crescentcitysports.com

Lady Lions remain undefeated at home after win over HCU

HAMMOND, LA. – The Southeastern Louisiana University women’s basketball team started the weekend with a 63-58 win against the HCU Huskies at 5 p.m. Thursday night in the University Center. Southeastern (6-5, 2-0 SLC) are now 2-0 in conference with their most recent win against the HCU Huskies...
HAMMOND, LA
crescentcitysports.com

Defense stands tall as Lions knock off Huskies

HAMMOND, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University men’s basketball team relied on its defense, holding Houston Christian to more than 20 points below its season average as the Lions got out to an early advantage and never trailed in a 71-59 win Thursday night over the Huskies at the University Center.
HAMMOND, LA
crescentcitysports.com

Chalmette rolls part Kenner Discovery in boys play

Chalmette defeated Kenner Discovery 61-25 at home Wednesday night. The Owls led 21-7 after one quarter and 41-18 at halftime. It was 55-21 going to the fourth quarter. Jaden Celestine led Chalmette with 19 points and seven rebounds while Bryan Major had 12 points and Jaycen Celestine finished with nine points and six rebounds.
CHALMETTE, LA
crescentcitysports.com

Bench blitz leads Privateers over Cardinals 81-55 in dominating fashion

NEW ORLEANS, La. – New Orleans men’s basketball put on a show to dominate Lamar 81-55 in its home conference opener Thursday night at Lakefront Arena. Led by the freshman Omar Henry with a career high 20 points featuring three big dunks, the Privateers showed the power of their depth with a 40-5 advantage in bench points and 36 points in the paint.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
crescentcitysports.com

Southeastern-bound Mike Williams holds signing event at Shaw

Archbishop Shaw wide receiver Mike Williams will head to Southeastern Louisiana University next year and made the news official at a signing event on his high school campus Thursday. Williams, a four-year starter, played both offense and defense last season as the Eagles reached the Division II select quarterfinals. He...
HAMMOND, LA
crescentcitysports.com

Tulane, LSU players, Sugar MVP all on AP all-bowl team

Five players with area connections were named Friday to The Associated Press’ annual all-bowl team. Tulane’s Tyjae Spears, who rushed for 205 yards and four touchdowns in the Green Wave’s 46-45 victory over USC in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl, was one of the two running backs on the team. His teammate Alex Bauman, who caught the game-winning touchdown pass with 9 seconds remaining, was named as the team’s tight end.
BATON ROUGE, LA
crescentcitysports.com

Potent Tulane too much for Tulsa, 93-77

NEW ORLEANS – In its second straight home conference game, Tulane men’s basketball defeated Tulsa, 93-77. This is the fourth time this season Tulane has scored 90 or more points. Jalen Cook lead the way with 24 points and seven assists. Jaylen Forbes dropped 20 and Kevin Cross...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
crescentcitysports.com

Fritz: Nicholls to round out 2023 Tulane football schedule

Tulane coach Willie Fritz said Thursday that the final piece of the reigning American Athletic Conference champion Tulane’s 2023 football schedule will be against Nicholls at Yulman Stadium. The Green Wave already had revealed non-conference home games against South Alabama Sept. 2 and Ole Miss Sept. 9 and a...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
crescentcitysports.com

LSU ranked preseason No. 1 by Perfect Game

BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU is ranked No. 1 in the 2023 Perfect Game preseason poll released Friday, and junior centerfielder Dylan Crews was named Perfect Game’s Preseason Player of the Year. The top ranking represents LSU’s second in the past two weeks – the Tigers are also...
BATON ROUGE, LA
houmatimes.com

Congratulations to the Lafourche Parish School District 2022 – 2023 Parish Students of the Year!

At last night’s Lafourche Parish School District monthly school board meeting, the 2022 – 2023 School Students of the Year were recognized, and the 2022 – 2023 Parish Students of the Year were announced. One student from each public school in the parish was selected to represent their respective school as Student of the Year. Each of these students were commended, and awarded for their accomplishments.
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
q973radio.com

Meet The Louisiana Contestant on “The Bachelor”

Vanessa Dinh is a LSU grad and restaurant marketer. She’ll be on the 27th season of “The Bachelor” trying to sway the heart of Zach Shallcross. Vanessa is a Baton Rouge, Louisiana native and is excited to make Louisiana proud on the TV screen!. Her bachelorette biography...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WDSU

It's here! 2023 Mardi Gras parade schedule released

The much anticipated 2023 WDSU Parade Tracking schedule has been released. Magical Krewe of Mad Hatters at 5 p.m. in Metairie. Krewe of Nemesis in Chalmette at 1 p.m. Mystic Krewe of Femme Fatale at 11 a.m. in Uptown New Orleans. Krewe of Carrollton follows Femme Fatale. Krewe of King...
THIBODAUX, LA

