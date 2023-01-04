Read full article on original website
Saints WR Michael Thomas agrees to a restructured contractTina Howell
Mardi Gras King Cake: Decadent dessertsTina Howell
The Muffuletta, A New Orleans OriginalTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans Legend Chef Emeril Lagasse's Most Popular RecipeJames PatrickNew Orleans, LA
McDonald’s Permanently Closing Another Longstanding Location, Following Approximately 1000 U.S. Closures in Last DecadeJoel EisenbergLouisiana State
crescentcitysports.com
Rummel explodes in second half to handle JFK at Allstate Sugar Bowl National Prep Classic
WESTWEGO – If at first, you don’t succeed, try, try again. Archbishop Rummel failed to succeed early on in its Allstate Sugar Bowl National Prep Classic State Bracket semifinal game against John F. Kennedy Friday night at the Alario Center. Raiders coach Scott Thompson went to the bench.
crescentcitysports.com
Shaw rallies in final minute to edge Northshore at Allstate Sugar Bowl National Prep Classic
WESTWEGO – It had the appearance of an even matchup. Northshore reached the Class 5A final a year ago while Archbishop Shaw reached the Division semifinals. An even matchup turned out to be just that. Aidan Lasalle came up with a steal and the winning basket with nine seconds...
crescentcitysports.com
Lady Lions remain undefeated at home after win over HCU
HAMMOND, LA. – The Southeastern Louisiana University women’s basketball team started the weekend with a 63-58 win against the HCU Huskies at 5 p.m. Thursday night in the University Center. Southeastern (6-5, 2-0 SLC) are now 2-0 in conference with their most recent win against the HCU Huskies...
crescentcitysports.com
Defense stands tall as Lions knock off Huskies
HAMMOND, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University men’s basketball team relied on its defense, holding Houston Christian to more than 20 points below its season average as the Lions got out to an early advantage and never trailed in a 71-59 win Thursday night over the Huskies at the University Center.
crescentcitysports.com
Chalmette rolls part Kenner Discovery in boys play
Chalmette defeated Kenner Discovery 61-25 at home Wednesday night. The Owls led 21-7 after one quarter and 41-18 at halftime. It was 55-21 going to the fourth quarter. Jaden Celestine led Chalmette with 19 points and seven rebounds while Bryan Major had 12 points and Jaycen Celestine finished with nine points and six rebounds.
crescentcitysports.com
Bench blitz leads Privateers over Cardinals 81-55 in dominating fashion
NEW ORLEANS, La. – New Orleans men’s basketball put on a show to dominate Lamar 81-55 in its home conference opener Thursday night at Lakefront Arena. Led by the freshman Omar Henry with a career high 20 points featuring three big dunks, the Privateers showed the power of their depth with a 40-5 advantage in bench points and 36 points in the paint.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
WATCH: LSU women's basketball star Angel Reese makes halfcourt shot at buzzer
Angel Reese has been No. 7 LSU women's basketball's leading star this season. And the sophomore forward made a big-time splash right before halftime against Texas A&M on Thursday inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. With just a handful of seconds remaining until intermission and A&M inbounding the ball, Reese...
crescentcitysports.com
Southeastern-bound Mike Williams holds signing event at Shaw
Archbishop Shaw wide receiver Mike Williams will head to Southeastern Louisiana University next year and made the news official at a signing event on his high school campus Thursday. Williams, a four-year starter, played both offense and defense last season as the Eagles reached the Division II select quarterfinals. He...
crescentcitysports.com
Tulane, LSU players, Sugar MVP all on AP all-bowl team
Five players with area connections were named Friday to The Associated Press’ annual all-bowl team. Tulane’s Tyjae Spears, who rushed for 205 yards and four touchdowns in the Green Wave’s 46-45 victory over USC in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl, was one of the two running backs on the team. His teammate Alex Bauman, who caught the game-winning touchdown pass with 9 seconds remaining, was named as the team’s tight end.
crescentcitysports.com
Potent Tulane too much for Tulsa, 93-77
NEW ORLEANS – In its second straight home conference game, Tulane men’s basketball defeated Tulsa, 93-77. This is the fourth time this season Tulane has scored 90 or more points. Jalen Cook lead the way with 24 points and seven assists. Jaylen Forbes dropped 20 and Kevin Cross...
crescentcitysports.com
Fritz: Nicholls to round out 2023 Tulane football schedule
Tulane coach Willie Fritz said Thursday that the final piece of the reigning American Athletic Conference champion Tulane’s 2023 football schedule will be against Nicholls at Yulman Stadium. The Green Wave already had revealed non-conference home games against South Alabama Sept. 2 and Ole Miss Sept. 9 and a...
crescentcitysports.com
LSU ranked preseason No. 1 by Perfect Game
BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU is ranked No. 1 in the 2023 Perfect Game preseason poll released Friday, and junior centerfielder Dylan Crews was named Perfect Game’s Preseason Player of the Year. The top ranking represents LSU’s second in the past two weeks – the Tigers are also...
houmatimes.com
Congratulations to the Lafourche Parish School District 2022 – 2023 Parish Students of the Year!
At last night’s Lafourche Parish School District monthly school board meeting, the 2022 – 2023 School Students of the Year were recognized, and the 2022 – 2023 Parish Students of the Year were announced. One student from each public school in the parish was selected to represent their respective school as Student of the Year. Each of these students were commended, and awarded for their accomplishments.
Water main break shuts down St. Charles Catholic High School
St. Charles Catholic High School will dismiss early on Friday after officials say a broken water main left campus with lower water pressure.
This Is Louisiana's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a report of the Pelican State's best public high schools.
q973radio.com
Meet The Louisiana Contestant on “The Bachelor”
Vanessa Dinh is a LSU grad and restaurant marketer. She’ll be on the 27th season of “The Bachelor” trying to sway the heart of Zach Shallcross. Vanessa is a Baton Rouge, Louisiana native and is excited to make Louisiana proud on the TV screen!. Her bachelorette biography...
WDSU
It's here! 2023 Mardi Gras parade schedule released
The much anticipated 2023 WDSU Parade Tracking schedule has been released. Magical Krewe of Mad Hatters at 5 p.m. in Metairie. Krewe of Nemesis in Chalmette at 1 p.m. Mystic Krewe of Femme Fatale at 11 a.m. in Uptown New Orleans. Krewe of Carrollton follows Femme Fatale. Krewe of King...
theadvocate.com
Tornado watch issued for Baton Rouge area as potentially severe weather rolls in; see radar
Potentially severe weather is expected to move across the Baton Rouge area beginning Tuesday morning, forecasters said. Scattered showers and storms are forecast to develop around Baton Rouge between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m., becoming more severe into the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service New Orleans. Tornadoes, hail...
Woman accused of posing as Louisiana doctor, used forged diploma
A woman has been arrested after allegedly opening a dermatology practice in Louisiana and posing as a doctor.
theadvocate.com
Louisiana priest collaborates with rapper, Sicka Sin, to create music video
The Rev. Josh Johnson, priest at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in Baton Rouge, is breaking the mold. Johnson collaborated with his brother, Matt Johnson, known as rapper Sicka Sin, to create a music video at Sacred Heart to connect with the community in Mid City. “In everything I do...
