyote pup and makes a super quick catch to secure dinner in this viral Instagram post. In the trail cam footage, we first see the coyote pup looking off into the distance. It appears to sneeze a second into the clip as it listens for the sound of its eventual predator. Once the coyote pup realizes what’s happening, it’s too late. The coyote darts backwards to the right as a large mountain lion pounces into the frame. It speeds back over to the left of the frame before being wrestled down by the puma.
BBC
Woman breaks nearly every bone in face in Thailand
A student is asking for help to pay her sister's medical bills, after she suffered a horrific accident while on holiday. Jo Hoffman from Wolverhampton came off her hired scooter while in Thailand, smashing nearly every bone in her face. She is currently in hospital in Koh Samui, where medical...
10 of the strangest pregnancies in the world
From the most babies born to one mother to the shortest baby brought to term, these are some of the most notable record-breaking pregnancies.
Agile two-legged fox hops around garden in Derbyshire
Footage shows a two-legged fox nimbly moving through a garden in Ilkeston, Derbyshire.Phil and Jane Carter told the BBC they often get visited by foxes and this unique one stayed for about 45 minutes looking for food.Experts believe the animal is likely to have been disabled from birth and fed by humans.“We’ve never seen anything like this in the wild before but the animal looks relatively healthy and appears to have adapted to life on two legs,” a spokesperson for Derbyshire Wildlife Trust said. Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More California: Two adults and two children rescued after Tesla plunges 250ft off cliffStunning northern lights dance in Alaskan night sky in timelapse footageDog looks profoundly disturbed after being neutered
My Deceased Cousin Fell Out of the Mortician's Canvas Wrapper and Down the Stairs
*This story is based on actual witnessed events; it is not fiction*. As far back as I can recall, cousin Della was a part of our lives. Though my grandmother was one of thirteen siblings, she shared a special bond with Della. Cousins who grew up as friends and shared a friendship that lasted all their lives. Cousin Della loved my grandmother and my grandmother loved her. My grandmother had three sisters of her own but as a child, we were never invited to vacation at their homes.
Some Think The Creature This Woman is Feeding is a Baby Nessie
It's simultaneously cute and terrifying.
Outsider.com
