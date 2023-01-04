ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Pod of Killer Whales Pursue Small Fishing Boat in Pulse-Pounding Footage

By Shelby Scott
 3 days ago
(Photo by Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images)

Boaters on a small fishing vessel had a terrifying encounter with a pod of killer whales in a video that has since gone viral. The following footage sees a little boat speeding away from the whale pod as a handful of the massive ocean dwellers partake in a game of chase.

Since it was first posted, the stunning footage has garnered nearly 4 million views and over 100K likes. Viewers shared their thoughts about the encounter—and killer whales in general—in the comments following the clip.

“I hope those lines are cut,” one viewer wrote. “There is nothing scarier than orcas on the hunt.”

A second viewer agreed, commenting, “that is a wild video, if their boat loses power, that Killer Whale Pod will wreck that boat and have the crew for lunch.”

“Were they playing or trying to hunt the boat?” a third wondered. Unusual as it sounds, this kind of incident has happened before. In November, a group of fishermen off the coast of Portugal had their own heart-pounding experience with a pod of killer whales as the creatures launched an attack on their boat. Footage shows the boat filling with water and sinking into the ocean.

A final commenter spoke about how other sea-dwelling creatures rank alongside the killer whale. They shared, “When a pod of Orcas are on the hunt, everything clears out of the way; even Great Whites! Those guys [in the clip] were in the presence of THE Apex predator of the ocean. To think they were just having fun with that boat.”

Killer Whales: The Ocean’s Real Apex Predators

As the largest member of the dolphin family, killer whales are incredibly smart. And while that fact helps humans better connect with their smaller cousins like the bottle-nosed dolphins and aids us in understanding them as a species, it makes these behemoths extremely skilled and dangerous hunters. In fact, they are the only known predators of Great White sharks, and they have also been known to kill whales much larger than themselves.

In October, footage of a pod of killer whales’ organized attack on a Great White shark went viral. The original video captures an hour-long pursuit ending in the shark’s death. Still, a snippet of that footage sees the orcas making strategic moves in their efforts to take down the shark.

Interestingly, the shark, massive compared to a human though severely dwarfed by the pod of killer whales, chooses not to flee the orcas’ attack. Instead, it makes tight circles and keeps the much larger creatures in its sights. This is interesting alone as seals and turtles have exemplified this same kind of behavior when evading shark attacks.

Finally, one of the orcas moves in for the kill, targeting the shark’s liver. Blood starts to fill the blue water nearby, and the drone footage becomes the first out of South Africa capturing an orca attack on a Great White shark.

EverHopeful
3d ago

That was more pursuit than play. They don’t waste that much energy for fun. Could have been protecting the territory or the pod. If you listen, one of the guys say “had to do that”, so did they do something to taunt them?

B Kay Wiedmann
1d ago

They are dolphins, the largest of the dolphins. They are very curious & as all dolphins do, they like the wake that the boat makes at high speeds.

Patrick Rutten
3d ago

What crap…the whales are porpoising in the boats wake…it’s play…STUPID WRITER!

Outsider.com

